Berlin marks first official Women's Day holiday

It was in 1910 at the Conference of Socialist Women — held that year in Copenhagen — that German women's rights activist Clara Zetkin first suggested the idea for International Women's Day.



A year later, along with Austria, Switzerland and Denmark, Germany celebrated "Women's Day" for the first time on March 19. Demonstrations demanding women's suffrage — a right that was finally handed to German women in 1918 — dominated the day.

German Family and Women's Minister Franziska Giffey in Berlin

A century later, dressed head-to-toe in bright orange overalls, Germany's Family and Women's Minister Franziska Giffey traveled through a Berlin suburb on Thursday on the back of a garbage truck. Her aim: to challenge gender stereotypes in male-dominated jobs.

"When it comes to gender equality, a lot has been achieved in recent years," she said on the eve of the first Women's Day considered an official public holidayin Berlin. "We're in the 100th year of women's suffrage but we still have a lot to do."

"We need to ensure that women can not only be active in leadership positions, but in every profession. We have to make sure that social professions are valued. We have to make sure that more is done against domestic violence, especially against women."

But in the 101 years since Zetkin's initiative, the understanding and concept of "Women's Day" has seen many changes.

'Onward for women's voting rights — Women's Day, March 8, 1914' reads this German poster advertising a suffrage demonstration

Revolutionary start

The date March 8, which has been earmarked for "Women's Day" since 1921, was in fact the idea of Alexandra Kollontai, wife of Vladimir Lenin. It was originally intended to commemorate the women workers' strike in Petrograd [today St. Petersburg] on the same day in 1917. The walkout is widely considered the prelude to the October Revolution in Russia, eight months later.

During the era of Germany's Weimar Republic, however, the ruling Social Democrats rejected the date, due to reservations about Lenin and the revolution. The date also faced fascist opposition.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history 'Songbird of the German women's movement' Author Louise Otto-Peters (1819-1895) is a pioneer of Germany's women's movements. At the age of 24, she called for more female participation in decision-making and co-founded with other suffragists the General German Women's Association (Allgemeiner Deutscher Frauenverein) in 1865. The activist also wrote poetry and novels, earning her the "songbird" nickname.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Helene Lange fought for equal opportunities Girls didn't have easy access to education in Germany at the end of the 19th century. The women's movement of the late 1890s aimed to emancipate girls and women through schooling. Teacher and feminist Helene Lange (1948-1930) was a leading figure in this movement; she also founded different women's suffrage groups.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Mother of the 'proletarian' women's movement Activist Clara Zetkin (1857-1933) fought for stronger representation of women in trade unions, women's suffrage and abortion rights — already aiming to abolish the controversial Paragraph 218 of German criminal law, which remained an activists' issue well into the 1970s. And finally, she also contributed to establishing International Women's Day.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Anita Augspurg and her women's group Anita Augspurg (left) and her associates didn't care much about social conventions. Augspurg lived together with her girlfriend, and they both wore men's cloths and short hair. As a lawyer, she fought for women's suffrage (granted in Germany in 1918) and the rights of prostitutes. Augspurg's association participated in forming international women's networks.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Backlash during the Nazi era The Nazis rejected emancipatory movements. Women were expected to stick to their traditional role as wives and mothers; the Nazi party promoted an image of women that had previously been dispelled by activists. In the eyes of the Nazis, women's rights groups had been created by Jews or Communists and needed to be suppressed.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history 'German woman! Help too' For several years under Hitler, German women's fundamental role was to bear as many children as possible and raise them with Nazi values, in order to help maintain the "Aryan race." Women who were particularly successful in this regard were honored with the Cross of Honor of the German Mother ("Mutterkreuz"). However, this changed once the war started, as women were needed in the workforce.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Post-war reconstruction With the end of World War II in 1945, German women came to play an important role in the reconstruction of the war-torn country. They not only helped remove debris, but also made their voices heard in politics. New women's associations picked up the work that had been stalled in 1933, aiming to achieve equal rights for women.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history The pill: a new form of freedom In 1961, birth control pills became available in Germany. At first, they were only prescribed to married women — officially against menstruation pains. But the pill quickly became widespread, and strongly contributed to the sexual emancipation of women in the late 1960s.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Feminists from the student movement The 1968 West German student movement fought not only to reform universities, but also against authoritarian structures and for sexual emancipation. However, the leadership of the movement was male-dominated; feminist activists went their own way. The banner on the right reads "Emancipation = Class conflict" — the influence of Marxist theory nevertheless remained strong for them too.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history 1971: 'We had an abortion!' In Germany, abortion was a criminal offence until the 1970s. Following the sexual revolution of the late 60s, activists demanded the abolition of Paragraph 218 that outlaws abortion. In 1971, the magazine Stern published the names of 374 women admitting they had an abortion. The law was reformed in 1976, and several times since, legalizing abortions under certain terms.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history An eloquent fighter: Alice Schwarzer A pioneer of Germany's feminist movement, Alice Schwarzer founded in 1977 the country's first feminist magazine, EMMA, which avoided all glamour and tackled political issues. Schwarzer remains a controversial figure in the country, but she has also driven important debates that led to necessary changes for women.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Freedom in purple overalls In the mid 1970s, the West German women's movement also took on a new symbol — purple overalls, usually worn by workmen. Today, it is hard to believe how many restrictions were still imposed on women at the time, especially married ones. It was only in 1977 that wives in West Germany were entitled to gainful employment without the authorization of their husband.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history Indescribably feminine! When German punk lady Nina Hagen released her debut album in 1978, she triggered both criticism and enthusiasm. A woman at the top of a rock band? Socially critical texts using plain vulgar language? A woman masturbating in front of a camera during a TV show? No other woman came to symbolize female freedom and liberty to that extent. Nina Hagen became a cult figure.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history A new awareness Women's voices grew stronger as they started founding associations for lesbians, women lawyers and peace activists. With the ecologist Green Party, feminism made it into Germany's parliament. Even the conservative Christian Democrats followed suit by appointing a woman as a minister. It took until 1997, however, to outlaw marital rape.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history No end in sight Although women's movements have achieved some of their goals, a lot still remains to be done. Men still dominate Germany's parliament and big companies. Men still earn more money for the same job as women. And they still misuse their positions of power by sexually harassing or abusing women. Chances are that the #metoo movement founded in October 2017 will remain busy for some time to come. Author: Silke Wünsch (ad)



East-West divide

In the German postwar era, March 8 was largely rejected by the former West Germany, which argued that the day was one of self-adulation of neighboring former East Germany (GDR). But across the border in the GDR, "Women's Day" was one of considerable importance.

The public holiday in the East aimed to promote equality and appreciate the work of women, who were often handed red roses. The GDR also awarded a Clara Zetkin Medal to women and organizations deemed to have supported feminist and socialist causes in the country.

It wasn't until the 1970s that women in West Germany began make their voices heard on March 8. In 1977, the UN declared the day "International Women's Day."

International Women's Day in Hamburg, 1980: "Children, kitchen, home and stove, aren't everything in life"

'Celebrate, strike, fight on'

This year marks the first time that March 8 will be a public holiday in Germany — but only in the city-state of Berlin, making it the first of Germany's 16 states to take the measure.

Thousands of men and women are set to take to the streets across the German capital, with demonstrations taking place at the monument to Clara Zetkin as well on the city's iconic Alexanderplatz.

Under the motto, "Celebrate, strike, fight on," trade unionists and representatives from women's organizations for migration and refugees are set to descend on the square, before marching to the lively district of Kreuzberg for a "global scream."

The minute-long "scream" in unison, is about "shouting out [our] rage without restraint," organizers said.

The main issues of this year's march are old-age poverty and the unequal, unpaid labor burden that falls upon women. Germany's gender wage gap of 21 percent is also a priority for demonstrators.

Berlin Senate absent

Despite the decision to make March 8 a public holiday in Berlin, the state Senate itself has little planned. Berlin Mayor Michael Müller's calendar is also free of any official appointments to mark the day.



Among Germany's top politicians, however, the day hasn't gone unnoticed, with many highlighting the lack of women in politics. Just 31 percent of MPs in the current German parliament are women. Fewer than 20 years ago.

"Prost!": German Justice Minister Katarina Barley raises a glass at the Social Democrats' (SPD) Ash Wednesday events

Speaking at the Social Democrats' Ash Wednesday events — a century-old tradition across Germany's political parties where political leaders are allowed to push the rhetoric to the limits of fairness (much to the delight of beered-up party supporters) — German Justice Minister and former Women's Minister Katarina Barley took aim at the Bavarian conservatives, the CSU.

"This thing about women," Barley said. "Not everyone's grasped it. When I look at Berlin, at the Cabinet, I see the CSU holding three ministries. And who's sat there? A man, and another man and a third man […] And what kind of men too!"

Pondering what it means to be a feminist, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, too, stressed on Thursday that equality "is about representation, participation, equal opportunities and equal rights." Every "sincere democrat" has to campaign for women's rights and equality "without any ifs and buts," he underlined. "If that means being a feminist, then we need 82 million feminists in Germany!"