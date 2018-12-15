Gender equality at work could take 'more than 200 years'

A new report by the World Economic Forum has warned that current progress on wage equality was being offset by declining representation of women in politics and unequal access to health and education.
A new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) released on Tuesday said it will take centuries for gender parity to be achieved in workplaces around the world.
The WEF findings indicate that the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years and that it would take some 202 years to close the workplace gap.
While the report highlighted some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, it warned that this progress was offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education.
More to come…
jcg/rt (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Swiss activists and union members took to the streets of Bern to demand equal pay for women and more transparency from companies. A possible one-day women's strike, similar to the one held in 1991, is on the cards. (23.09.2018)