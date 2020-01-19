Berlin Libya summit agrees on commitment to UN arms embargo

The main rivals in Libya's long-running conflict and their foreign supporters met for a conference in Berlin on Sunday as part of a bid to achieve stability in the region.

The head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, and Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), were both in Berlin.

However, the members of the GNA who were present at the summit refused to sit or meet with Haftar as tensions remained between the two parties.

Merkel aiming to keep peace

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held talks with the heads of Libya's warring sides separately prior to the conference getting underway, a government spokesperson said.

Parties are discussing a slew of issues, with a draft of the final communique calling for foreign countries to "refrain from interference" in the conflict, resume talks for a more concrete cease-fire, as well as take steps towards relaunching a political process to achieve peace in the region.

"We call on all parties concerned to redouble their efforts for a sustained suspension of hostilities, de-escalation and a permanent cease-fire," the draft communique states.

There are 55 points in the draft communique that parties will seek to agree on during Sunday's talks. The draft also calls for all parties to halt hostilities towards Libya's oil facilities. The call came after Haftar-allied forces seized oil ports in eastern Libya on Friday.

Rebel general Khalifa Haftar (left) and UN-backed leader Fayez Sarraj (right)

DW's chief political editor Michaela Küfner said that Libya's oil reserves will prove to be a major sticking point for the parties involved in Sunday's talks.

"We certainly have all the major players around the table who could make a difference, but they also have very diverging interests," she said. "The big question here is whether some kind of common ground can be found."

Johnson sideswipe for Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he welcomed Merkel's initiative to solve a "very worrying, important issue" but was also keen to use the summit to warn his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the 2018 Salisbury chemical attack that almost killed former spy Sergei Skripal.

"The prime minister said there will be no normalization of our bilateral relationship until Russia ends the destabilizing activity that threatens the UK and the safety of our citizens," Downing Street said in a statement.

Prime Minister Johnson just before the family picture during the summit. The British PM was especially critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin

UN-backed government 'doubts' Haftar's agenda

Just hours before the conference was due to begin, the head of the UN-backed government questioned his rival's agenda.

"Long experience makes us doubt the intentions, seriousness and commitment of the other side, whom everyone knows seeks powers at any price," Sarraj told news agency DPA.

Haftar's forces have been battling to seize the capital, Tripoli, from Sarraj's government since last April.

Sunday's conference in Berlin comes on the heels of similar talks in Moscow last Tuesday, which did not yield significant progress. Haftar ended up leaving Russia without signing a permanent cease-fire deal proposed by Russia and Turkey.

"He refused to sign the Russian-Turkish initiative although he had already known about its items before he went to Moscow," Sarraj said without giving details.

Erdogan calls summit 'important step'

While traveling to the summit on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he hoped the talks in Berlin would help solidify a fragile cease-fire in Libya.

"We see the Berlin summit as an important step on the way to cementing the cease-fire and a political solution," Erdogan told reporters.

Turkey strongly supports Sarraj's government in Tripoli, and recently deployed Turkish troops to Libya — a move that drew condemnation from many in Europe.

Besides Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also attend the talks in Berlin.

Ahead of the conference, von der Leyen said the EU's executive arm is "fully committed" to supporting the outcomes of the conference in Berlin and would back efforts to implement the agreements.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited the leaders from 12 countries as well as the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League to the summit at the Chancellery.

Berlin on alert

Certain parts of Berlin were on lockdown as access to the Pariser Platz at the Brandenburg Gate was restricted.

Police officers, some of which were armed, were apparent across the city and hotels and embassies that had been hosting high-ranking officials were under strict surveillance.

Snipers on rooftops, sniffer dogs near hotels and officers patrolling along the Spree river, made it obvious that this was no ordinary day in the German capital.

Around 150 people met in front of the parliament in Berlin to vent their anger towards Libya's military general, Khalifa Haftar. "Haftar kills Libyan children," were the words on one placard held by a protester.

