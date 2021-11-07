Libya lies in the Maghreb region of northern Africa and borders the Mediterranean Sea. Since 2011 the Country has experienced political instability.

Muammar Gaddafi was one of the conspirators who overthrew the country's king in a military coup in 1969. He in turn was overthrown during the Libyan Civil War of 2011, in which the rebels were supported by NATO. Libya has a population of six million; it's largest city and capital is Tripoli. This is a compilation of DW content on Libya.