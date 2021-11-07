Visit the new DW website

Libya

Libya lies in the Maghreb region of northern Africa and borders the Mediterranean Sea. Since 2011 the Country has experienced political instability.

Muammar Gaddafi was one of the conspirators who overthrew the country's king in a military coup in 1969. He in turn was overthrown during the Libyan Civil War of 2011, in which the rebels were supported by NATO. Libya has a population of six million; it's largest city and capital is Tripoli. This is a compilation of DW content on Libya.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 30, 2021 Libya's Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush attends a meeting by Libya's neighbours as part of international efforts to reach a political settlement to the country's conflict, in the Algerian capital Algiers. - Libya's presidential council has suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties and barred her from travel, a spokeswoman said November 6, 2021, days before a major international conference. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)

Libya: Top diplomat suspension attempt triggers political row 07.11.2021

Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah has said the newly created presidential council doesn't have the right to suspend Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush. She has been accused of "administrative breaches."

Italy - Mediterranean sea - October 18, , 2021 Mediterranean sea / Libya - Italy Sea-Watch 3 rescues 400 people from distress In 7 rescue missions e off the Libyan coast. Migrants rescued by Sea Watch rescue vessel October 18, 2021

Pope Francis urges EU not to send back rescued migrants 24.10.2021

The pontiff has pleaded countries to offer migrants rescued from the Mediterranean safe disembarkation at ports, alternatives to detention, and access to asylum.
A general view shows officials and media agents gathering at a hotel in Tripoli for an international conference aimed at supporting stability in Libya on October 21, 2021. - Libya's fragile unity government hosts senior foreign officials on Thursday to drum up support on spiky transitional issues as the war-torn country gears up for a landmark December election. The conference comes two months ahead of planned presidential polls under a United Nations-led peace process that seeks to end a decade of conflict and chaos. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Libya conference attempt to salvage election hopes 21.10.2021

Rival factions met with international diplomats in Tripoli amid a fragile ceasefire. Libyan leaders hope an undisputed election will bring an end to a decade of violence and instability.
Demonstrators set fire to a poster of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, copies of his Green Book and Libyan flags during a protest against Kadhafi outside the Libyan embassy in Ankara on August 22, 2011. Libyan opposition groups hauled down the flag of the Moamer Kadhafi regime at the embassy in the Turkish capital and flew the rebel flag, as fighting rages in Libya today near the compound of embattled of the Libyan leader and in other parts of Tripoli, a day after jubilant rebels overran the symbolic heart of the capital. AFP PHOTO/ADEM ALTAN (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Libya's decade of instability after Moammar Gadhafi's death 20.10.2021

Libya has not managed to emerge from the conflict that preceded dictator Moammar al-Gadhafi's death on October 20, 2011. Parliamentary elections scheduled for December have been postponed.
Migrants sit after they were detained by Libyan security forces in Tripoli, Libya October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili

Libya: Migrants shot dead at detention center 09.10.2021

At least six migrants have been killed after guards opened fire at an overcrowded detention facility. It is the latest violence against migrants following recent mass arrests.
17.04.2020, Libyen, Tripolis: Schwarzer rauch steigt von der Salah Al-Din-Frontlinie über der Stadt auf. Bei Kämpfen in der libyschen Hauptstadt Tripolis sind vier Menschen getötet und mindestens 18 verletzt worden. Foto: Amru Salahuddien/XinHua/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

UN: War crimes have been committed in Libya 04.10.2021

War crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Libya since 2016, a United Nations investigation has revealed.
17/09/2017 +++ refugees detention camp in Libya : in Tripoli, on the Sika road. (c) DW/Maryline Dumas

Libya arrests hundreds of migrants in 'anti-drug' raids 02.10.2021

Libya's Interior Ministry said hundreds of migrants were detained in "anti-drug" raids. Rights groups expressed concern over the mass detentions that includes women and children.
In this frame taken from video, a fishing boat with migrants is docked at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, late Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying nearly 700 migrants arrived at an Italian island port amid fresh diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows. (AP Photo/Mauro Buccarello)

Italy: Record number of migrants arrive on Lampedusa 28.09.2021

Numbers of migrant arrivals in Lampedusa have jumped. The arrival of 686 people on one rusty fishing boat is the largest single arrival in 2021.
TRIPOLI, LIBYA - JANUARY 17: People gather at the Martyrs' Square to stage a protest against the attacks of Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar's troops in Tripoli, Libya on January 17, 2020. Hazem Turkia / Anadolu Agency

Libya: Will elections finally bring healing? 24.09.2021

In the run-up to the national elections in exactly three months, rival Libyan politicians seem to be putting a vote seen by many as a chance for peace in acute danger.

Bundesaussenminister Heiko Maas, SPD, aufgenommen in New York, im Rahmen der Generaldebatte der 76. Generalversammlung der Vereinten Nationen in New York. 23.09.2021

UN General Assembly: Germany struggles to define its place in the world 24.09.2021

As Germany stands on the brink of an election and the end of the Angela Merkel era, a stormy UN General Assembly raised fresh questions about its place in the world — and the depth of the challenges ahead. 
SIRTE, LIBYA - MARCH 9: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - Libyan Government of National Accord / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Libyan Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh speaks as LibyaÄôs House of Representatives (parliament) resumed its session in the coastal city of Sirte, Libya to debate giving confidence to the new government of Dbeibeh, on March 9, 2021. Government of National Accord/Handout / Anadolu Agency

Libya: Unity government loses disputed no-confidence vote 21.09.2021

Libyan lawmakers are split over the unity government, but also over the question of whether the latest no-confidence vote was valid. The row raises questions about a UN-backed election.
Demonstrators set fire to a poster of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, copies of his Green Book and Libyan flags during a protest against Kadhafi outside the Libyan embassy in Ankara on August 22, 2011. Libyan opposition groups hauled down the flag of the Moamer Kadhafi regime at the embassy in the Turkish capital and flew the rebel flag, as fighting rages in Libya today near the compound of embattled of the Libyan leader and in other parts of Tripoli, a day after jubilant rebels overran the symbolic heart of the capital. AFP PHOTO/ADEM ALTAN (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Libya: Could Moammar Gadhafi's family stage a comeback? 12.09.2021

The children of the country's brutal and erratic former dictator are getting more popular as elections approach. They could benefit from an increasingly fragmented political scene.
FILE - In this undated file photo made available on Sunday Sept. 25, 2011, Al-Saadi Gadhafi, son of the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, watches a military exercise by the elite military unit commanded by his brother, Khamis, in Zlitan, Libya. Libya has asked Niger to hand over one of Moammar Gadhafi's sons living under house arrest in the neighboring African nation after he warned his homeland was facing a new uprising. Mohammed Hareizi, spokesman for the ruling National Transitional Council, said Saturday that Niger must comply with the request to extradite Al-Saadi Gadhafi and other officials to preserve its relationship and interests in Libya. (Foto:Abdel Magid al-Fergany, File/AP/dapd) <<

Libya frees al-Saadi Gadhafi, son of dictator Moammar, from prison 06.09.2021

Saadi Gadhafi, once a professional footballer, was cleared of killing a football coach in 2018 and reports say he has flown to Turkey. Libya is looking to hold elections in December.
A Cameroonese soldier holds a position on February 16, 2015 near the village of Mabass, northern Cameroon. Cameroon's army announced on February 17, 2014 having killed 86 Boko Haram militants and detained 1,000 people suspected of links to the Islamist group, as central African leaders held talks on how to combat its bloody insurgency. Five Cameroonian soldiers were also killed during the clashes in the Waza region near the border with Nigeria, defence ministry spokesman said. AFP PHOTO REINNIER KAZE (Photo credit should read Reinnier KAZE/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: US failure in Afghanistan: What lessons for Africa? 20.08.2021

The ineffectiveness of military interventions has been underscored by the US failure in Afghanistan. This should lead to a rethink in Africa, writes Mimi Mefo Takambou.
Cyrene, UNESCO World Heritage Site, founded in 630 BC on the top of the valley of the Jebel Akhdar, now Cyrenaica region, Libya, North Africa, Africa

Libya's battle to protect its endangered forests 20.07.2021

A decade of conflict and instability in the North African country has not only taken its toll on people but also on nature. Will environmentalists succeed in protecting Al-Jabal al-Akhdar, a forest surrounded by desert?
TOPSHOT - An African migrant coming from Ivory Coast rests at Libya's Karareem detention centre near Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli, on September 25, 2016. Around 230 migrants, among them 15 women, mostly coming from sub-Saharan countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Chad, Mali, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia and also Egypt and Bangladesh are detained in the centre. Some of the migrants arrived in Libya to look for a job, others to find a way to reach Europe. / AFP PHOTO / Fabio Bucciarelli (Photo credit should read FABIO BUCCIARELLI/AFP/Getty Images)

Amnesty condemns 'complicity' of European states in Libya migrant 'horror' 15.07.2021

Amnesty said it found new evidence of "harrowing violations, including sexual violence, against men, women and children" living in Libyan detention camps after being returned from the Mediterranean.
