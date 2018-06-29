 Angela Merkel′s coalition partner escalates asylum row | News | DW | 01.07.2018

News

Angela Merkel's coalition partner escalates asylum row

The row in the German coalition government over asylum policy re-ignited on Sunday as Interior Minister Horst Seehofer defied Chancellor Angela Merkel over asylum policy. Merkel is facing a new government crisis.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer dramatically re-escalated the row over asylum policy on Sunday evening by calling Chancellor Angela Merkel's European Union deal over asylum policy as "not having the same effect" as the national measures he has been pushing for.

According to reports from sources within the Christian Social Union (CSU), Bavarian sister-party to Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), party leader Seehofer also said that his crunch meeting with the chancellor on Saturday evening had not had any effect.

This was a direct contradiction of Merkel's account of the meeting, which she delivered in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF to be broadcast on Sunday evening. "In the sum of all that we have decided, that it will have the same effect," she said, according to a report in Der Spiegel. "That is my personal conclusion. Of course the CSU will have to decide that for itself."

Merkel (picture alliance/dpa/AP/G. Vanden Wijngaert)

Merkel made a number of concessions over asylum policy to EU partners in Brussels

"I would like very much for the CDU and CSU to continue working together," she added. "Because we are a success story for Germany."

Alexander Dobrindt, head of the CSU's Bavarian regional group, agreed with Seehofer by declaring that "national measures" remained necessary, despite the agreements with EU partners reached by Merkel in the past two weeks.

July 1 deadline

The leaderships of the CDU and CSU are meeting separately in Berlin and Munich on Sunday to discuss whether and how the two parties, who have been allied since 1949, will continue to work together. The CSU is facing a crucial state election in Bavaria in October, and has opted to take a hard-line anti-immigration stance as its main campaign strategy.

Seehofer had set Merkel a deadline of July 1 to find a "European solution" to the issue of so-called "secondary migration," or when asylum-seekers cross internal European Union borders after having already applied for asylum elsewhere in the EU.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer's initial "master plan," which remains unpublished and which triggered the present German government crisis, would see asylum-seekers who had already been registered being shut out of Germany – a potential breach of EU law and the Geneva convention on refugees' rights.

When Merkel rejected the plan, Seehofer initially threatened to implement his border control measures unilaterally, using his authority as interior minister over the federal police. In response, Merkel could have overruled him, which likely lead to his resignation.

Merkel gave a number of concessions to other EU countriesat last week's summit in Brussels, though the hard-line right-wing governments in Hungary and Poland have since said they have not reached any new deals on asylum.

