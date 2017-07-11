Angela Merkel meets with Iraqi prime minister in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tuesday in Berlin on Tuesday, where she pledged to continue to support the Middle Eastern country on security issues and the coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Kadhimi has been Prime Minister since May, after a wave of mass anti-government protestsswept the country and led to the fall of the previous government under Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

During a joint press statement with al-Kadhimi, the German chancellor welcomed his government's "will to reform."

She said that Kadhimi's government was pursuing a "very ambitious agenda" on issues such as fighting corruption, the rule of law, strengthening state institutions and the state's monopoly on the use of force.

This includes the announcement of early elections for June next year. "Through these measures, the Iraqi people's confidence in state institutions can be strengthened," Merkel said.

Read more: Can Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi stay the course?

For his part, al-Kadhimi underscored his government's commitment to transparency in the elections. He thanked Germany for its "efforts to stabilize the region."

He added that his government was striving for increased cooperation with Germany in areas such as refugee policy and economic policy, particularly in the energy sector.

Angela Merkel promised to help Iraq fight the coronavirus pandemic

Security and health

"The Islamic State remains a threat to the region and of course beyond," Merkel said, emphasizing that Germany would continue to support Iraq both within the framework of the anti-IS coalition and a NATO mission training Iraqi security forces.

She did not comment on troop levels in the country, but the Bundestag is set to evaluate the question of whether to the extend the Bundeswehr mission in Iraq by the end of the month. German troops based in Iraq are providing logistical support and training for Kurdish fighters, but are not taking part in offensive strikes.

Merkel also pledged to help Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic. Berlin offered to provide protective equipment and ventilators, as well help training medical personnel, Merkel said.

Currently, the German government is supporting the construction and equipping of makeshift clinics in the country.

Europeean tour

Prior to his trip to Berlin, Kadhimi met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where the two also discussed the fight against terrorism.

Macron expressed his support for Iraq's sovereignty and highlighted that Iraq's main challenges were Islamic extremism and foreign interference in its affairs, in allusion to Iran.

The French president also mentioned that he welcomed more investment in infrastructure projects, such as French group Alstom's plans to support a Baghdad metro project.

Al-Kadhimi is also set to visit the United Kingdom, as part of his European tour. He has roots in the country from the era of dictator Saddam Hussein. Having fled Iraq in the 1980s, first for Iran, he spent a short time in Germany before settling for many years in the UK and ultimately taking on British citizenship.

jcg/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)