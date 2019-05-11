World War II bomb in Hamburg prompts evacuation

A thousand-pound US bomb dropped during World War II has been discovered in Hamburg. Authorities ordered the evacuation of a densely-populated residential area of the city, affecting around 6,000 people.
A construction team digging in a densely-populated neighborhood in the northern German port city of Hamburg discovered a 1,000-pound (500 kilo) bomb on Wednesday.
Hamburg's fire department says the unexploded ordnance was a US-manufactured bomb dropped during World War II.
An ongoing legacy
Authorities ordered some 6,000 people to evacuate the Heimfeld neighborhood in south Hamburg while the city's bomb squad defuses the ordnance.
Hamburg was the target of the Allied bombing campaign Operation Gomorrah between July 25 and August 3, 1943
Those living within a 500-meter (550-yard) radius of the bomb were ordered to evacuate, whereas those within a 1,000-meter radius were ordered to stay away from windows and remain in rooms not facing the find.
Specialists on site say that the bomb's base fuse had been broken out of its seat, but the nose fuse was still intact. The team says it will use a water-jet cutter to remove the nose fuse.
Read more: WWII bomb scare leads German police to heavy zucchini
Such finds are a regular occurrence in Germany, which was heavily bombed by Allied forces during World War II.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Dresden thought it was safe, protected by its architectural beauty. But 73 years ago, the city paid an enormous price for Hitler's war, suffering bombing attacks of a ferocity unparalleled in Germany. (13.02.2018)
Digging right behind a gas station unearthed an unexploded US bomb from World War Two, the third such significant find within a month in Cologne alone. Over 1,000 people were forced to leave the area in response. (18.12.2018)
An elderly man in southern Germany thought he had found an unexploded World War II bomb in his garden. Police were relieved to find something quite different. (03.11.2017)
In one of the biggest evacuations in Germany since World War II, 70,000 residents of the city of Frankfurt are to move out of their homes while a bomb is defused. It was found at a construction site in the city center. (30.08.2017)