 World War II bomb in Hamburg prompts evacuation | News | DW | 15.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

World War II bomb in Hamburg prompts evacuation

A thousand-pound US bomb dropped during World War II has been discovered in Hamburg. Authorities ordered the evacuation of a densely-populated residential area of the city, affecting around 6,000 people.

1,000-pound US WWII bomb (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

A construction team digging in a densely-populated neighborhood in the northern German port city of Hamburg discovered a 1,000-pound (500 kilo) bomb on Wednesday.

Hamburg's fire department says the unexploded ordnance was a US-manufactured bomb dropped during World War II.

An ongoing legacy

Authorities ordered some 6,000 people to evacuate the Heimfeld neighborhood in south Hamburg while the city's bomb squad defuses the ordnance.

Operation Gomorrah in Hamburg (public domain)

Hamburg was the target of the Allied bombing campaign Operation Gomorrah between July 25 and August 3, 1943

Those living within a 500-meter (550-yard) radius of the bomb were ordered to evacuate, whereas those within a 1,000-meter radius were ordered to stay away from windows and remain in rooms not facing the find.

Specialists on site say that the bomb's base fuse had been broken out of its seat, but the nose fuse was still intact. The team says it will use a water-jet cutter to remove the nose fuse.

Read more: WWII bomb scare leads German police to heavy zucchini

Such finds are a regular occurrence in Germany, which was heavily bombed by Allied forces during World War II

Watch video 03:03

Bomb Disposal Expert

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Dresden 1945 — The devastation of war

Dresden thought it was safe, protected by its architectural beauty. But 73 years ago, the city paid an enormous price for Hitler's war, suffering bombing attacks of a ferocity unparalleled in Germany. (13.02.2018)  

Cologne: Evacuation after WWII bomb found at gas station

Digging right behind a gas station unearthed an unexploded US bomb from World War Two, the third such significant find within a month in Cologne alone. Over 1,000 people were forced to leave the area in response. (18.12.2018)  

WWII bomb scare leads German police to heavy zucchini

An elderly man in southern Germany thought he had found an unexploded World War II bomb in his garden. Police were relieved to find something quite different. (03.11.2017)  

Frankfurt to evacuate 70,000 while World War II bomb defused

In one of the biggest evacuations in Germany since World War II, 70,000 residents of the city of Frankfurt are to move out of their homes while a bomb is defused. It was found at a construction site in the city center. (30.08.2017)  

Dresden World War II bomb disposal partially explodes during defusal

An aerial World War II bomb partially exploded during an attempt to defuse it in the eastern city of Dresden. Bomb disposals are routine in Germany and rarely involve accidents. (24.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bomb Disposal Expert  

Related content

Polen Demonstration Nationalisten in Warschau

Polish far-right protests US law on World War II Jewish assets 11.05.2019

Polish nationalists say that Poland should not be required to pay compensation for assets stolen from Jews during World War II. A recent US law is intended to assist Holocaust survivors in recovering stolen property.

Deutschland Gestohlenes Lagertor kommt zurück nach Dachau

Heiress downplays factory's forced labor use during Holocaust 15.05.2019

The Bahlsen biscuit empire heiress sparked outrage after claiming forced workers were "well-treated" during World War II. Despite her apologies, the case has reignited debate over Germany's remembrance culture.

Polen Warschau Nationalisten marschieren zur US-Botschaft

Poland cancels Israeli visit amid Holocaust restitution row 13.05.2019

Poland has called off a visit by Israeli officials, claiming they were seeking to force talks on the restitution of Jewish property seized during World War II.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  