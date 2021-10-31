Visit the new DW website

Hamburg

Northern German port city with a population of roughly 1.75 million. Within German politics, Hamburg is a city-state holding 3 out of 69 available votes in the Bundesrat upper house of parliament.

A media and industrial hub nowadays, the city is also known for its Reeperbahn red-light district, football clubs HSV and St Pauli, and the Spiegel-Verlag publishers, and its ties to the Beatles' early career. This page collates DW's latest content related to Hamburg.

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie opening ceremony

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary 31.10.2021

Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.
A judicial officer looks at his watch prior to a trial against a 96-year-old former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp at the court room in Itzehoe, northern Germany, on September 30, 2021. - The woman failed to turn up for the start of her trial, the judge said, issuing an arrest warrant for the fugitive. (Photo by Markus Schreiber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARKUS SCHREIBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany: Trial of ex-Nazi camp secretary restarts 19.10.2021

The 96-year-old had tried to escape on the initial day of her trial on September 30 and was only arrested hours later. She is accused of complicity in the murder of over 10,000 people.
Die Schwerlastdrohne Volodrone fliegt während des Premierenflugs über den Hafen von Hamburg. Für eine Woche ist die Hansestadt das weltweite Schaufenster für intelligente Verkehrssysteme. Zum ITS-Weltkongress treffen sich Experten für Verkehr, Logistik und Digitalisierung in Hamburg, um darüber zu diskutieren, wie gewerblicher und privater Verkehr unter den Vorzeichen von Klimakrise und steigenden Mobilitätswünschen aussehen könnten.

Germany: Heavy-duty drone makes first public launch in Hamburg 13.10.2021

The drone, owned by Volocopter, offers a new method to transport goods to places that are otherwise difficult to reach. German logistics provider DB Schenker became a major investor in the drone last year.
11/10/2021 Die S-Bahn S21 verlässt den Bahnhof Bergedorf während der Premierenfahrt der digitalen, automatisch fahrenden S-Bahn Hamburg. Die Premierenfahrt fand im Rahmen der Eröffnung des ITS-Weltkongress für Mobilität und Logistik statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Hamburg gets first fully automated tram 11.10.2021

Deutsche Bahn and Siemens have premiered a new, digitally automated train, hailing it as a "blueprint for digitalizing the rails in Germany, Europe and the world."
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Hamburg

Germany's 16 states: Hamburg 06.10.2021

Hamburg is Germany's second largest city. It's a Hanseatic beauty full of contrasts. Elegant and rough, green and urban — always startling and unexpected.
25.07.2015 Fans des HFC Falke schauen am 25.07.2015 in Hamburg am Sportplatzring das erste Spiel ihrer Mannschaft an. Nach Umwandlung des Fußball-Bundesligisten Hamburger SV in eine Aktiengesellschaft gründeten Fans den HFC Falke. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

FENIX Trophy: Amateur clubs competing in alternative European Super League 23.09.2021

Six months after the attempt to launch a European Super League, another new European football tournament started on Wednesday night. Among the participants in the FENIX Trophy are HFC Falke and FC United of Manchester.
Robert Glatzel Hamburger SV, li., erzielt gegen Torwart Michael Zetterer Werder Bremen das tor zum 0:1 18.09.2021, Fussball GER, Saison 2021 2022, 2. Bundesliga, 7. Spieltag, SV Werder Bremen - Hamburger SV, Foto: Maik Hölter/TEAM2sportphoto ***DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** Bremen Bremen Deutschland *** Robert Glatzel Hamburger SV , left , scores against goalkeeper Michael Zetterer Werder Bremen the goal to 0 1 18 09 2021, Football GER, Saison 2021 2022, 2 Bundesliga, 7 Spieltag, SV Werder Bremen Hamburger SV, Foto Maik Hölter TEAM2sportphoto DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Bremen Bremen Germany Team2

Werder Bremen's big restart suffers derby blow against Hamburg 19.09.2021

Werder Bremen's first relegation since 1981 was the inevitable result of poor business management and coaching errors. On Saturday night, the club's grand plans for a brighter future suffered a derby day setback.
Stefan Heße, katholischer Erzbischof von Hamburg, predigt beim ökumenischen Gedenk-Gottesdienst für die Opfer und Leidtragenden der Corona-Pandemie in der Kieler St. Nikolai Kirche. Am Donnerstag wird ein Gutachten vorgestellt, von dessen Inhalt die Zukunft des Kölner Kardinals Woelki abhängt. Doch auch andere Eminenzen wie der Erzbischof von Hamburg müssen zittern. Durchgesickert ist, dass das erste Gutachten unter anderem das Verhalten des früheren Kölner Personalchefs Stefan Heße - heute Erzbischof von Hamburg - kritisch beurteilt. Heße bestreitet die Vorwürfe.

Pope Francis refuses Hamburg archbishop's resignation 15.09.2021

Archbishop Stefan Hesse was on leave after being accused of neglecting his duty in a report on sexual abuse at the diocese of Cologne.
FILE - In this April 10, 2021, file photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian presidency, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, second from right, listens to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi while visiting an exhibition of Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran, Iran. Iran's nuclear program has been targeted by diplomatic efforts and sabotage attacks over the last decade, with the latest incident striking its underground Natanz facility. The attack Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Natanz comes as world powers try to negotiate a return by Iran and the U.S. to Tehran's atomic accord. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP, File)

Germany arrests man for allegedly assisting Iran's nuclear program 14.09.2021

A German-Iranian man has been arrested for allegedly supplying laboratory equipment to an EU blacklisted company connected to Tehran's nuclear and missile programs.

Using drones at the Port of Hamburg 01.09.2021

The commercial use of drones is growing. But there are still challenges like integrating them into civil air traffic. To help move them along, the Port of Hamburg will start field testing them in September.
ARCHIV - 08.11.2019, Hamburg: Ein Containerschiff der China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) wird am Containerterminal Tollerort der Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) entladen. (zu dpa OECD legt neuen Konjunkturbericht vor) Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Port of Hamburg mulls tie-up with China's state-backed shipping giant Cosco 02.08.2021

The Port of Hamburg can't cover the cost of infrastructure investment on its own. Chinese shipping giant Cosco wants to buy in, and would stump up some of the costs. That's causing some unease among companies.
