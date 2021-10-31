Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Northern German port city with a population of roughly 1.75 million. Within German politics, Hamburg is a city-state holding 3 out of 69 available votes in the Bundesrat upper house of parliament.
A media and industrial hub nowadays, the city is also known for its Reeperbahn red-light district, football clubs HSV and St Pauli, and the Spiegel-Verlag publishers, and its ties to the Beatles' early career. This page collates DW's latest content related to Hamburg.
Six months after the attempt to launch a European Super League, another new European football tournament started on Wednesday night. Among the participants in the FENIX Trophy are HFC Falke and FC United of Manchester.