Northern German port city with a population of roughly 1.75 million. Within German politics, Hamburg is a city-state holding 3 out of 69 available votes in the Bundesrat upper house of parliament.

A media and industrial hub nowadays, the city is also known for its Reeperbahn red-light district, football clubs HSV and St Pauli, and the Spiegel-Verlag publishers, and its ties to the Beatles' early career. This page collates DW's latest content related to Hamburg.