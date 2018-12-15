 Cologne: Evacuation after WWII bomb found at gas station | News | DW | 18.12.2018

News

Cologne: Evacuation after WWII bomb found at gas station

Digging right behind a gas station unearthed an unexploded US bomb from World War Two, the third such significant find within a month in Cologne alone. Over 1,000 people were forced to leave the area in response.

An unearthed World War Two shell sits on the back of a disposal truck

A similar unexploded device was unearthed in Bonn in October. Such finds are regular in Germany

Over 1,000 people are being evacuated from their homes in Cologne, Germany, after a World War Two bomb was found behind a gas station on Tuesday morning. 

The American 5-hundredweight (225-kilogram) unexploded bomb was found during excavation work in the southern suburb of Cologne-Poll.

"The bomb is right here, just behind our building," a petrol station worker told local website TAG 24 Köln.

Public order officials rushed to close off everything within a 300-meter radius of the device just after 12 p.m. local time (1100 UTC), as munitions experts began working to defuse the device.

"An American 5-hundredweight bomb with an impact fuse was discovered directly behind a petrol station building during digging on the plot at Siegburger Strasse 504 on Tuesday morning, Dec. 18, 2018," the city administration said in a statement.

It has set up a temporary shelter for effected people in a high school.

Frequent finds in German cities

Unexploded World War Two bombs are still regularly unearthed by construction workers in Germany, especially in major western cities like Cologne, 70 years after the end of the conflict.

An R.A.F plane flies over Cologne during a bombign raid on the Knapsack power station in Cologne

The R.A.F bombing raid on the Knapsack power station in Cologne was one of 262 Allied bombing raids on the city

Cologne was bombed in 262 separate air raids by the Allies during the war.

Read more: German drives WWII bomb to fire station

Cologne-Poll was the site of another evacuation involving thousands of people less than three weeks ago, after a 1,000 kg bomb was found in the area.

On December 14, another US bomb was found in the Braunsfeld district of the city, leading to an evacuation affecting 8,000 people while it was defused.

  • Gloved hand holding bomb trigger (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Grundmann)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What is unexploded ordnance?

    Unexploded ordnance (UXO or sometimes also abbreviated to UO), unexploded bombs (UXBs), or explosive remnants of war (ERW) are explosive weapons such as bombs, shells, grenades, land mines, naval mines and cluster munitions that did not explode when they were deployed. Unexploded ordnance still poses the risk of detonation, even decades after they were used or discarded.

  • Bombers over Dresden (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    Why does Germany have a bomb problem?

    Between 1940 and 1945, US and British forces dropped 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe. Half of those bombs targeted Germany. Experts estimate that close to a quarter of a million bombs did not explode due to technical faults. Thousands of these bombs are still hidden underground, sometimes a few meters down and sometimes just below the surface.

  • Map of where bombs are still suspected in Germany (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    How big is the issue?

    The industrial Ruhr area and the Lower Rhine region were heavily bombed, as were the cities of Dresden, Hamburg and Hanover. So this is where most of the unexploded ordnance is found. Bombs are usually unearthed during construction work or are discovered during the examination of historical aerial images. Experts say it could still take decades to clear all of the remaining unexploded ordnance.

  • Bomb disposal experts in Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What happens when an unexploded bomb is found?

    When confronted with the discovery of an UXO, UO or a UXB, bomb disposal experts have to decide whether to defuse it or to carry out a controlled explosion. Many have lost their lives on the job. German authorities are under pressure to remove unexploded ordnance from populated areas. Experts argue that the bombs are becoming more dangerous as time goes by due to material fatigue.

  • Police officers guard memorial site (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    How many bomb disposal experts have died?

    Eleven bomb technicians have been killed in Germany since 2000, including three who died in a single explosion while trying to defuse a 1,000-pound bomb on the site of a popular flea market in Göttingen in 2010.

  • General view of Augsburg (Markus Siefer)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    Which was the biggest evacuation?

    A 1.8-ton bomb dropped by Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) was found in the city center of Augsburg on December 20, 2016. The find prompted a large-scale bomb disposal operation and consequently the evacuation of over 54,000 people on December 25. To date, this remains the biggest evacuation for the removal of World War II unexploded ordnance in Germany.

  • Bomb disposal vans in Hanover (Getty Images/A. Koerner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What’s the latest?

    Authorities conducted another big bomb disposal operation in May 2017, with 50,000 residents in the northwestern city of Hanover forced to evacuate their homes. Thirteen unexploded ordnances from the 1940s were removed. Hanover was a frequent target of Allied bombing in the latter years of the war. On October 9, 1943, some 261,000 bombs were dropped on the city.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Thousands evacuated as WWII bomb defused in Cologne

Thousands had to be evacuated from their homes after the discovery of a World War II bomb in the western German city of Cologne. Army experts were drafted in to defuse the device. (29.11.2018)  

German town lives with lethal legacy of World War II

Oranienburg has more unexploded bombs in its soil than any other German town or city. This week, another bomb was removed from its soil, a reminder to residents that they still live with lethal remnants from the war. (07.11.2010)  

German drives WWII bomb to fire station

People in Germany are no strangers to finding WWII unexploded bombs in gardens or construction sites. Although it happens regularly, one man's relaxed approach to disposing of his find alarmed authorities. (10.08.2018)  

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

Over 50,000 people were evacuated from the northern city of Hanover in May 2017, so that bombs from World War II could be defused. Even 72 years after the war ended, unexploded bombs are still found across the country. (07.05.2017)  

Related content

Deutschland Evakuierung wegen Weltkriegsbombe in Köln

Thousands evacuated as WWII bomb defused in Cologne 29.11.2018

Thousands had to be evacuated from their homes after the discovery of a World War II bomb in the western German city of Cologne. Army experts were drafted in to defuse the device.

Die besten Freizeitparks Movie Park Germany

Germany: Thousands evacuated over theme park bomb threat 27.10.2018

Police say a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a theme park in western Germany was a false alarm. A Halloween-themed event attended by thousands of people was disrupted.

Deutschland Mönchengladbach - Stabbrandbombe bei Gartenarbeiten entdeckt

German drives WWII bomb to fire station 10.08.2018

People in Germany are no strangers to finding WWII unexploded bombs in gardens or construction sites. Although it happens regularly, one man's relaxed approach to disposing of his find alarmed authorities.

