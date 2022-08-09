  1. Skip to content
Alexander Matthews Kommentarbild
Image: Boris Geilert/DW

Alex Matthews

Senior editor with a focus on press freedom and AI in newsrooms

What Alex loves about journalism is having the perfect excuse to speak to people from all walks of life about what matters most to them.

Having gathered initial experience in print and radio newsrooms in Austria, Alex returned home to the UK to gain a qualification in journalism.

He spent two-and-a-half years as a reporter and then bureau chief in Birmingham and Manchester, covering breaking news, murder trials and the sticky fate of the largest ever dinosaur fossil found in Wales.

Not wanting to lose the German language skills he had spent years building up, Alex moved to Germany and DW, completing the multimedia traineeship before becoming an online editor and working for the editor-in-chief.

His more recent journalism has focused on human rights and press freedom. He is also examining possibilities for integrating artificial intelligence into newsrooms.

Featured stories by Alex Matthews

A group of people hold a Chinese flag in front of the Museum of the Communist Part of China

How to repel China's creeping media influence

The Chinese Communist Party would like everyone to see the world as it does. How can democracies counter propaganda?
MediaSeptember 8, 2022
Afghanistan Nematullah Ahangosh Gründer Initiative Stretch More

'People with disabilities need survival skills'

Nematullah Ahangosh has watched with increasing concern as people with disabilities become invisible in Afghanistan.
DiversityDecember 16, 2021
Stories by Alex Matthews

An activist with face and hand painted with HIV/AIDS awareness message during a campaign on the eve of Worlds AIDS Day

Canada: Global AIDS conference starts amid visa fury

Canada is hosting this year's International AIDS Conference. But visa issues are frustrating African would-be attendees.
SocietyJuly 29, 2022
Julienne Lusenge cries as she as announced as the winner of the Aurora Prize

Julienne Lusenge awarded humanitarian prize

The African human rights campaigner has helped convict 800 men of wartime sexual violence against women.
Human RightsOctober 13, 2021
Director of SOAS Adam Habib speaks at a press conference

London university director faces N-word backlash

SOAS students are demanding the resignation of Director Adam Habib after he used the N-word in an online meeting.
SocietyMarch 12, 2021
Student Valentina Sanchez stands in front of cactii

Master's students plead for visas to Germany

Amid the pandemic, frustrated students are bombarding German government officials and embassies with visa requests.
PoliticsOctober 23, 2020
Police officials in Salerno displaying tons of amphetamines seized last week

Was 'IS' really selling drugs in Europe?

Italian authorities stunned the world by announcing “IS” was trying to ship €1billion worth of amphetamines into Europe.
CrimeJuly 7, 2020
A meat industry worker bags pieces of meat coming out of a machine

How does Germany's meat industry work?

Meat processing companies in Germany slaughter millions of animals and make big profits. But now they are under fire.
BusinessJune 19, 2020
Show more stories
