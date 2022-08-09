Alex Matthews

Having gathered initial experience in print and radio newsrooms in Austria, Alex returned home to the UK to gain a qualification in journalism.

He spent two-and-a-half years as a reporter and then bureau chief in Birmingham and Manchester, covering breaking news, murder trials and the sticky fate of the largest ever dinosaur fossil found in Wales.

Not wanting to lose the German language skills he had spent years building up, Alex moved to Germany and DW, completing the multimedia traineeship before becoming an online editor and working for the editor-in-chief.

His more recent journalism has focused on human rights and press freedom. He is also examining possibilities for integrating artificial intelligence into newsrooms.