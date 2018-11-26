 Thousands evacuated as WWII bomb defused in Cologne | News | DW | 29.11.2018

News

Thousands evacuated as WWII bomb defused in Cologne

Thousands had to be evacuated from their homes, after the discovery of a World War II bomb in the western German city of Cologne. Army experts were drafted in to defuse the device.

Public order officials helped move some 10,000 people to temporary shelters on Wednesday, after a decision to evacuate all homes within a one-kilometer (0.62-mile) radius of the bomb.

Munitions experts had arrived at the scene after the device was discovered on land in the district of Poll at around midday. The bomb was defused in the early hours of Thursday.

"The bomb was defused and can now be transported away," said a statement from the city. "All restrictions are lifted and local residents can return to their homes."

Attempts to defuse the device were postponed at least twice early on Thursday so that the area could be fully evacuated.

The unexploded World War II device was said to be a 20-hundredweight bomb of American construction.

Accommodation for refugees and the elderly were among the residences that were cleared, with the A4 highway — a major east-west route temporarily closed. Authorities used an army barracks and two local schools to house the evacuees.

Many of the evacuated residents were taken to a nearby army barracks

According to city officials, the evacuation process had proved particularly difficult, with some residents initially unwilling to leave their homes and a large number of the evacuees being elderly and infirm.

Read more: German drives WWII bomb to fire station

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are regularly unearthed during construction work in Germany. Temporary evacuations are commonplace.

  • Deutschland - Bombenfunde: Ein Zünder (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Grundmann)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    What is unexploded ordnance?

    Unexploded ordnance (UXO or sometimes also abbreviated to UO), unexploded bombs (UXBs), or explosive remnants of war (ERW) are explosive weapons such as bombs, shells, grenades, land mines, naval mines and cluster munitions that did not explode when they were deployed. Unexploded ordnance still poses the risk of detonation, even decades after they were used or discarded.

  • Deutschland - Bomben über Dresden (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    Why does Germany have a bomb problem?

    Between 1940 and 1945, US and British forces dropped 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe. Half of those bombs targeted Germany. Experts estimate that close to a quarter of a million bombs did not explode due to technical faults. Thousands of these bombs are still hidden underground, sometimes a few meters down and sometimes just below the surface.

  • Bild des Tages Bombenfunde Berlin (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    How big is the issue?

    The industrial Ruhr area and the Lower Rhine region were heavily bombed, as were the cities of Dresden, Hamburg and Hanover. So this is where most of the unexploded ordnance is found. Bombs are usually unearthed during construction work or are discovered during the examination of historical aerial images. Experts say it could still take decades to clear all of the remaining unexploded ordnance.

  • Deutschland - Bombenfund in Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    What happens when an unexploded bomb is found?

    When confronted with the discovery of an UXO, UO or a UXB, bomb disposal experts have to decide whether to defuse it or to carry out a controlled explosion. Many have lost their lives on the job. German authorities are under pressure to remove unexploded ordnance from populated areas. Experts argue that the bombs are becoming more dangerous as time goes by due to material fatigue.

  • Deutschland - Trauer nach Bombenexplosion in Göttingen (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    Have many bomb disposal experts have died?

    Eleven bomb technicians have been killed in Germany since 2000, including three who died in a single explosion while trying to defuse a 1,000-pound bomb on the site of a popular flea market in Gottingen in 2010.

  • Bildergalerie Augsburg Über den Dächern von Augsburg (Markus Siefer)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    Which was the biggest evacuation?

    A 1.8-tonne bomb dropped by Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) was found in the city centre of Augsburg on December 20, 2016. The find prompted a large scale bomb disposal operation and consequently the evacuation of over 54,000 people on December 25. To date, this remains the biggest evacuation for the removal of World War II unexploded ordnance in Germany.

  • Deutschland Bombenentschärfung in Hannover Evakuierung (Getty Images/A. Koerner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    What’s the latest?

    Authorities conducted another big bomb disposal operation in May 2017, with 50,000 residents in the north-western city of Hanover forced to evacuate their homes. Thirteen unexploded ordnances from the 1940s were removed. Hanover was a frequent target of Allied bombing in the latter years of the war. On October 9, 1943, some 261,000 bombs were dropped on the city.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


German town lives with lethal legacy of World War II

Oranienburg has more unexploded bombs in its soil than any other German town or city. This week, another bomb was removed from its soil, a reminder to residents that they still live with lethal remnants from the war. (07.11.2010)  

WWII bomb scare leads German police to heavy zucchini

An elderly man in southern Germany thought he had found an unexploded World War II bomb in his garden. Police were relieved to find something quite different. (03.11.2017)  

German drives WWII bomb to fire station

People in Germany are no strangers to finding WWII unexploded bombs in gardens or construction sites. Although it happens regularly, one man's relaxed approach to disposing of his find alarmed authorities. (10.08.2018)  

Defusing bombs – is there a safer way?

A lot of unexploded bombs are buried in German cities, decades after WWII. And they're getting more dangerous - not less - over time. The hope is that lasers and 3D modeling will avoid another 'Munich 2012' scenario. (20.04.2018)  

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

Over 50,000 people were evacuated from the northern city of Hanover this weekend, so that bombs from World War II could be defused. Even 72 years after the war ended, unexploded bombs are still found across the country. (07.05.2017)  

Deutschland Niedrigwasser legt Weltkriegsmunition frei - zahlreiche Funde

Hot weather exposes World War II munitions in German waters 02.08.2018

The extreme heat pummeling Germany has helped unearth World War II bombs as water levels drop where battles were once fought. Police have warned against touching the grenades, mines and other possibly live explosives.

Russische Weltkriegsgranate legt Wachbetrieb lahm

Leverkusen pensioner brings live WWII grenade to police station 06.09.2018

A 90-year-old German woman has caused a commotion after showing up at her local police station with a live explosive from World War II. The weapon had been sitting in her house for more than 75 years.

Forschungsexpedition zum Wrack des Tankers „T/S Franken“

German WWII wreck poses threat of eco-disaster in Poland 24.09.2018

Experts say a German tanker that sank in the Baltic Sea at the end of World War II will sooner or later cause an environmental catastrophe. But getting authorities to take action is proving difficult.

