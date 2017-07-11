Germany: WWII bomb discovery prompts evacuation of small town

Thousands of people evacuated their homes and offices as well as streets cordoned off after a huge WWII bomb was discovered in the northern German town of Schwentinental.

The US-made bomb, which weighs 250 kilograms (551 lb), was discovered several days ago during aerial photography of an industrial area, according to local media.

It is the second time in two weeks that residents have had to evacuate. Two WWII bombs were discovered in the area at the end of July.

This time, those in the area were told to leave before 10 a.m. local time on Friday ahead of bomb disposal experts moving in.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, police asked residents to wear face masks and keep to social distancing regulations.

While it took the experts around 70 minutes to defuse the devices several weeks ago, police said they were unsure how long it would take to render the latest discovery safe, public broadcaster ARD reported.

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces What is unexploded ordnance? Unexploded ordnance (UXO or sometimes also abbreviated to UO), unexploded bombs (UXBs), or explosive remnants of war (ERW) are explosive weapons such as bombs, shells, grenades, land mines, naval mines and cluster munitions that did not explode when they were deployed. Unexploded ordnance still poses the risk of detonation, even decades after they were used or discarded.

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces Why does Germany have a bomb problem? Between 1940 and 1945, US and British forces dropped 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe. Half of those bombs targeted Germany. Experts estimate that close to a quarter of a million bombs did not explode due to technical faults. Thousands of these bombs are still hidden underground, sometimes a few meters down and sometimes just below the surface.

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces How big is the issue? The industrial Ruhr area and the Lower Rhine region were heavily bombed, as were the cities of Dresden, Hamburg and Hanover. So this is where most of the unexploded ordnance is found. Bombs are usually unearthed during construction work or are discovered during the examination of historical aerial images. Experts say it could still take decades to clear all of the remaining unexploded ordnance.

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces What happens when an unexploded bomb is found? When confronted with the discovery of an UXO, UO or a UXB, bomb disposal experts have to decide whether to defuse it or to carry out a controlled explosion. Many have lost their lives on the job. German authorities are under pressure to remove unexploded ordnance from populated areas. Experts argue that the bombs are becoming more dangerous as time goes by due to material fatigue.

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces How many bomb disposal experts have died? Eleven bomb technicians have been killed in Germany since 2000, including three who died in a single explosion while trying to defuse a 1,000-pound bomb on the site of a popular flea market in Göttingen in 2010.

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces Which was the biggest evacuation? A 1.8-ton bomb dropped by Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) was found in the city center of Augsburg on December 20, 2016. The find prompted a large-scale bomb disposal operation and consequently the evacuation of over 54,000 people on December 25. To date, this remains the biggest evacuation for the removal of World War II unexploded ordnance in Germany.

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces What’s the latest? Authorities conducted another big bomb disposal operation in May 2017, with 50,000 residents in the northwestern city of Hanover forced to evacuate their homes. Thirteen unexploded ordnances from the 1940s were removed. Hanover was a frequent target of Allied bombing in the latter years of the war. On October 9, 1943, some 261,000 bombs were dropped on the city. Author: Aasim Saleem



Bombs routinely discovered

Germany experienced heavy bombing from Allied forces during WWII and bombs left over from bombing raids are routinely discovered.

In June, a highly dangerous World War II explosive was found in a garage in the northern German city of Hamburg.

At the start of the year, 500-kilogram bombs were unearthed in the capital Berlin and Colognein western Germany.

And also in January, experts had to detonated two unexploded bombs from World War II in the western city of Dortmund, forcing some 14,000 residents to leave their homes for the operation.