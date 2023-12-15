  1. Skip to content
Kate Martyr

Editor and video producer at DW's Asia Desk and News Digital

Kate likes to explore stories centered around women's and human rights, migration and the LGBTQ community. She works closely with reporters across Asia to produce exclusive video reports.

Kate Martyr is an editor and video producer at DW.

She works closely with reporters across Asia, including conflict-ridden countries like Afghanistan and Myanmar, to produce exclusive video reports.  

She has experience in breaking news, arms journalism and has produced videos, including with prominent Afghan women's rights activist Hoda Khamosh and Polish abortion activist Justyna Wydrzyńska as well as one about Tokyo's exotic animal cafes that went viral. 

Featured stories by Kate Martyr

Two baby pandas sit together on a tree branch

Berlin-born pandas head for a new life in China

Pandas Pit and Paule made history as the first panda cubs born in Germany. Now, they're being moved to China.
PoliticsDecember 15, 202302:05 min
A boy stands with his arms on his hips in front of a van laden with objects

Deported Afghans cross Pakistan border confused and angry

DW spoke to Afghan migrants forced to leave Pakistan on short notice and return to Taliban-run Afghanistan.
MigrationNovember 8, 202302:23 min
A man stands in a room, holding out his gloved hand as a bird lands on it

How Japan's exotic pet cafes harm animal conservation

Wildlife experts warn these "cafes" are harming conservation efforts amid Japan's lax legislation.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 1, 202303:46 min
Stories by Kate Martyr

A man in a black hat and white face mask holds up an award

Myanmar documentary filmmakers honored with awards

Myanmar documentary filmmakers honored with awards

This awards seek to support emerging filmmakers, telling stories despite Myanmar's challenging media environment.
Press FreedomDecember 21, 2023
A panda looks out from among bamboo shoots.

Germany: Panda twins leave for China

Germany: Panda twins leave for China

Several pandas are heading to China from around the world. Are we seeing a shift in China's "panda diplomacy?"
PoliticsDecember 14, 202303:17 min
An older woman wearing a face mask and hairnet smiles in a kitchen

Japanese 'cafe movement' tackling loneliness, poverty

Japanese 'cafe movement' tackling loneliness, poverty

In Japan, the number of single-person households is on the rise. Can this community cafe movement bring people together?
SocietyOctober 27, 202303:02 min
A Ukrainian refugee in Fukuoka, Japan

Japanese life as a Ukrainian refugee

Japanese life as a Ukrainian refugee

Nadiia Tsiviliuk tells DW about her experience as one of the refugees that Japan admitted after Russia's invasion.
MigrationOctober 17, 202302:56 min
Afghanistan women-only shopping mall

Inside Afghanistan's women-only shopping mall

Inside Afghanistan's women-only shopping mall

Can shopping malls like this one counter the Taliban's policies aimed at excluding women from the economic sphere?
BusinessJuly 18, 202302:04 min
An art work by an Afghan woman exhibited in Germany

Artwork by women in Afghanistan smuggled to Germany

Artwork by women in Afghanistan smuggled to Germany

The artists and organizers took risks to arrange the transport of the paintings out of Afghanistan.
CultureJuly 10, 202302:53 min
