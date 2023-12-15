Kate Martyr
Editor and video producer at DW's Asia Desk and News Digital
Kate likes to explore stories centered around women's and human rights, migration and the LGBTQ community. She works closely with reporters across Asia to produce exclusive video reports.
Kate Martyr is an editor and video producer at DW.
She works closely with reporters across Asia, including conflict-ridden countries like Afghanistan and Myanmar, to produce exclusive video reports.
She has experience in breaking news, arms journalism and has produced videos, including with prominent Afghan women's rights activist Hoda Khamosh and Polish abortion activist Justyna Wydrzyńska as well as one about Tokyo's exotic animal cafes that went viral.
