Who is the woman behind Balochistan's protest movement?

PoliticsPakistanWho is the woman behind Balochistan's protest movement?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsPakistanKate Martyr | Atif Tauqeer | Ali Kaifee in Islamabad08/14/2024August 14, 2024In patriarchal Pakistan, it's highly unusual for a woman to wield much political power, but Mahrang Baloch has emerged as one of the most powerful figureheads in one of the country's largest protest movements.https://p.dw.com/p/4jTS2Advertisement