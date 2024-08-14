  1. Skip to content
Who is the woman behind Balochistan's protest movement?

Kate Martyr | Atif Tauqeer | Ali Kaifee in Islamabad
August 14, 2024

In patriarchal Pakistan, it's highly unusual for a woman to wield much political power, but Mahrang Baloch has emerged as one of the most powerful figureheads in one of the country's largest protest movements.

Kate Martyr
Kate Martyr Editor and video producer at DW's Asia Desk and News Digital
