Ali started his journalistic career at a time when the world’s attention turned toward South Asia in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks and the subsequent US-led war on terror.

He has since reported widely about the important political, security and social developments in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Ali has been working for years as a field reporter for the German public-service broadcasting network ARD as well as for ITV News.

He is based in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.