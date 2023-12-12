  1. Skip to content
Atif Tauqeer

Multimedia Journalist, documentary filmmaker and journalism trainer

Atif Tauqeer has been working for DW since 2008. At the Urdu service, he produces in-depth analysis of political, social and economic issues that are shaping Pakistan.

Atif Tauqeer is an editor and reporter at DW Urdu, based in Bonn.

His main focus is on political and social issues affecting Pakistan and other countries in South Asia. 

Atif holds a master’s degree in mass communication from Karachi and a second master’s in International Media Studies from DW Akademie and the University of Bonn.

Besides journalism, Atif is passionate about Urdu poetry. He is currently also working on an English fiction novel.

Atif also trains journalism students at the DW Akademie, particularly focusing on environmental reporting.

Featured stories by Atif Tauqeer

Famous Bollywood writer Javed Akhtar talks to DW in Dubai, UAE

Bollywood's Javed Akhtar: Secularism will prevail in India

In a DW interview, renowned Indian writer Javed Akhtar speaks about the rise of Hindu nationalism in his country.
SocietyDecember 12, 202303:52 min
A group of people stand with signs in Cologne

Germany: Activist on hunger strike for Afghan women's rights

An Afghan woman has staged a hunger strike in Cologne to call attention to rights violations by the Taliban.
ConflictsSeptember 13, 202302:01 min
Stories by Atif Tauqeer

Mahrag Baloch Aktivistin für Rechte Belutschistans

Who is the woman behind Balochistan's protest movement?

In patriarchal Pakistan, Mahrang Baloch has emerged as a powerful voice of a large protest movement.
PoliticsAugust 14, 202405:09 min
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law, after Friday prayers in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 27, 2019

Is India following Pakistan's path?

Liberal activists say that India, once a beacon of secularism in the region, must not emulate Pakistan.
SocietyMarch 6, 2020
Burqa-clad women in Pakistan

Pakistanis split over mandatory burqas for women

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has reversed an order requiring female students to wear a burqa after a backlash.
PoliticsSeptember 24, 2019
Former Pakistani finance minister Ishaq Dar

Ex-finance minister: PM Khan 'responsible for economic mess'

In a DW interview, Pakistan's former Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, explains what has led to Pakistan's economic crisis.
BusinessMay 24, 2019
Malala Yousafzai with her family

Malala's father: 'Pakistan needs a paradigm shift'

Malala's father talks to DW about Pakistan's security policies and the rise of an anti-war Pashtun movement.
SocietyApril 23, 2019
Pakistani soldiers in Waziristan

'Pakistan fears ethno-linguistic identities'

In an interview with DW, Pakistan's former ambassador to the US calls for a "reimagining" of Pakistan's state ideology.
PoliticsMay 9, 2018
