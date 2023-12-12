Atif Tauqeer is an editor and reporter at DW Urdu, based in Bonn.

His main focus is on political and social issues affecting Pakistan and other countries in South Asia.

Atif holds a master’s degree in mass communication from Karachi and a second master’s in International Media Studies from DW Akademie and the University of Bonn.

Besides journalism, Atif is passionate about Urdu poetry. He is currently also working on an English fiction novel.

Atif also trains journalism students at the DW Akademie, particularly focusing on environmental reporting.