Germany: Activist on hunger strike for Afghan women's rights

Atif Tauqeer in Cologne
September 13, 2023

An Afghan woman staged a hunger strike in the German city of Cologne to call attention to fundamental rights violations by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's parents also joined the protest.

