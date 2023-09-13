Germany: Activist on hunger strike for Afghan women's rights

ConflictsGermanyGermany: Activist on hunger strike for Afghan women's rightsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsGermanyAtif Tauqeer in Cologne09/13/2023September 13, 2023An Afghan woman staged a hunger strike in the German city of Cologne to call attention to fundamental rights violations by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's parents also joined the protest.https://p.dw.com/p/4WIi9Advertisement