Asia

Ishaq Dar: Pakistani PM Imran Khan 'responsible for current economic mess'

Pakistan is currently facing one of the worst economic crises in its history. In an exclusive DW interview, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar accuses the current government of waging "economic terrorism" in Pakistan.

Former Pakistani finance minister Ishaq Dar (Getty Images/AFP/A. Qureshi)

DW: How do you view the Pakistani government's economic policies? Will the IMF's financial bailout package help stabilize the economy?

Ishaq Dar: The incumbent government is incompetent and irresponsible. It actually wasted nine months to conclude its agreement with the IMF.

Read more: Fresh IMF deal a 'political blow' to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In 2013, when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came to power, we had already worked out our own economic program. The cabinet approved it on July 4, 2013, just days after Sharif took oath. But the current government does not know what to do after assuming power; hence it has wasted time, which has created uncertainty in the market.

I am also not satisfied with the IMF conditions that the government has accepted. This IMF program will contract Pakistan's economic growth, with high inflation and high interest rates. The common people will face the brunt of this.

Food prices have substantially increased in Pakistan in the past few months (DW/I. Jabeen)

Food prices have substantially increased in Pakistan in the past few months

But can Prime Minister Imran Khan's government still turn things around?

There are no signs of it. Our government sealed a different kind of agreement with the IMF in 2013, and we successfully completed it in September 2016  the first time in the country's history. We made sure that the program focused on high growth, and in three years, Pakistan's growth reached close to 6%  the highest in the past 15 years.

At the same time, we brought the inflation level from 12% to 3.6% — the lowest in 40 years. We also managed to lower interest rates. All of these steps activated our economy, which grew from 22,000 billion Pakistan rupees (€129 billion) to 34,000 billion (€200 billion).

On the contrary, our successors have massively devalued the Pakistani rupee in the past nine months. The interest rates have spiked, and inflation has risen from 3.6% to over 9%. At the same time, the prices of essential commodities have increased by 200%.

Read more: China pledges aid to Pakistan amid financial crisis

Did Pakistan really need IMF assistance?

Actually, the current government asked for IMF assistance because its incompetence and a lack of vision caused the economic damage. Just two years ago, Pakistan was praised all over the world for its economic policies. In 2016, PriceWaterhouseCoopers predicted that Pakistan was on its way to join the G20 group of nations in the next few years. So the current economic mess is our own fault, and Khan's government is to blame for that.

Watch video 01:47

Pakistanis feel the pinch of 'killing' inflation

But the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government says that it inherited the economic mess from the Sharif administration, and that it will take some time to fix it…

We only need to compare and look at the international reports on Pakistan's economy a few years ago. It takes hard work and a long time to build economy, but it takes just a few incompetent people and a short time to ruin the economy with the wrong policies. I think Khan's government has waged economic terrorism against the people of Pakistan.

Read more: Tackling Pakistan's pathetic economy: Is Imran Khan up to the task?

How did you deal with the issue of Pakistan's large defense budget? There were reports that the country's powerful generals demanded that Sharif increase their funding, and his relations with the army turned sour after he refused to do so.

It is a fact that Pakistan is situated in a difficult region and cannot be complacent about its security. Our government always placed importance on national security. We spent a large amount of money to combat terrorism, and our efforts yielded results. But we could only meet the demands with what was available to us. I believe in implementing strict fiscal discipline, and I was supported at the time by Sharif. We didn't compromise on that.

Read more: The myth of austerity: Why PM Imran Khan's populism won't solve Pakistan's woes

Watch video 03:19

Pakistani PM Imran Khan seeks Chinese loan

But after coming to power, Imran Khan has reportedly increased the military budget, and according to some media reports, at the cost of the development fund.

Only Khan can tell about the increase in the military budget. It is, however, true that the incumbent government has slashed the development budget. Every government must give equal priority to development and security, as both depend on each other.

Pakistan needs to increase its growth and allocate more funds for development. This is the only way that we can pull people out of poverty and create jobs. In the past nine months, since Khan took charge, more than 1 million people have become jobless.

Read more: Why ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif turned against the powerful military

Ishaq Dar is a Pakistani politician, belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party. He is a former minister of industries and investment, minister of commerce and minister of finance. He is currently based in the United Kingdom.

The interview was conducted by Atif Tauqeer.

  • Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Affluent upbringing

    Imran Khan was born in Lahore in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. Khan grew up with his four sisters in a relatively affluent part of the city. He received a privileged education, first in his hometown and then in Worcester, England. It was there that Khan's love and talent for the game of cricket became evident. In 1972, he enrolled at Oxford University to study politics and economics.

  • Imran Khan playing cricket (Getty Images)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Pakistan cricket's blue-eyed boy

    Khan played cricket throughout his time in England and after returning to his native Pakistan in 1976, he quickly became a regular in the national team. By 1982, he was awarded the captain's armband. Khan enjoyed an illustrious career and was regarded by many as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

  • Imran Khan lifts 1992 Cricket World Cup (Getty Images/AFP/S. Dupont)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    World champion

    The ultimate high point of Khan's sporting career saw him captain Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. As if his popularity couldn't get any bigger back home, Khan even took the winning wicket in the final against England.

  • Just Married - Jemima Goldsmith marries Imran Khan (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    From playboy to (thrice) married man

    Khan enjoyed hedonistic bachelor life and was a regular fixture on London's nightlife scene. However, in 1995, at age 42, he finally tied the knot to 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith. During their nine-year marriage, the famous couple provided plenty of fodder for the British and Pakistani tabloids. Despite separating in 2004, Goldsmith has remained a vocal supporter of Khan's politics.

  • Ex-Cricket-Star Imran Khan campaigns ahead of the 1997 election (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Khan enters politics

    Khan wasted little time after retiring from cricket in 1994. Just two years later he entered Pakistani politics and founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. However, his popularity was slow to carry over from cricket into politics. In the 1997 general elections, his PTI party failed to win a single seat.

  • Imran Khan at a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan (AP)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Political activist

    Khan remained active in politics over the next decades. In 1999, he supported General Pervez Musharraf's military coup, only to later turn against Musharraf ahead of the 2007 presidential election. Khan was subsequently placed under house arrest and even spent a few days in prison. However, his supporter base continued to grow, and by 2013 he became a key candidate in the general elections.

  • Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate the PTI's regional victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arab)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    2013: Khan's political breakthrough

    The PTI made substantial gains in the 2013 election, claiming 30 parliamentary seats and finishing second behind the Pakistan Muslim League. The party became the main opposition in the key provinces of Punjab and Sindh. However, its greatest feat was winning its first province in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

  • Imran Khan at a political rally (Getty Images)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    "Taliban Khan"

    Khan has often been the butt of jokes for his pacifist stance towards terrorism in the region. He earned the moniker "Taliban Khan" for claiming that the only way to achieve peace with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan was through negotiation. Khan was also a vocal critic of US drones strikes on Pakistan and has promised to disengage Pakistan from America's conflicts in the Middle East.

  • Imran Khan's marriage to Bushra Manika (PIT)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Two more marriages

    Since his divorce from Goldsmith in 2004, Khan has remarried twice. In January 2015, Khan announced his marriage to British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khanm although just 10 months later the couple said they were filing for divorce. In February 2018, Khan married his third wife, Bushra Manika (pictured front row, second from the left), whom he describes as his spiritual adviser.

  • Imran Khan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Making waves in 2018

    By 2018, Khan's PTI were among the favorites going into the general election. Campaigning on a populist platform, Khan pledged to break away from Pakistan's corrupt legacy. His plans include a poverty reduction program similar to that seen in China. This would see the establishment of an "Islamic welfare state," the creation of 10 million jobs and construction of 5 million homes for the poor.

  • Imran Khan supporters celebrate PTI's election victory (Getty Images/A.Ali)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Prime Minister Imran Khan

    Khan completed his journey from all-star cricketer to political leader on July 26, 2018. With most votes counted, the PTI is expected win up to 119 seats in Pakistan's 272-seat parliament. "I started this struggle 22 years ago and today I have been given a chance to fulfill what I dreamed for the country," Khan said in a televised speech. "We will run Pakistan like it's never been run before."

    Author: David Martin


