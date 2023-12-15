  1. Skip to content
Berlin-born pandas head for a new life in China

Kate Martyr | Steven Gislam
December 15, 2023

Pit and Paule made history as the first panda cubs born in Germany. Now they are joining other pandas from around the world and heading to China. Beijing leases pandas to more than 20 countries worldwide in a practice known as "panda diplomacy."

https://p.dw.com/p/4aDjb