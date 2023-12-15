Berlin-born pandas head for a new life in China

PoliticsBerlin-born pandas head for a new life in ChinaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsKate Martyr | Steven Gislam12/15/2023December 15, 2023Pit and Paule made history as the first panda cubs born in Germany. Now they are joining other pandas from around the world and heading to China. Beijing leases pandas to more than 20 countries worldwide in a practice known as "panda diplomacy."https://p.dw.com/p/4aDjbAdvertisement