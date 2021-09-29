Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Schleswig-Holstein is the northernmost of the 16 states of Germany, comprising most of the historical duchy of Holstein and the southern part of the former Duchy of Schleswig. Its capital city is Kiel.
Schleswig-Holstein stretches from the North Sea to the Baltic Sea. As it borders Denmark it combines Scandinavian and German aspects of culture. This page collates recent DW content on Schleswig-Holstein.
Cologne spared themselves the ignominy of relegation after overturning a first-leg deficit in the relegation play-off against Kiel. Facing projected eight-figure losses, retaining their Bundesliga status was imperative.
Aminata Touré has been a Green Party lawmaker in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein since 2017. The political science graduate has a strong voice within the party. She does not rule out running for the German Parliament, the Bundestag.
After defeat to Gladbach, Bayern Munich's midweek German Cup tie against Holstein Kiel offered the chance for Hansi Flick's side to rediscover their mojo. In the end, they couldn't even get the result they needed.