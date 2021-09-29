Visit the new DW website

Schleswig-Holstein

Schleswig-Holstein is the northernmost of the 16 states of Germany, comprising most of the historical duchy of Holstein and the southern part of the former Duchy of Schleswig. Its capital city is Kiel.

Schleswig-Holstein stretches from the North Sea to the Baltic Sea. As it borders Denmark it combines Scandinavian and German aspects of culture. This page collates recent DW content on Schleswig-Holstein.

Das Videostandbild zeigt einen Tornado am frühen Abend über Kiel. Der Tornado hat nach Angaben der Polizei am frühen Mittwochabend in Kiel mehrere Menschen durch die Luft gewirbelt und ins Wasser gespült. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Tornado lashes German port of Kiel 29.09.2021

Local police say a large waterspout made landfall in the Baltic Sea city damaging property and throwing several people into the water. Emergency and rescue services are on the scene.
FILE - In this April 10, 2021, file photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian presidency, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, second from right, listens to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi while visiting an exhibition of Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran, Iran. Iran's nuclear program has been targeted by diplomatic efforts and sabotage attacks over the last decade, with the latest incident striking its underground Natanz facility. The attack Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Natanz comes as world powers try to negotiate a return by Iran and the U.S. to Tehran's atomic accord. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP, File)

Germany arrests man for allegedly assisting Iran's nuclear program 14.09.2021

A German-Iranian man has been arrested for allegedly supplying laboratory equipment to an EU blacklisted company connected to Tehran's nuclear and missile programs.
Mit Schlamm überzogene Metal-Fans feiern am 05.08.2016 in Wacken (Schleswig-Holstein) auf dem Festivalgelände des Wacken Open Air. Das nach Veranstalterangaben größte Heavy-Metal-Festival der Welt wird von 75000 Fans besucht. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Wacken to hold a 'mini' heavy metal festival 16.06.2021

Allowed to be loud again: with Bullhead City, Wacken organizers are planning a streamlined version of the heavy metal festival. Top names are on the bill.
Cologne's German defender Jonas Hector (L) celebrates with Cologne's Austrian midfielder Florian Kainz after scoring the opening goal during the German second leg play-off relegation Bundesliga football match between second division team Holstein Kiel and first division team 1 FC Cologne in Kiel on May 29, 2021. - - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Axel Heimken / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Cologne survive another grueling Bundesliga season as Holstein Kiel over 29.05.2021

Cologne spared themselves the ignominy of relegation after overturning a first-leg deficit in the relegation play-off against Kiel. Facing projected eight-figure losses, retaining their Bundesliga status was imperative.

Meet Aminata Touré: One of the strongest voices of the German Green Party 27.05.2021

Aminata Touré has been a Green Party lawmaker in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein since 2017. The political science graduate has a strong voice within the party. She does not rule out running for the German Parliament, the Bundestag.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Playoff First Leg - FC Cologne v Holstein Kiel - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 26, 2021 Holstein Kiel's Simon Lorenz celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Holstein Kiel on cusp of first Bundesliga promotion 26.05.2021

Holstein Kiel’s promotion hopes have been revived after a 1-0 win against Cologne in the relegation play-off first leg. Ninety minutes now separates the harbour city side from embarking on their maiden Bundesliga voyage.
Polizisten untersuchen das Haus, in dem zwei Tote gefunden wurden. In dem Ort bei Kiel sind in einer Doppelhaushälfte am Mittwoch zwei Menschen getötet worden. Nach Angaben der Polizei handelt es sich um eine männliche und eine weibliche Person. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: 2 killed in shooting near Kiel 19.05.2021

A police search for a suspect is underway in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein after a man and a woman were killed in a house.

Check-in vom 15.05.2021 Quelle: DW

A tourism test project on the German coast 17.05.2021

Vacationing in the era of the corona? Why not! Check-in host Nicole Fröhlich visits a popular location in Schleswig-Holstein to see first-hand how tourism during a pandemic can work—as long as strict rules are followed.
Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus (L) celebrates scoring the 3-0 goal with his team-mates during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Holstein Kiel in Dortmund, western Germany on May 1, 2021. - - DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund hammer Kiel to set up German Cup final against RB Leipzig 01.05.2021

Even without Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund scored plenty of goals. The victory sets up a defining final for those involved, but also highlights the cost of pandemic football.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 17, 2020 FC Cologne players wearing protective face masks before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Bundesliga COVID-19 quarantine for last three matchdays 22.04.2021

A year after the German Football League presented its hygiene concept for the Bundesliga to return to play following the COVID-19 outbreak, a quarantine plan has been announced to ensure that the season gets finished.

Leipzig's Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen (C) scores the opening goal past Wolfsburg's Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) quarter-final football match between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on March 3, 2021. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN / POOL / AFP) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

German Cup: RB Leipzig dreaming of Berlin after seeing off Wolfsburg 03.03.2021

RB Leipzig's dreams of winning a first major trophy are still alive as they reached the semi-finals of the German Cup. In the evening's other semi-final, Bayern Munich's conquerors Holstein Kiel saw off Rot-Weiss Essen.
Essen's players celebrate at the end of the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between RW Essen and Bayer Leverkusen in Essen, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

German Cup: Bayer Leverkusen out after defeat by fourth tier Rot-Weiss Essen 02.02.2021

Rot-Weiss Essen of the Regionalliga West pulled off a famous German Cup win over Bayer Leverkusen to reach the last eight. Elsewhere, Dortmund scraped through, as did Holstein Kiel, Bayern Munich's conquerors.
21.01.2021 Blick in einen Zellenraum in einem Flügel der Jugendarrestanstalt Moltsfelde. In dieser und fünf weiteren Räumen können hartnäckige Verweigerer einer ihnen auferlegten Corona-Quarantäne künftig im Rahmen einer eigenständigen Einrichtung auf dem Gelände der Jugendarrestanstalt untergebracht werden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

COVID jails: Germany clamps down on quarantine violators 26.01.2021

In Germany, some local authorities have set up accommodation to lock up people who refuse to abide by coronavirus quarantine rules. But will these "prisons" actually be used, or just act as a deterrent?
Bayern Munich's players look on before a penalty shootout during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) second round football match between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich in Kiel, northern Germany, on January 13, 2021. (Photo by FABIAN BIMMER / POOL / AFP) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO.

Humbled in Holstein: Is Bayern Munich’s defeat a sign of deeper problems? 14.01.2021

There will be no domestic double for Bayern Munich this year as they suffered a shock German Cup defeat at the hands of Holstein Kiel. Was the loss merely a blip, or a sign of deeper problems for the champions?
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Second Round - Holstein Kiel v Bayern Munich - Holstein-Stadion, Kiel, Germany - January 13, 2021 Holstein Kiel players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich out of German Cup after penalty shootout defeat to Holstein Kiel 13.01.2021

After defeat to Gladbach, Bayern Munich's midweek German Cup tie against Holstein Kiel offered the chance for Hansi Flick's side to rediscover their mojo. In the end, they couldn't even get the result they needed.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Schleswig-Holstein

Germany's 16 states: Schleswig-Holstein 13.01.2021

White sandy beaches, red-white lighthouses and a constant steady breeze shape the coasts of Schleswig-Holstein. The northern coastal state boasts two seas to explore: the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.
