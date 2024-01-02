10 reasons to love the German state of Schleswig-Holstein
Located between the Baltic and the North Seas, Schleswig-Holstein has plenty of maritime influence. Beaches, islands and port towns are reason enough to visit.
Cultural capital of the north
Maritime flair defines Schleswig-Holstein's Hanseatic city of Lübeck, with its old town surrounded by water. With some 1,800 listed buildings and historic alleys, it's listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city's landmark, the Holsten Gate, is a must-see. The Gothic building dates back to the 15th century and is part of Lübeck's remaining city fortifications.
Ship ahoy!
During the annual Kieler Woche sailing event, state capital Kiel climbs to the top of the tourist attraction list. Some 3 million guests watch the spectacle, which involves competitions and concerts. A highlight of the festival is the parade of tall ships, in which some 100 traditional sailing vessels take part.
Beach and party vacation on Sylt
It's hip and beautiful, and in the summer pretty much booked out. The island of Sylt in the North Sea is one of Germany's most favored island destinations. During the day, visitors, including some celebrities, flock to the popular Westerland beach, and in the evenings they enjoy the island's many clubs and bars.
Walking on water
Sylt is surrounded by the Wadden Sea, a landscape rich in plant and animal species, which in 2009 was declared a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site. When the tide is in only the islands stick out above the waterline, but when it flows out there is a mud plain reaching all the way to the horizon. Wading through the Wadden Sea, visitors can enjoy watching the many crabs, mussels, snails and worms.
White sand and wicker beach chairs
Schleswig-Holstein also has numerous beaches on the Baltic Sea. Fehmarn Island features an impressive 20 beaches waiting for visitors to relax or find adventure along the steep coastline. With some 2,200 hours of sun every year, the island is one of Germany's sunniest regions.
Many lakes to choose from
Even away from the coast, there's no way to escape the water. The so-called Holstein Switzerland"region includes more than 200 lakes, most of which are surrounded by hills and forests. Glaciers once shaped this diverse landscape, which today is a habitat for rare animal species like the white-tailed eagle. The oxygen-rich water in the lakes is full of fish, making it a paradise for anglers.
Rest and relaxation
What looks like a river is actually a narrow inlet of the Baltic Sea, winding its way inland over some 43 kilometers (27 miles). The Baltic Sea fjord, known to the locals as Schlei, offers relaxation for those seeking peace and quiet. It also features ideal conditions for walking, cycling and sailing. The Schlei was formed during the last Ice Age, some 115,000 years ago.
Visit with the Vikings
Goods have been exchanged and traded on the banks of the Schlei for centuries. Haithabu was once a flourishing Viking commercial center from the 9th to the 11th century — and one of the first cities in northern Europe. It was home to some 2,000 people from a variety of cultures, including Saxons and Frisians. The Viking museum ni Haithabu helps visitors travel back to those days.
Wild, wild West (of the north)
A journey back in time in Bad Segeberg takes you to the Wild West of the US. Since 1952, the annual Karl May Festival brings his adventure novels about the Wild West to life on an open-air stage at the scenic Kalkberg. The German author, famous for his novels about cowboys, never actually set foot in the United States.
Flensburg's famous beer
Even by German standards, the people of Flensburg are said to be taciturn and reserved. It's hardly surprising, given the rough climate they have to deal with, which dries the throat and leaves one aching for a drink. The region is home to the famous Flensburger Brauerei, which stands ready to quench the thirst of beer lovers.