Women's World Cup: South Africa vs. Germany LIVE build-up

Däbritz delight

Germany are still unbeaten under head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, winning six out of a possible seven games thanks to the quick thinking of Sara Däbritz in the 1-0 win against Spain. "It was a win of wills," said Däbritz, who is set to join Paris-Saint Germain from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Banyana Banyana

South Africa can't claim a spot in the top of Group B, but could still reach the Round of 16 by finishing third, making the game against Germany a must-win match. "They are an opponent who won't gift us three points," said Linda Dallmann. "They play with a lot of passion and will throw everything at us."

Probable line-ups: Germany

Schult – Maier, Hegering, Doorsoun, Schweers – Goeßling, Leupolz – Gwinn, Popp, Huth - Schüller

Probable line-ups: South Africa

Swart – Ramalepe, Van Wyk, Matlou Holweni – Kgatalana, Makhabeane, Mbane, Biyana, Jane – Fulutudilu

Welcome one and all!

Germany kicked off their Women's World Cup campaign with back-to-back 1-0 wins over China and Spain and are looking to wrap up top spot in Group B when they take on South Africa tonight. DW has all the build-up to the clash in Montpellier, so stay tuned…