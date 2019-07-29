 Wind farms: climate protection vs. nature protection | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 22.08.2019

Environment

Wind farms: climate protection vs. nature protection

Our warming world needs alternatives to polluting fossil fuels. Wind energy is part of the solution, but how bad are wind turbines for nature?

Windkraft und Vögel (picture-alliance/M. Guyt)

Mining for coal, fracking for gas and drilling for oil have all becoming increasingly synonymous with environmental action, protest and confrontation. But renewables can also be highly contentious — even among the eco-minded.

Speaking about plans to clear an area of forest near her home in order to create space for wind turbines, Gabriele Niehaus-Uebel said she feels "powerless, helpless and angry." She chairs a citizen initiative that opposes the 20-turbine wind farm in Germany's central region of Hesse.

Though the planned facility would affect less than 2% of the forest, Niehaus-Uebel says "a previously intact ecosystem would be destroyed."  She compares it to the iconic Hambach forest which is under threat from the expansion of a lignite mine.

"There, they are fighting for every single tree, and it's made public in the press. Here, 200 square kilometers will be cut down and not a word is spoken," Niehaus-Uebel told DW.

The discussion, however, isn't new.

"There has been opposition to wind energy since the very beginning," Stefan Gsänger, secretary general of the World Wind Energy Association (WWEA), told DW. "That's part of every democratic transformation."

Niehaus-Uebel's group is just one of around 1,000 actively opposed to wind power projects in Germany, an activist website shows.

Yet wind energy is a part of the puzzle to meet global energy demand — which is expected to increase by 30% within the next two decades — while slowing down climate change.

According to the WWEA , wind turbines installed by end of 2018 will account for close to 6% of global electricity demand.  The total share of renewable energy in the power sector is expected to increase from 25% in 2017 to 85% by 2050, mostly through growth in the solar and wind sectors, the International Renewable Energy Agency says.

As this shift continues, understading the impact of wind farms on nature is essential.

Infografik Windkraft Zubau 2018 weltweit EN

Birds, bats and blades

Wind turbines are often citied as being particularly bad for birds and bats. Birds of prey, for instance,  have a blind spot in front of them, and look down as they search for food. Collision with unseen giant blades can easily prove fatal. The towering structures can also force birds to deviate from their regular routes between breeding and feeding areas, meaning they have to travel longer distances which can ultimately leave them with less energy to raise young.

Poor planning in places such as Extremadura, in southern Spain, has led to wind farms being built in biodiversity hotspots or close to them. A report by the Spanish conservation group SEO BirdLife says this could increase the pressure on threatened species such as the Spanish imperial eagle. 

But numerous other studies have shown that bird deaths caused by wind turbines are much lower than other human-related causes such as power lines or collisions with buildings. 

Bird death causes EN

SEO BirdLife's report, however, highlights flaws in such studies, including a lack of information and small sample sizes, and is calling for further research.

"Neither should we lose sight of the fact that even small fatality rates might have a critical effect for threatened species or those with a very low rate of breeding success," the group stated in its report.

Mark Harthun, head of nature conservation with NABU Hesse, says that in a climate emergency context, using woodland potential for renewable energy is "the best protection for forests and for all species living in there." Adding that the last two dry summers have damaged 15,000 hectares of forest in the region of Hesse.

Nonetheless, NABU has filed several of its own complaints against other wind energy projects in Germany, which it says could put nature at risk. Harthun describes them as "exemplary complaints" to encourage greater risk assessment. 

Further afield

Watch video 03:45

Wind power boosts energy supply in Tanzania

Outside Europe, BirdLife South Africa recently celebrated a decision to stop a planned wind farm in the Groot Winterhoekberg mountains, about 120 kilometers (about 75 miles) north of Cape Town, that could have threatened endangered birds. The group coordinates the Energy Task Force, established by the UN Convention on Migratory Species, to identify locations where renewable energy structures can be built without harming birds. 

Alex Lenferna, social justice campaigner for 350Africa, agrees that ecological concerns related to wind turbines must be taken into account, but also highlights the broader context of the transition.

"In places like South Africa, where coal is very prevalent, the transition to renewable energy is much more beneficial ecologically than continuous reliance on fossil fuels," he told DW. 

In most cases, adequate siting and technological improvements can avoid wind turbines conflicting with biodiversity, experts agree. Selective shutdown of turbines in sensitive areas for migratory birds, for instance, can be very effective.

A 2012 study published in the journal Biological Conservation recorded a 50% drop in vulture fatality rates at 13 wind farms in Cádiz, southern Spain, after they began turning off their turbines when the birds were observed nearby. Energy production fell by just 0.7% per year.

The American Wind Wildlife Institute examined ten separate studies related to bird fatalities as a result of wind turbines and concluded that restricting blade rotation at low wind speeds could reduce the number of bat fatalities by between 50 and 87%. 

Involve people

Although not every wind turbine will be built, and not every bird and bat will survive those that do go up along the road to cleaner energy, experts say acceptance increases if local people are involved.

Listen to audio 07:08

Living Planet: Transitioning to 100% renewables in California

"The key to all of this is to involve all these affected people as much as possible and allow as much ownership and benefit as possible from the beginning," Gsänger said. 

That's also a big issue in the South African context, Lenferna said, suggesting a move "away from a more privatized model, which tends to favor big corporations and multinationals, to thinking about how do we make ownership something that is more in the hands of South african communities." 

In developing countries such as Mali, renewable energy is key to escaping poverty, and ownership could be a game changer, Gsänger pointed out. "People would not only have energy, but also control over it."

On this point, wind farm supporter Gsänger and opponent Niehaus-Uebel agree: Citizen participation and ownership would reduce the overall impacts of wind energy, because they understand and value the land more than anyone else. 

Wind turbines will mostly impact local people, Niehaus-Uebel said, and therefore, "it's not up to politicians in other cities that don't know the area to decide." Decentralized power supply options are essential, she added, including small private wind turbines installed at home. 

  • A student in Cologne with a sign that reads Why study, if our future is being destroyed?

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Striking for the future

    "Why study, if our future is being destroyed?" This sign features a sentiment shared by increasing numbers of German students, who have joined young people worldwide in using Friday school strikes to call for action on climate change. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protests alone in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.

  • Demonstrators in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No time to wait

    With the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly all of the world's countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), by 2100. The hope is that this target will prevent the worst effects of climate disasters. Concerned by the dire predictions from climate scientists, more and more people have called for immediate action.

  • Children with climate protest signs in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Youth pressure

    Despite urgent warnings, politicians have dragged their heels on important climate decisions. It's become clear that Germany will miss its targets for 2020. Climate protection was an important factor in the European elections in late May, with the Greens winning more than 20% of the vote in Germany alone, more than double previous results. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% backed the party.

  • Activists confront police in Hambach Forest (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Coal struggle in Hambach

    Germany's climate movement is fighting on many fronts. In recent years, activists have fought to preserve Hambach Forest in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, building treehouses to prevent the old-growth forest from being felled to make way for the mining of lignite, or brown coal. Energy giant RWE has launched legal action, and police have cleared the camp several times.

  • Protesters with signs at the Hambach Forest

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Victory, for now

    In September 2018, a few days after the camp was removed again, a court ruling suspended the clearing of the forest until late 2020, after a lawsuit by environmental group BUND. RWE has argued that the forest has to be cut in order to ensure the coal necessary for Germany's electricity supply. Around 50,000 activists celebrated the victory.

  • Activists in the brown coal mine Welzow

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Making headlines

    Protests organized by groups such as Ende Gelände have increasingly been making headlines. Thousands of young activists have come out to staged events, blocking railway tracks used to deliver coal to power plants near Cologne and occupying huge coal excavators, as seen here in the open-pit mine in the east German town of Welzow in 2016.

  • Aerial view of Neurath fired-coal power station showing large amount of fumes and pollution, Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    20 more years?

    In January 2019, after seven months of negotiations, a coal commission set up by the federal government to work out Germany's plans to phase out coal power released its findings. It recommended that Germany should continue coal mining until 2038, at the latest —far too late for the country to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No confidence in politics

    An increasing number of young people in Germany are demanding that the government find a way to meet the 1.5-degree target. The emerging Fridays for Future movement has been getting support from longtime environmentalists, teachers, academics and parents. They have called for all German coal-fired power plants to be shut down by 2030, and for renewable energy initiatives to be vastly expanded.

    Author: Gero Rueter


DW recommends

IPCC report: The world gets hungrier, but the land is exhausted – from us and from climate change

The UN's scientific body on climate change highlights in a new report the strong connection between land use and climate change. A radical change in the food system is key to people's livelihoods and health worldwide. (08.08.2019)  

German renewables deliver more electricity than coal and nuclear power for the first time

In Germany, sun, wind, water and biomass have so far produced more electricity in 2019 than coal and nuclear power combined. But it's a snapshot of a special market situation and might not be a long-term trend. (16.07.2019)  

Hydropower supply dries up with climate change

Water power is the largest renewable energy source in the world, but some plants are running out of water due to severe droughts. Is climate change jeopardizing the future of hydropower plants? (01.03.2018)  

Hambach: the battle between a forest and a coal mine threatens Germany's environmental image

Hambach Forest in western Germany has become a symbol of resistance to coal mining, but its days may well be numbered. Can protesters save Germany's green image as an environmental and climate champion? (30.08.2018)  

Wind energy's big disposal problem

Germany has more than 28,000 wind turbines — but many are old and by 2023 more than a third must be decommissioned. Disposing of them is a huge environmental problem. Expert Jan Tessmer tells DW he's optimistic. (13.07.2018)  

Green energy solutions you've (probably) never heard of

We've all heard of wind and solar power, but what about things like piezoelectricity or carbon capture? Researchers are always looking for new clean solutions in the hope that one or other of them will go mainstream. (08.03.2019)  

How to make the world affordably carbon-free

If the world is to quit coal and gas for renewable energy sources, they have to be reliable and affordable. Is that realistic? Researchers have crunched the numbers and come up with some surprising answers. (12.04.2019)  

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

A burgeoning climate movement has taken hold worldwide. In Germany and other countries, young people are fighting against environmental destruction and unresponsive politicians, demanding change to head off a crisis. (21.06.2019)  

Related content

Stahlkocher

The long road to 'greener' steel 29.07.2019

Everyone is talking about the dangers of man-made carbon. Yet getting businesses to get it out of the environment is a Herculean task. Still new CO2 mitigating production ideas may be around the corner for steelmakers.

Ecuador Waoranis Gewinnen vor Gericht

Climate action: Can we change the climate from the grassroots up? 13.06.2019

The past couple of years will likely go down in history as the ones when climate change really hit. They could also be remembered as the ones in which people worked to stop it. DW looks at some civil society victories.

Deutschland Räumung Hambacher Forst bei Düren

Hambach Forest: Battleground for climate action 13.09.2018

Police are clashing with activists in Germany's Hambach Forest as energy firm RWE prepares to get at the coal beneath it. Environmentalists say more than just the future of this ancient woodland is at stake.

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Global Ideas

A woman stands photographing the scene in a flooded street in New Orleans, Louisiana (Reuters/R. Pasternak)

Cities in climate crisis

From intense heat waves to crumbling foundations: DW looks at the impact the climate crisis is having on global cities.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: free-range chickens in Zimbabwe, electric taxis in Nairobi and bamboo bicycles.  