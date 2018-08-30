 Hambach: the battle between a forest and a coal mine threatens Germany′s environmental image | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 30.08.2018

Environment

Hambach: the battle between a forest and a coal mine threatens Germany's environmental image

Hambach Forest in western Germany has become a symbol of resistance to coal mining, but its days may well be numbered. Can protesters save Germany's green image as an environmental and climate champion?

Hambacher Forst (DW/I. Banos Ruiz)

Hambach forest in western Germany looks like an idyllic spot, with a community of some 150 people living in tree houses and walking around barefoot. But appearances are deceptive. These are protesters who have set themselves the tough task of protecting the forest from being sacrificed to a giant opencast mine to extract lignite or brown coal, one of the dirtiest fossil fuels.

The energy company RWE plans to expand the nearby Hambach mine, already Europe’s biggest open pit coal mine. That means chopping down the forest, which has become symbolic of the battle between fossil fuel concerns and environmentalists.

After a long fight, RWE won permission to start clearing from the start of October. That would mean evicting the activists living there - and clashes with the police have already begun.

Hambach Forest (DW/G. Rueter)

Indigo is ready to protect the forest until the end.

The activists want not only to save the forest, but also to send a message to the world. It's time to phase-out coal mining, says Indigo, after sliding nimbly down a rope  from a tree house. She uses the pseudonym when she talks to the media. Indigo is  convinced we also need to abandon consumerism and show more respect for nature:  

"We want to change the system we live in, because we believe that the roots of the environmental problems we have are based on how our society works," she added.

If the forest is destroyed, Germany's green image could suffer badly

Hambach forest (DW/G. Rueter)

Indigo's home in Hambach forest

Last stand for the forest

Hambach forest is the last bastion in a long battle against the nearby mine. Neighboring villages such as Manheim, where most houses are empty or have already been destroyed, provide sad evidence of the devastation caused by the mine development. 

Old A4 highway in Germany (DW/I. Banos Ruiz)

The old A4 road was relocated to make way for the mine

The remaining forest area looks miniscule compared to the vast expanse of the mine. Yet it is of enormous value in ecological terms. Although only around 10 percent of the original forest survives, it is one of the oldest forests in Europe and has an abundant biodiversity that includes endangered species. Clearing it for coal mining would mean a significant increase in CO2 emissions, incompatible with Germany's plans to halt climate change.

  • Protest at the Hambach coal mine (DW)

    Activists storm Europe's largest coal mine

    Exit coal - now!

    One day before COP23, thousands of anti-coal mining activists gathered to urge a complete phase out of coal for use in power stations. The protesters, dressed with in protective white suits, walked for about 10 kilometers — from a nearby village to the Hambach coal mine.

  • Protest at Hambach coal mine (DW)

    Activists storm Europe's largest coal mine

    Block the destruction

    Hambach is the largest CO2 emitter in Europe. Its expansion has already partially cleared out a 1,000-year-old forest and left several ghost villages behind — with more to come. Activists believe the climate talks going on in Bonn, only 50 kilometers away, are a complete nonsense while the mine keeps running.

  • Protest at Hambach coal mine (DW)

    Activists storm Europe's largest coal mine

    Fighting in peace

    Despite a heavy police presence, the mood for Sunday's protest was very peaceful. The protagonists waved colourful banners and wore painted faces. Some brought guitars and played music - at least during the first part of the day.

  • Protest at the Hambach coal mine (DW)

    Activists storm Europe's largest coal mine

    Attention: danger to life

    As protesters approached the mine, police officers moved in and began blocking the march. With loud speakers, they warned the demostrators that they were trepassing on private property and they posed a risk to security.

  • Protest at Hambach coal mine (DW)

    Activists storm Europe's largest coal mine

    Run, run, run

    As the drew closer to the mine, the long line of demonstrators suddenly burst into life, with many people running and shouting, forgetting the many kilometers they had already walked.

  • Protest at Hambach coal mine (DW)

    Activists storm Europe's largest coal mine

    A one-day success

    Activists said that blocking this type of coal infrastructure was the best way to make their voices heard for an immediate transition away from coal. And yes, at least for a while, the giant digger stopped operating. The hundreds of activists who made it to the coal mine hailed the stoppage as a great success.

  • Protest at Hambach coal mine (DW)

    Activists storm Europe's largest coal mine

    No more coal for climate

    Anti-coal activists say no other place in Europe represents the dependence on coal for electricity as well as the Hambach mine. Among the many signs carried by protesters, one of the often repeated ones was: Exit coal, protect the climate.

  • Protest at Hambach coal mine (DW)

    Activists storm Europe's largest coal mine

    Far from an end

    Towards the end of Sunday's march, two more groups who had gotten separated from the main demonstration, joined up with their comrades. Here you can see the police have lined up to prevent their advance.

  • Protest at Hambach coal mine (DW)

    Activists storm Europe's largest coal mine

    Time for action

    The activists were successful in shutting down parts of the Hambach mine for just a day. But whether politicians will take any long-term measures regarding coal mining during the COP23 climate conference remains to be seen.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


Climate dilemma

A few months ago, the German government set up a panel of experts — known as the coal commission — to draw up a plan by the end of the year for a withdrawal from burning coal. Five out of the 31 members are firmly opposed to cutting down Hambach forest. Along with church, civic and environmental organizations, they have launched a "lignite moratorium,"  calling for the clearing of the forest and nearby villages to be halted until the commission takes a decision on the coal industry's future. 

Hambach mine protest (DW/G. Rueter)

Members of the coal commission ask for more time before clearing starts

Kai Niebert, president of the environmental organization Deutscher Naturschutzring and a member of the German coal commission, told DW the expansion of the mine would make it almost impossible for Germany to reach its climate target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels — and align with the Paris Agreement goals.

But RWE says they have already waited too long and the period of grace has come to an end. RWE has extraction rights for the Hambach mine up to 2040 and plans to make use of them. The company told DW that brown coal power plants were an essential backup in the transition to renewable energy. 

Niebert points out, however, that the country already has capacity to produce twice the amount of electricity it needs at peak times and exports large amounts of "dirty" electricity to neighboring countries such as the Netherlands. Therefore the expansion of the Hambach mine would not be necessary to guarantee energy security, he said.  

Hambacher Forst (DW/I. Banos Ruiz)

The mine already covers around 85 square kilometers (52 square miles)

Act before is too late

While discussions continue between political leaders and environmental groups, time is running out for the forest. In a few weeks' time, RWE will begin clearing. If the politicians do not react quickly, the situation threats to escalate. 

There have already been hostile clashes between activists and police officers. The activists say they are resisting peacefully while the police try to scare them, destroying their tree houses and acting aggressively.

"I didn't see anyone reacting violently around here," Indigo said. "What I saw was police acting very aggressively. Four times in the last days we had to climb up the trees and pull all the stuff up because we were afraid of getting arrested."

Hambach Forest (DW/I. Banos Ruiz)

Activists joke about their "dangerous weapons", such as an empty fire extinguisher

But the  police have a different view. Dirk Weinspach, the police chief in charge of Hambach forest operations, told DW the activists attacked them with slingshots and fireworks, and injured some of his colleagues. 

Hambach forest (DW/G. Rueter)

Clumsy has lived in the forest since the protest began

Massive protests are expected if the eviction begins, and there will be a huge police deployment, Weinspach warned. 

An activist known as Clumsy, who has been living in the forest for six years, says this is a turning point for German climate policy. He believes it's time to see "whether the state gives in to the lignite hardliners or gets sense and starts protecting our life support basis on this planet." 

It is still unclear whether Hambach forest can emerge victorious and intact in the struggle between climate and environment protesters and the fossil fuel giant. However it goes, though, the battle is likely to make its way into the history books.

"We've managed to get the issue of lignite mining and climate change into the public discussion — and that’s quite a big achievement," said Clumsy.

  • Deutschland Kerpen Tagebau Hambach Bagger (DW/Thomas Kakareko)
    More

    Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production?

    Addicted to coal

    The future looks bright for Germany’s biggest surface coal mine. Even as the country introduces climate protection measures and switches to renewable energy sources, its dependence on coal-fueled power plants is unabated. Continued reliance on coal means Germany is unlikely to meet its 2020 emission goals. That's not good for the environment, but the view from the Hambach mine remains impressive.

  • Deutschland Kerpen Tagebau Hambach Bagger (DW/Thomas Kakareko)
    More

    Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production?

    Stripping the earth

    The Hambach surface mine stretches seemingly endless into the horizon. Located west of Cologne, it is Germany’s largest surface mine at 4,300 hectares - and expanding. Despite efforts to use more renewable energy sources, Germany’s industry still relies on the cheap brown coal to supply 40% of its energy needs.

  • Deutschland Kohledorf Kerpen-Manheim verschwindet (DW/Thomas Kakareko)
    More

    Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production?

    Disappearing villages

    It won’t be long before the village of Manheim disappears. The nearby Hambach mine is expanding and will soon engulf the houses. Already many of the residents in the 1,000 year-old village have abandoned their homes. Since 1989 four similar villages have been razed to make room for the brown surface mine.

  • Deutschland Kohledorf Kerpen-Manheim verschwindet (DW/Thomas Kakareko)
    More

    Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production?

    No alternative

    By 2020 the diggers will have reached the village. Until then, workers will tear down the remaining houses and the residents will relocate. Kurt Rüttgers, one about 500 remaining residents and owner of the local pub, has watched the town fade and disappear: “Since my childhood I have known Manheim would disappear one day. It’s sad, but there seems to be no alternative to coal mining right now.”

  • Windräder bei Berlin (DW/Thomas Kakareko)
    More

    Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production?

    Investing in renewable energy

    Elsewhere in Germany, companies have made the switch to renewable energy sources. Soaring 109 meters above the surrounding fields, these wind turbines located about an hour from Berlin’s city center, provide emissions-free energy for the capital.

  • Windräder bei Berlin (DW/Thomas Kakareko)
    More

    Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production?

    Harvesting the wind

    Some 27,000 wind turbines have sprouted up across the country in the last decade. Although animal rights activists argue the giant propellers cause harm to birds and some people complain the towers are an eyesore in the landscape, the turbines are Germany’s biggest source of renewable energy. Until recently, the government heavily subsidized wind parks.

  • Energieplus Haus Berlin Zernsdorf Bewohnerin (DW/Thomas Kakareko)
    More

    Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production?

    Could housing save the climate?

    For some Germans saving the climate starts at home. Years ago artist Priska Wollein decided to build her atelier near Berlin as a passive energy house to reduce her carbon footprint. Built mostly out of wood, it’s heated by geothermal energy and the ventilation is specifically modified to keep warmth inside.

  • Energie-Plus Fertighaus Köln (DW/Thomas Kakareko)
    More

    Climate savior or sinner - how green is Germany's energy production?

    The home of the future

    What if a house didn’t just reduce its energy consumption, but rather generates more of it? That’s one of the proposals the German housing industry has come up with in response to new building regulations on energy efficiency. Referred to as the energy plus house, the new model of home is designed to produce its own energy primarily through solar power.


Arbeiter im Braunkohletagebau Profen bei Zeitz

Germany's coal exit: jobs first, then the climate 26.06.2018

Germany's "coal commission" is starting to plan how the country is to give up coal mining. But it's already under fire for prioritizing the economy over the environment.

Deutschland, Rodungen im Hambacher Wald

Tears and tree houses: The occupation in Germany's Hambach Forest 30.11.2017

The trees may soon have to give way to a coal mine expansion. But activists are building tree houses and blocking roads. DW spent three days in the ancient forest with them.

Kühltürme Braunkohlekraftwerk Jänschwalde

Germany risks reputation with climate goals failure 08.09.2017

Germany is jeopardizing its reputation as a global leader on climate action by missing its own 2020 greenhouse gas emissions-reduction target, a leading think tank says. Outcome of upcoming elections will be decisive.

