 Wind energy′s big disposal problem | eco@africa | DW | 13.07.2018

Eco@Africa

Wind energy's big disposal problem

Germany has more than 28,000 wind turbines — but many are old and by 2023 more than a third must be decommissioned. Disposing of them is a huge environmental problem. Expert Jan Tessmer tells DW he's optimistic.

Deutschland Petersberg Windkraftanlagen (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

DW: Dr Tessmer, disposing of wind turbines is extremely difficult.  Their concrete bases go as deep as 30 meters into the ground, and are hard to fully remove, while the rotor blades contain glass and carbon fibers — they give off dust and toxic gases so burning them isn't an option. Some environmentalists say this problem is being swept under the carpet, what do you think?

Dr Jan Tessmer is coordinator on wind energy research at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) (Fraunhofer)

Jan Tessmer, coordinator on wind energy research, German Aerospace Center

Jan Tessmer: I actually think everything is relative. Of course it is an issue and of course you don't get anything for free, but you always have to see it in relation, what are the values you get out of the wind turbine and I think yes, some efforts have to be made to efficiently, and also without environmental  damage, get turbines recycled or out of the ground.

There are huge concrete foundations that have to be gotten out but I don't see there being any principal problem  that could not be overcome. It will probably be a challenge for technology. It will really be an issue over the next years and decades probably to get old turbines off the field, so I expect industry will find technologies to cope with it.

Is the difficulty in disposing of wind turbines hurting wind energy's reputation as a green power source?

Yes, sure. I actually think it is important that we find good technologies for recycling, because wind turbines are pioneers in green energy technologies, and it would be a pity if we also cannot find green and environmentally-friendly technologies for recycling them. But as I said, I think it's only a matter of time to develop them and I'm quite confident that the image of wind turbines can be kept as a green technology.  

DW eco@africa - wind turbines in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

Wind turbines pose a big environmental problem when it comes to disposing of them

Do you think the next generation of wind turbines will be more eco-friendly?

I would probably think that the most modern turbines are made more with the goal to have more energy production and that then 20 years later, when these turbines are at the end of their life, then the researchers find the right technologies for their recycling. I think this is just the natural way. But I don't think in principal that the modern turbines are more environmentally-friendly than the older ones. I don't think so, but it's just an opinion.

DW eco@africa - infographic on global renewable energy (DW)

Do you think wind energy is the greenest technology we currently have?

This is very difficult. I think it really is one of the most environmentally-friendly technologies I'm aware of. I must admit that I don't know all the other possibilities in detail, but actually I also don't know of any energy production technology that is more environmentally-friendly than wind energy. I mean, if you think about water energy, of course that sounds at first glance perhaps more green.

But on the other hand if you have huge dams, this is also a lot of material put directly into nature. And if you compare it with PV — photovoltaic — for example, I think there is a lot more chemical energy put inside before they can go active, so yes, I think wind energy is quite efficient.

The very easy calculation is how much energy do I have to put in the production process of a turbine combined with how much energy I have to put into the production process of solar cells, for example, and the comparisons there are very good for wind energy, meaning that we need only very little energy to produce a wind turbine and the maturation is quite quick.

DW eco@africa - wind turbines in Germany (picture-alliance/R. Poetsch)

10,300 of Germany's more than 28,000 wind turbines must be decommissioned by 2023, says project DemoNetXXL

How do you assess the German government's appetite currently for wind energy?

It's a difficult question to answer because it can always be more. I think the government is pushing this technology, I think they know quite well that this is a technology that can help us in Germany be in front of development, and they really want us to keep up that tradition.

On the other hand, there are always issues where we complain and we see possibilities that the government could push it even more. But in comparison to other countries, I think the German government does quite a good job.

Do you think that environmentalists are still mostly pro wind energy or do you think there's been a pushback regarding the difficulties in disposing of wind turbines?

I think we have more and more problems with the issue of acceptance. I wouldn't say it's because of the disposal issue, I think it's more on issues like noise or the lightning effects during the night, that people feel disturbed. I don't think people think so much about the disposal issue, although it might be important and I also think that we have to address this issue.

Infografik Klimaneutrale Energieerzeugung bis 2040 in Deutschland ENG

From my point of view, what I feel from the publicity, I don't get much pressure on that fact [disposing of wind turbines]. We don't have any projects on that, and in fact it's a mirror of the situation of the need that is communicated. If people would think it's a very necessary task to do [research on wind turbine disposal], then they would ask us for projects to do so and then we would do that. We are a publically-funded research organization and we feel it is our mission to work on topics that are asked for. But since this issue is not so much addressed, we haven't done anything there yet. That might change.

Dr Jan Tessmer is co-ordinator on wind energy research at the German Aerospace Center (DLR)

This interview was conducted by Melanie Hall.

  • Wind farm in UK (Foto: Jan Oelker, Repower) http://www.repower.de/de/presse/media-center/bildarchiv/

    Wind power blasts ahead

    More wind power than ever before

    A recent report by the World Wind Energy Association, WWEA, showed the number of wind turbines built in 2012 was the highest number ever recorded. Most of them were erected in Europe, Asia and North America. Now, the industry is picking up in Latin America and Eastern Europe as well. About a hundred countries use wind power, which now covers three percent of the world's electricity needs.

  • Tractor works in front of wind farm in Germany (Quelle : PaulLangrock / Ostwind) Alle Windparks sind in Deutschland. Unter den Dateien stehen die Namen der Windparks. Verwendung nur Berichterstattung Ostwind

    Wind power blasts ahead

    Cheap and safe

    Supporters of wind energy say that the technology is envionmentally friendly and presents fewer safety risks than other energy options. In terms of energy security, wind power is considered an affordable option for countries that are trying to reduce their need for imported energy. One kilowatt hour costs between five and ten euro cents.

  • Peruvian wind energy farm

    Wind power blasts ahead

    Small wind turbines gain popularity

    Wind turbines now come in many different sizes. Smaller wind turbines can be used to power a small village or just a few houses, like here in Peru. Demand is growing and new technologies in this sector are becoming more broadly available.

  • Wind turbine in Clauen, Germany (Foto: Jan Oelker) http://www.repower.de)

    Wind power blasts ahead

    One turbine for 1900 homes

    At the top end of the wind power industry things are really picking up. Commercial wind turbines are getting bigger and bigger. This device can produce 3.4 megawatts of power - enough to provide electricity for 1900 homes in Germany.

  • Windpark Mehringer Höhe. Windpark Mehringer Höhe. Copyright Juwi. Stichwörter: Wind Windenergie im Wald Binnenland Das Foto steht der DW zur kostenfreien Verwertung zur Verfügung. Zulieferer: Gero Rueter

    Wind power blasts ahead

    Getting by on less wind

    Inland wind energy use has experienced an upswing in Germany. The country is a leading producer of tall turbines, with larger blades, that even work in forests and areas with low-winds.

  • RWE-Windpark Großbritannien Nordwales

    Wind power blasts ahead

    Huge wind farms in the sea

    Offshore wind farms are still something of a rarity. Installation and maintenance is difficult, energy production costs are almost twice as high as those on land. So far British offshore wind farms are the most productive, generatng three gigawatts of power annually. But the industry is seeing growth here: half of the world's offshore wind turbines were built in 2012.

  • Windpark vor Kopenhagen im Meer (Foto: Marcus Brandt dpa)

    Wind power blasts ahead

    Denmark leads the way

    Denmark is one of the world's most prolific users of wind power. Some 30 percent of Denmark's electricity needs are covered by wind. That figure is expected to double by 2020. Experts believe that wind power coverage of 40 percent of the world's electricity needs should be possible by the year 2050.

  • Wasserstoff-Hybridkraftwerk (Copyright: ENERTRAG/Tom Baerwald)

    Wind power blasts ahead

    Creating gas from wind-powered electricity

    New technology has made it possible to create hydrogen gas from wind-powered electricity. This gas can then be stored and used at a later stage. Being able to store renewable energy, so that demand can be accommodated even when there is no wind, is very important if Germany is going achieve the goals of its 'energy turnaround' (known in German as the 'Energiewende').

  • Bürgerwindpark Schlalach. Im Vordergrund Dorfbewohner (Foto: Erich Grabow)

    Wind power blasts ahead

    Who does the wind belong to?

    In Germany, many wind farms belong to locals. Here in the small village of Schlalach, residents share in the profits from the sale of the electricity produced by their turbines. Experts say these projects ensure a healthy future for wind power by improving the acceptance of wind turbines in local communities.

  • Windmesse Husum

    Wind power blasts ahead

    Wind power as a growth industry

    Some 100,000 people are employed in the German wind power industry. China and the United States have the most wind farms of any country worldwide. The most important meeting of wind power industry experts occurs at the 'Wind' trade fair in Husum.

  • Windflügel (Foto: H. Grabe/OSTWIND)

    Wind power blasts ahead

    A bright future

    About nine percent of electricity needs in Germany are covered by wind power. With new wind parks being planned across the country, that figure is expected to climb over 16 percent by 2020.

    Author: Gero Rueter / al


