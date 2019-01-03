 Volkswagen, BMW increased US car sales in 2018 | News | DW | 03.01.2019

News

Volkswagen, BMW increased US car sales in 2018

German automakers VW and BMW each increased sales to more than 300,000 cars in the US in 2018 while the sales of several competitors fell. VW had a second year of higher sales, while BMW posted its first jump since 2015.

Kombo BMW VW Logos (AP)

Volkswagen and BMW increased their 2018 car sales in the United States while major American competitors General Motors (GM) and Ford both had declines in new vehicle sales, according to sales reports published on Thursday.

Volkswagen sold over 350,000 cars in the US in 2018, a 4.2 percent increase over 2017. It was the company's second year of sales increases after sales plummeted following the dieselgate scandal, where a US investigation uncovered massive fraud in its diesel emissions reporting. Volkswagen's boost in sales figures were helped by popular SUVs Tiguan and Atlas. 

Read more: Why veering Germans away from cars is tough

BMW saw an increase of 1.7 percent to 311,000, its first jump in annual sales since 2015. Their sales of the X3 SUV, a model BMW now builds in China instead of the United States, contributed to the increase.

Meanwhile, GM sold 2.9 million new vehicles in 2018, 2.7 percent less than the previous year. Ford sales dropped 3.5 percent at just under 2.5 million vehicles.

Japanese automakers Honda and Toyota also saw a decline in annual US auto sales at 2.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

One of the biggest winners of the US automobile market was Fiat Chrysler, which increased its annual sales by 8.5 percent in 2018. The Italian-American automaker saw a 14 percent sales increase in the final quarter of the year after selling nearly 200,000 cars.

Watch video 01:41
Now live
01:41 mins.

German carmakers woo Trump with investment promises

dv/sms (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Opinion: German car bosses explain their business to Trump

Invited by the US administration, three German car bosses went to Washington — an unusual move. The upshot is that, if anything, there's probably more understanding now for each other's positions, say DW's Henrik Böhme. (05.12.2018)  

Environmental Action Germany: scourge of German carmakers

The group known by its acronym DUH has led the charge to hold Germany's treasured carmakers accountable for air pollution — earning it the hatred of the auto industry and the adulation of environmentalists. (27.02.2018)  

Why veering Germans away from cars is tough

To combat air pollution, a number of German cities are trying to encourage citizens take public transportation. But convincing Germans to give up using their cars in favor of buses and trams has proved to be difficult. (21.12.2018)  

Related content

Symbolbild: BMW-Emblem auf den Kofferraumdeckel eines Fahrzeugs

South Korea to fine BMW $10 million over engine fires 24.12.2018

BMW has recalled millions of cars worldwide with a faulty exhaust gas recirculation cooler. South Korea's Transport Ministry accuses the automaker of dragging its feet on the recall.

USA Washington VW Vorstandsvorsitzender Herbert Diess

German car bosses optimistic after meeting Trump 04.12.2018

Top executives from Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW met with US President Donald Trump seeking to stave off pending tariffs on automobile imports. The German bosses promised to invest more in the US.

USA Mercedes-Benz Werk in Tuscaloosa/Alabama

Opinion: German car bosses explain their business to Trump 05.12.2018

Invited by the US administration, three German car bosses went to Washington — an unusual move. The upshot is that, if anything, there's probably more understanding now for each other's positions, say DW's Henrik Böhme.

