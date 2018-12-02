German car bosses optimistic after meeting Trump

Top executives from Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW met with US President Donald Trump seeking to stave off pending tariffs on automobile imports. The German bosses promised to invest more in the US.
The heads of Germany's three largest carmakers met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, in an effort to resolve the impasse that has led to looming 25 percent auto tariffs.
The White House has claimed that American manufacturers are treated unfairly by the Europeans and Trump said he seeks "reciprocal" trade deals to help protect and grow US manufacturing jobs.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the aim of the talks was to pare down the $30 billion trade deficit the US has with Germany in cars and auto parts, which comprises of half the $66 billion total US deficit with the EU.
"We made a big step forward to avoid the tariffs," Volkswagen chief Herbert Diess said after the meeting.
Read more: Washington showdown for German car bosses
Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche echoed the sentiment, saying that the "implicit potential threat" of new tariffs had been reduced after the talks.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said after the meeting that Trump "shared his vision of all automakers producing in the United States and creating a more friendly business environment."
Increased US investment
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow also said the goal was to encourage German automakers to invest more and manufacture more in the United States.
"The president has a point," Diess said, adding that US officials "tried to convince us to invest more into America and we are prepared to do this."
Read more: Why higher US tariffs on car imports would backfire
Volkswagen plans to announce in early 2019 the possible construction of an electric vehicles plant and other investments tied to Microsoft and Ford. In one instance, VW could partner with Ford Motor Company and make use of its idle factories.
Daimler chairman Zetsche told reporters that to increase US investments, current conditions must remain unchanged.
Last week, BMW said it was considering building a second manufacturing plant in the United States to produce engines and transmissions. The decision, however, has not been finalized.
jcg/rt (dpa, reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Shares in GM and Fiat Chrysler have tumbled after both automakers cut their full-year profit forecasts. Analysts say soaring inputs costs as a result of US metals' tariffs are already having an impact. (25.07.2018)
The EU has slammed US President Donald Trump's plans to raise tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars. 'A solution in search of a problem' is how EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom put it. (20.07.2018)
Leading German car executives have been invited to Washington for talks with the US government. The auto pow wow offers carmakers the chance to speak their mind, but what they don't say might carry the most weight. (04.12.2018)