German car bosses optimistic after meeting Trump

The heads of Germany's three largest carmakers met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, in an effort to resolve the impasse that has led to looming 25 percent auto tariffs.

The White House has claimed that American manufacturers are treated unfairly by the Europeans and Trump said he seeks "reciprocal" trade deals to help protect and grow US manufacturing jobs.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the aim of the talks was to pare down the $30 billion trade deficit the US has with Germany in cars and auto parts, which comprises of half the $66 billion total US deficit with the EU.

"We made a big step forward to avoid the tariffs," Volkswagen chief Herbert Diess said after the meeting.

Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche echoed the sentiment, saying that the "implicit potential threat" of new tariffs had been reduced after the talks.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said after the meeting that Trump "shared his vision of all automakers producing in the United States and creating a more friendly business environment."

Increased US investment

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow also said the goal was to encourage German automakers to invest more and manufacture more in the United States.

"The president has a point," Diess said, adding that US officials "tried to convince us to invest more into America and we are prepared to do this."

Volkswagen plans to announce in early 2019 the possible construction of an electric vehicles plant and other investments tied to Microsoft and Ford. In one instance, VW could partner with Ford Motor Company and make use of its idle factories.

Daimler chairman Zetsche told reporters that to increase US investments, current conditions must remain unchanged.

Last week, BMW said it was considering building a second manufacturing plant in the United States to produce engines and transmissions. The decision, however, has not been finalized.

