 Washington showdown for German car bosses | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 04.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Washington showdown for German car bosses

Leading German car executives have been invited to Washington for talks with the US government. The auto powwow offers carmakers the chance to speak their mind, but it may be what they don't say that carries most weight.

Deutschland Deutsche Autobauer unter Kartellverdach NEU (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

The planned meeting in Washington with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen (VW) bosses on Tuesday is just the kind that Donald Trump likes.

The US president relished such high-level powwows when he fronted the television show "The Apprentice", and he showed his taste for gatherings of this kind hadn't dimmedearlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos when he sat in a much-publicized meeting with the bosses of several large corporations.

The bosses relayed their companies' US achievements and plans to a purring Trump, who sat like a proud teacher, surveying the perfectly-executed homework of his devoted pupils.

Apt pupils

The German car bosses will have also done their homework.

Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche can brag about the expansion of the group's plant in Alabama, where an extra $1 billion (€877 million) has been pumped in. The plant already employs 4,000 people.

Herbert Diess can emphasize VW's plans to build electric cars in the US. The company already employs 3,500 people in Tennessee, with 1,000 more jobs to be added in 2019.

Weltwirtschaftsforum 2018 in Davos | Dinner CEO's & Donald Trump, Präsident USA (Reuters/C. Barria)

Donald Trump meeting with various CEOs and business leaders in Davos

And if BMW boss Harald Krüger had wanted, he could have gone to Washington to big up the fact that his company plans a new engine plant in the US, in addition to the large facility it already operates in South Carolina. Around 9,000 people work there, with another 12,000 employed as suppliers. However, Mr Krüger is not going to Washington — BMW CFO Nicolas Peter is there instead.

And together, the bosses can convey greetings from the German car industry as a whole. After all, as the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) likes to emphasize, German carmakers and suppliers employ 118,000 in the US.

Being seen, if not heard?

Trump's interest in the meeting is obvious. The great dealmaker himself wants to take credit for any investments that have been or will be made.

The whole event is "nothing more than a pompous show by Mr Trump to make headlines," complained US economist Dennis Snower, President of the Kiel Institute for World Economics (IfW), in the Handelsblatt newspaper. "The CEOs have no authority to negotiate."

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump and his useless rage over General Motors

When the issue of the high tariffs levied on US cars entering the European Union (EU) is raised, as it surely will be, the German car bosses will be able to do little more than shrug their shoulders. The European Commission deals with trade and customs issues after all, not German carmakers. 

Indeed, Angela Merkel was moved on Monday to point out that the meeting was not about trade issues.

Infografik Autoabsatz USA EN

And now, breathe

That all said, the meeting is not a bad idea, according to Stefan Kooths, trade expert at the IfW. "Talking to each other in Washington certainly can't hurt," Kooths told DW. It could help "relax relations" if the Germans can convince the US government "that Americans are not victims of car trafficking."

The Germans can also point out that their activities help reduce the US trade deficit, by virtue of the fact that every fifth car they build in the US is sold to China.

Following the G20 summit in Buenos Aires at the weekend, Trump tweeted that "China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the US". Beijing has yet to confirm this, but German car bosses would certainly welcome such a move.

The European visitors may refrain from mentioning in Washington that the Chinese market for their cars is far bigger and more important than the US one.Volkswagen sells 44 percent of its cars in China, compared to 6.2 percent in the US. Daimler and BMW both sell 14 percent of their cars to the US market, far less than the 26 percent and 24 percent sold respectively to China.

Watch video 01:40
Now live
01:40 mins.

German business ambivalent about US midterm results

Appease or threaten?

Still, if Trump made good his threat to impose 25 percent tariffs on European cars, it would be a disaster for the German car industry.

Currently, duties of 2.5 percent are levied on European cars entering the US. Conversely, US cars are hit with 10 percent tariffs going the other way. Trump has repeatedly said this is unfair. The situation is different with trucks and pick-ups though: on those, the import duty in the US is 25 percent, compared with 14 percent in the EU.

The Germans may well promise Trump that they will relay his concerns in Berlin and Brussels. They might even tell him they want tariffs gone altogether themselves.

But because they have no actual power over such things, they might be forced to rely on the implicit threats they can make themselves. If punitive tariffs of 25 percent are on the table, then sustained investment in the US is surely off it.

Such words may be left unsaid, and be only present in the room as the daggers in the men's smiles — probably the kind of communication Trump understands best.

  • Tesla Model X (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

    Crossover SUV in 5th place

    Tesla sold 33,000 units of its Model X in 2017, according to data from UK-based market researcher JATO Dynamics. That puts the mid-sized luxury car with falcon wing doors in 5th position in the list of last year's best-selling fully electric cars.

  • Zoytye Zhidou E20 EV (picture alliance/dpa/Hao Xiqing)

    No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

    Tiny and a bit whimsical, but ...

    ...successful nonetheless was the Zotye Zhidou (ZD) from China. Some 42,000 units of the model were shipped last year, with the tiny vehicles becoming increasingly popular in the Asian nation where affordablility can be a universal selling point.

  • Nissan Leaf (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Harms)

    No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

    Turning over a new leaf

    Japanese carmaker Nissan introduced its Nissan Leaf back in 2010, banking on e-mobility at an early stage. The five-door hatchback proved the third most sold all-electric vehicle in 2017 (46,000 units). Leaf batteries can be charged to 80-percent capacity in 30 minutes.

  • Tesla Model S (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

    Where acceleration matters

    Tesla Model S cars are able to pick up speed very rapidly thanks to their all-electric powertrain technology. The vehicle features autopilot capabilities, making driving safer and less stressful. Some 47,000 people bought the Model S last year — only one model reached even more buyers.

  • BAIC Motor EC 180 (picture alliance/dpa/Zhang Tao)

    No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

    And the winner is ...

    ...China's BAIC EC. The compact electric city vehicle has fared well especially in its home market due to its trendy design and an improved range of 200 kilometers (125 miles) per charge. A record 78,000 units left the showrooms in 2017.

    Author: Hardy Graupner


DW recommends

US President Donald Trump declares 'America open for business' at Davos summit

In a defense of "America First," Donald Trump has urged companies from across the globe to invest in the US. The president also called for greater cooperation on combating terrorism and pressuring North Korea. (26.01.2018)  

Opinion: Donald Trump and his useless rage over General Motors

US carmaker General Motors (GM) has announced 14,000 job cuts and the closure of several plants worldwide, including four in the US. President Donald Trump is furious, but he's partly to blame, says DW's Henrik Böhme. (27.11.2018)  

VW, Microsoft team up to build connected cars

German carmaker Volkswagen and US software giant Microsoft have agreed to join forces in the development of connected cars. The strategic move is part of VW's campaign to digitalize its brands and offer new services. (28.09.2018)  

Trump's tariffs on European cars — a massive own goal?

US President Donald Trump's threat to impose taxes on European cars has sent shivers through the German auto sector. Analysts and politicians warn that the move could backfire on the US car industry, and even help China. (05.03.2018)  

China sales behind German carmakers' rosy third quarter

Strong vehicle sales in the world's most important car market have been essential in enabling German carmakers to end their third quarters on a positive note. Their dependence on China is expected to increase further. (21.11.2017)  

Trade frictions could cause 'major recession in Germany'

Germany's leading economic institutes have warned a protracted trade conflict with the United States could have dire consequences for Europe's economies. Jobs and prosperity are at stake, the think tanks argued. (27.09.2018)  

No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

Sales of hybrid and all-electric cars surged last year to 3.79 million, marking a 28-percent jump and accounting for a 4.4- percent overall market share. Here are the five best-selling all-electric vehicles of 2017. (27.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German business ambivalent about US midterm results  

Related content

USA | General Motors Flint Assembly Plant

Opinion: Donald Trump and his useless rage over General Motors 27.11.2018

US carmaker General Motors (GM) has announced 14,000 job cuts and the closure of several plants worldwide, including four in the US. President Donald Trump is furious, but he's partly to blame, says DW's Henrik Böhme.

Symbolbild Dieselskandal Automobilindustrie

German carmakers to fund diesel retrofits, says transport minister 08.11.2018

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has announced that German car manufacturers have agreed to retrofit older diesel vehicles at their own cost. BMW, however, has refused to go along with the plan.

BMW Werk in Spartanburg

German carmakers denounce Trump's new imports threat 24.05.2018

Volkswagen has warned the US against imposing "one-sided protectionism" after a threat of taxes on imported cars. Washington is to probe whether the dominance of foreign carmakers is a threat to US national security.

Advertisement

Digital catch-up

Artificial intelligence is set to revolutionise the global economy. Time to play catch-up.  