US military tells Iraq it's preparing for 'onward movement' in letter

The US military has sent a letter to the Iraqi defense ministry, seemingly indicating that it was preparing to pull troops out of the country and reposition forces over the next days and weeks.

The head of the US military's Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to his counterpart at Iraq's joint operation command, a copy of which was seen by multiple news outlets including AFP and Reuters.

"Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement," reads the letter.

The letter said US-led coalition forces against the "Islamic State" (IS) would take measures to ensure the "movement out of Iraq" is conducted safely and efficiently. It said there would increased helicopter traffic in and around the Green Zone as part of the preparations.

US and Iraqi defense officials confirmed the authenticity of the letter, but there was no immediate comment from the Pentagon. It was not immediately clear whether it applied to forces from the 76 countries which make up the international coalition.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted on a resolution to ask 5,200 American troops to leave the country. It still needs to be approved by the government, but Interim Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi said he wants US forces to withdraw.

The vote came following outrage over US strikes in Baghdad that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, among eight others.

Earlier Monday, Adel Abdel-Mahdi met with US Ambassador Matthew Tueller, telling him that the two countries need "to work together to execute the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq.''

President Donald Trump was angry over the Iraqi parliament's vote, threatening sanctions if the government expelled US troops. He also said the US wouldn't leave without being reimbursed for military investments made in Iraq.

"We will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before, ever. It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame,'' Trump said.

US forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011, only to return in 2014 at the invitation of the government to help battle IS. The terrorist group was defeated in 2017 in Iraq, but still carries out hit and run attacks in the west and north of the country.

Pro-Iran Shiite militia groups and politicians have led the push to expel the United States from the country, threatening to attack US forces if they don't leave. US forces have come under repeated rocket attacks in recent weeks, with Washington blaming them on pro-Iran Shiite militia.

