 US announces withdrawal from INF missile treaty | News | DW | 01.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US announces withdrawal from INF missile treaty

The US has begun its withdrawal from the INF treaty with Russia. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin would continue talking with Moscow about its alleged violations until the withdrawal process was finished.

Watch video 00:29
Now live
00:29 mins.

'Russia's violation puts millions at greater risk'

The White House announced Friday it was withdrawing from a landmark Cold War-era missile treaty with Russia effective Saturday, raising the specter of a dangerous and costly arms race in Europe.

The withdrawal "will be completed in 6 months unless Russia comes back into compliance by destroying all of its violating missiles, launchers, and associated equipment," the White House said in a statement.

The US would develop "military response options" and work with its NATO allies "to deny Russia any military advantage from its unlawful conduct," it added without elaborating.

Read more: What is the INF nuclear treaty?

Watch video 03:06
Now live
03:06 mins.

The fear of nuclear weapons

NATO backs US

"NATO fully supports the US suspension & notification of withdrawal from the Treaty," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Russia is in material breach of the INF Treaty & must use next 6 months to return to full & verifiable compliance or bear sole responsibility for its demise."

Read more: Germany demands Russia verify its commitment to INF missile treaty

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said "Russia is not ready to restore treaty compliance."

"Without the treaty, there will be less security," he said, adding that all sides should avoid any talk of building up their arsenals and instead seek "comprehensive arms control."

What does the treaty ban?

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) bans nuclear-capable missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,420 miles).

The United States and its NATO allies, including Germany, say Russia's 9M729 cruise missile exceeds the 500 kilometer limit.

Russia says the range is limited to 480 kilometers.

Read more: Russia's controversial 9M729 missile system: A not-so-secret secret

Germany to talk with Russia

Shortly before the US decision was announced, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government would continue working with Russia after a US withdrawal.

"It is clear to us that Russia has violated this treaty," she said. "The important thing is to keep the window for dialogue open."

Read more:  US: Russia's INF rhetoric a 'laughable' fraud

  • US President Donald Trump sits next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Merkel's government 'regrets' Trump's decision

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government voiced immediate concern over US President Donald Trump's threats to pull out of the INF nuclear arms treaty with Russia. Berlin said it "regrets" Washington's decision, adding that it urged Russia to "dispel the serious doubts about its adherence to the treaty that had arisen as a result of a new type of Russian missile."

  • German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Foreign Ministry: US move puts Europe at risk

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Trump's move poses "difficult questions for us and for Europe" since the INF treaty is "an important pillar of our European security architecture."

  • German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (Reuters/How Hwee Young)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Defense minister urges NATO involvement

    Maintaining the level of security in Europe was the primary concern of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. "Regardless of whether the treaty has to be saved or renegotiated, it is important that all NATO states be included in the discussion," she told reporters during a trip to China.

  • International campaign to abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) activists protest in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/O. Messinger)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Nobel-winners urge action from Germany

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won a Nobel Peace Prize last year, called on Berlin to intervene in the tug-of-war between the US and Russia. The potential threat to people living in Europe is massive, warned Johannes Mikeska, the head of ICAN's Germany branch. "That's why it is urgent for the German government to now mediate between the US and Russia," he said.

  • Annalena Baerbock, the leader of Germany's Green party (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Greens: Ban all US nukes from Germany

    The Greens described Trump's move as "absolutely fatal." Annalena Baerbock, the co-leader of the Greens, urged Merkel's government to take a stand against Washington by getting rid of the US nuclear weapons still stationed in Germany. "If the German government is serious about its appeals to the US government, it must now say: 'We are ending Germany's nuclear participation,'" she said.

  • FDP party head Christian Lindner (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    FDP leader backs Trump's argument

    Christian Lindner, the leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), said although he thinks Trump's decision is "dangerous," Washington's reasoning was sound. "What's correct is that Putin isn't adhering to the INF!" Lindner wrote on Twitter. The FDP chief also slammed the Greens' proposal to remove US weapons from Germany, saying it would leave Germany "defenseless."

  • FDP parliamentarian Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Germany, Europe 'extremely worried'

    The deputy leader of the FDP, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, told DW that he was deeply concerned about the type of cruise missiles that were prohibited by the treaty. He noted that it "concerns a category of weapons that would reach Europe — not the continental United States." He added that he believes the treaty can be saved "if all sides share the intention of avoiding a really ruinous arms race."

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


Despite its withdrawal, the US was still willing to engage Russia on other arms control matters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

In December, the US said it would withdraw from the INF if Russia failed to prove its compliance by February 2.

 

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US: Russia's INF rhetoric a 'laughable' fraud

In a DW interview, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Andrea L. Thompson explained why Washington plans to suspend the INF treaty if Russia doesn't come back into compliance — and why its stance is no joke. (01.02.2019)  

What is the INF nuclear treaty?

The US is set to withdrawal from a landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty with Russia. DW takes a closer look at the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and its signficance. (01.02.2019)  

With INF treaty at risk, Germans fear new arms race

Thirty years ago, American nuclear weapons were pulled out of Germany. But with President Donald Trump threatening to leave the INF treaty, a new arms race could flare up. Germany's peace activists are deeply concerned. (01.02.2019)  

Germany demands Russia verify its commitment to INF missile treaty

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the "ball is now in Russia's court" to save the Cold War-era INF treaty. Europe fears an arms race could ensue if the United States leaves the treaty in early February. (24.01.2019)  

Russia denies it is violating nuclear arms treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the US quits the treaty and begins building mid-range nuclear missiles, Russia would do the same. The Kremlin dismissed US claims that Russia is violating the INF treaty. (05.12.2018)  

Russia's controversial 9M729 missile system: A not-so-secret secret

NATO and the United States have increased their pressure on Russia over its alleged violation of the INF treaty. What is known about the Russian missile at the center of the allegations? (05.12.2018)  

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

US President Donald Trump's threat to pull out of the INF treaty with Russia drew concerned reactions from across the political spectrum in Germany. Russia also faced criticism for testing the treaty's terms. (22.10.2018)  

WWW links

Arms Control Association

Arms Control Association

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Russia's violation puts millions at greater risk'  

The fear of nuclear weapons  

Related content

Pershing II Raketen US Mittelstreckenrakete

What is the INF nuclear treaty? 01.02.2019

The US has announced its withdrawal from a landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty with Russia. DW takes a closer look at the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and its signficance.

Russland Pressekonferenz zur Vorstellung neuer Raketen

US: Russia's INF rhetoric a 'laughable' fraud 01.02.2019

In a DW interview, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Andrea L. Thompson explained why Washington plans to suspend the INF treaty if Russia doesn't come back into compliance — and why its stance is no joke.

USA Außenminister Heiko Maas und Mike Richard Pompeo in Washington

Germany demands Russia verify its commitment to INF missile treaty 24.01.2019

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the "ball is now in Russia's court" to save the Cold War-era INF treaty. Europe fears an arms race could ensue if the United States leaves the treaty in early February.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 