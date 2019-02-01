US announces withdrawal from INF missile treaty

The White House announced Friday it was withdrawing from a landmark Cold War-era missile treaty with Russia effective Saturday, raising the specter of a dangerous and costly arms race in Europe.

The withdrawal "will be completed in 6 months unless Russia comes back into compliance by destroying all of its violating missiles, launchers, and associated equipment," the White House said in a statement.

The US would develop "military response options" and work with its NATO allies "to deny Russia any military advantage from its unlawful conduct," it added without elaborating.

NATO backs US

"NATO fully supports the US suspension & notification of withdrawal from the Treaty," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Russia is in material breach of the INF Treaty & must use next 6 months to return to full & verifiable compliance or bear sole responsibility for its demise."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said "Russia is not ready to restore treaty compliance."

"Without the treaty, there will be less security," he said, adding that all sides should avoid any talk of building up their arsenals and instead seek "comprehensive arms control."

What does the treaty ban?

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) bans nuclear-capable missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,420 miles).

The United States and its NATO allies, including Germany, say Russia's 9M729 cruise missile exceeds the 500 kilometer limit.

Russia says the range is limited to 480 kilometers.

Germany to talk with Russia

Shortly before the US decision was announced, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government would continue working with Russia after a US withdrawal.

"It is clear to us that Russia has violated this treaty," she said. "The important thing is to keep the window for dialogue open."

Despite its withdrawal, the US was still willing to engage Russia on other arms control matters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

In December, the US said it would withdraw from the INF if Russia failed to prove its compliance by February 2.

