 Germany demands Russia verify its commitment to INF missile treaty | News | DW | 24.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany demands Russia verify its commitment to INF missile treaty

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the "ball is now in Russia's court" to save the Cold War-era INF treaty. Europe fears an arms race could ensue if the United States leaves the treaty in early February.

Heiko Maas and Mike Richard Pompeo in Washington (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

Russia has not done enough to prove that it is adhering to the INF treaty that bans mid-range ballistic missiles and the "ball is now in Russia's court" to verify its arsenal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

European countries fear the United States and Russia could begin stockpiling mid-range ballistic missiles if Washington pulls through with a pledge to withdraw from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in early February.

Read more: Russia's controversial 9M729 missile system: A not-so-secret secret

Maas' demands:

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, Maas said:

  • Russia's offers to verify its 9M729 missile system have not been adequate: "Just looking at a rocket won't be enough."
  • Everything must be done "to urge Moscow to restore its compliance with the treaty" or prove definitively that the 9M729 does not violate the treaty.
  • "Our expectations are on the table and the ball is now in Russia's court."
Watch video 06:44
Now live
06:44 mins.

NATO accuses Russia of violating the INF treaty

What does the INF ban? The treaty bans ground-based medium-range ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads and have a range of between 500 and 5000 kilometers (300 and 3100 miles). The United States and the Soviet Union signed the accord in 1987.

What does Russia claim? Russia denies that the 9M729 missile system violates the INF. Russia says the 9M729's missiles can only hit targets 480 kilometers away.

Read more: INF Treaty: Would US dropout begin an arms race with China?

Watch video 02:12
Now live
02:12 mins.

Maas inaugurates Germany's seat on UN Security Council

What is the US planning to do? US President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from the INF on February 2 if Russia does not prove its compliance before then.

What happens next? NATO is scheduled to discuss Russia's non-compliance at a meeting on Friday. The same day, Maas will make his first visit to the UN Security Council since Germany became a non-permanent member.

  • US President Donald Trump sits next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Merkel's government 'regrets' Trump's decision

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government voiced immediate concern over US President Donald Trump's threats to pull out of the INF nuclear arms treaty with Russia. Berlin said it "regrets" Washington's decision, adding that it urged Russia to "dispel the serious doubts about its adherence to the treaty that had arisen as a result of a new type of Russian missile."

  • German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Foreign Ministry: US move puts Europe at risk

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Trump's move poses "difficult questions for us and for Europe" since the INF treaty is "an important pillar of our European security architecture."

  • German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (Reuters/How Hwee Young)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Defense minister urges NATO involvement

    Maintaining the level of security in Europe was the primary concern of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. "Regardless of whether the treaty has to be saved or renegotiated, it is important that all NATO states be included in the discussion," she told reporters during a trip to China.

  • International campaign to abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) activists protest in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/O. Messinger)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Nobel-winners urge action from Germany

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won a Nobel Peace Prize last year, called on Berlin to intervene in the tug-of-war between the US and Russia. The potential threat to people living in Europe is massive, warned Johannes Mikeska, the head of ICAN's Germany branch. "That's why it is urgent for the German government to now mediate between the US and Russia," he said.

  • Annalena Baerbock, the leader of Germany's Green party (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Greens: Ban all US nukes from Germany

    The Greens described Trump's move as "absolutely fatal." Annalena Baerbock, the co-leader of the Greens, urged Merkel's government to take a stand against Washington by getting rid of the US nuclear weapons still stationed in Germany. "If the German government is serious about its appeals to the US government, it must now say: 'We are ending Germany's nuclear participation,'" she said.

  • FDP party head Christian Lindner (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    FDP leader backs Trump's argument

    Christian Lindner, the leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), said although he thinks Trump's decision is "dangerous," Washington's reasoning was sound. "What's correct is that Putin isn't adhering to the INF!" Lindner wrote on Twitter. The FDP chief also slammed the Greens' proposal to remove US weapons from Germany, saying it would leave Germany "defenseless."

  • FDP parliamentarian Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Germany, Europe 'extremely worried'

    The deputy leader of the FDP, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, told DW that he was deeply concerned about the type of cruise missiles that were prohibited by the treaty. He noted that it "concerns a category of weapons that would reach Europe — not the continental United States." He added that he believes the treaty can be saved "if all sides share the intention of avoiding a really ruinous arms race."

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


amp/rt (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Russia denies it is violating nuclear arms treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the US quits the treaty and begins building mid-range nuclear missiles, Russia would do the same. The Kremlin dismissed US claims that Russia is violating the INF treaty. (05.12.2018)  

Russia's controversial 9M729 missile system: A not-so-secret secret

NATO and the United States have increased their pressure on Russia over its alleged violation of the INF treaty. What is known about the Russian missile at the center of the allegations? (05.12.2018)  

INF Treaty: Would US dropout begin an arms race with China?

The strategic rivalry between the US and China in the Asia Pacific could heat up if both sides develop new nuclear weapons. Chinese media are already calling for Beijing to expand its nuclear deterrence capability. (23.10.2018)  

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

US President Donald Trump's threat to pull out of the INF treaty with Russia drew concerned reactions from across the political spectrum in Germany. Russia also faced criticism for testing the treaty's terms. (22.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

NATO accuses Russia of violating the INF treaty  

Trump wants to pull US out of nuclear arms treaty  

Maas inaugurates Germany's seat on UN Security Council  

Related content

Venezuela Proteste in Caracas

Venezuela crisis: How the world sees it 24.01.2019

Venezuela is in the midst of a political crisis after opposition politician Juan Guaido declared himself president. DW takes a look at how countries in South America and beyond reacted to the move.

Russland Sergej Lawrow & Heiko Maas in Moskau

Russia's Lavrov, Germany's Maas talk gas pipeline, Ukraine, arms control in Moscow 18.01.2019

Washington has told Moscow its decision to leave the INF is "final," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said while meeting Heiko Maas. Germany's top diplomat urged a new, international system for arms control.

Karikatur von Sergey Elkin - Diskussion über INF-Vretrag.

Opinion: Europe caught in a dangerous nuclear trap 20.01.2019

The treaty banning intermediate- and shorter-range missiles is beyond saving. The Cold War is back with a vengeance, and for Europe it's even colder and more dangerous than 30 years ago, writes Christian F. Trippe.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 