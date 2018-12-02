 Russia denies it is violating nuclear arms treaty | News | DW | 05.12.2018

News

Russia denies it is violating nuclear arms treaty

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed US claims that Russia is violating the INF treaty. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that there was no proof that Moscow was in material breach of the agreement.

Russland Iskander-M Marschflugkörper (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass/Y. Smityuk)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that if the US withdraws from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and begins making previously banned mid-range missiles, Russia would also make the same type of weapon.

"What is our side's response? It's simple. We will do the same," Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript.

The Kremlin also dismissed US claims that Russia is violating the major Cold War treaty that limits mid-range nuclear arms, from which Washington is planning to withdraw.

"Groundless accusations are again being repeated," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Russia in "material breach" of the INF treaty.

"No proof has been produced to support this American position," Zakharova said, describing the treaty as a "cornerstone of global stability and international security."

Watch video 01:44
Now live
01:44 mins.

INF: Major arms treaty under threat

Cold War treaty

The treaty was initially signed in 1987 by then US president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev. The INF treaty resolved a crisis over Soviet nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles that targeted Western capitals.

At a meeting with fellow NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday, Pompeo said that the US would withdraw from the deal within 60 days if Moscow does not dismantle missiles that Washington says violate it. NATO said it was now "up to Russia" to save the treaty.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the trans-Atlantic alliance is preparing "for a world without the treaty," saying that Russia has "a last chance" to come into compliance.

In October, President Donald Trump sparked global concern by declaring the United States would pull out of the treaty and build up America's nuclear stockpile "until people come to their senses".

However, the Trump on Monday said he wanted to talk with his Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Putin "to head off a major and uncontrollable Arms Race."

In 2007, Putin had said it would be "difficult" for Russia to remain in the 1987 US-Russian Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) unless it was expanded to include other countries.

Watch video 02:17
Now live
02:17 mins.

NATO: Russia to comply with INF treaty

rs, av/rc (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

NATO, US put pressure on Russia over INF treaty

The Trump administration has accused Russia of "cheating" on the terms of a treaty on nuclear missiles. Europe could face security concerns if Washington carries through on a threat to withdraw from the pact. (04.12.2018)  

Germany announces new global arms control project

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has announced a German-led initiative on global disarmament. He warned that technologically advanced weaponry will soon transform from science fiction into "deadly reality." (01.12.2018)  

INF Treaty: Would US dropout begin an arms race with China?

The strategic rivalry between the US and China in the Asia Pacific could heat up if both sides develop new nuclear weapons. Chinese media are already calling for Beijing to expand its nuclear deterrence capability. (23.10.2018)  

What is the INF nuclear treaty?

As the US is poised to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, DW takes a closer look at the nuclear arms control agreement and its significance. (22.10.2018)  

Russia Threatens to Leave Nuclear Missile Treaty

Russia and the United States failed the reach an agreement on an American anti-missile shield to be stationed in eastern Europe. The defense and foreign ministers also disagreed on the state of Soviet-era weapons treaty. (12.10.2007)  

