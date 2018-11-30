 Germany announces new global arms control project | News | DW | 01.12.2018

News

Germany announces new global arms control project

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has announced a German-led initiative on global disarmament. He warned that technologically advanced weaponry will soon transform from science fiction into "deadly reality."

Mid-range Pershing missiles on trucks stand on a dirt road (Frank Trevino/US Department of Defense)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Saturday for "new thinking" on disarmament policy and announced a German initiative aimed at improving control over increasingly technologically sophisticated weaponry.

In an interview with the daily Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, Maas said, "Our rules need to keep pace with the technological developments of new types of arms.

"I am also thinking of fully automated weapons systems that can kill entirely independent of human control," he said. Space-based weapons and missiles that can travel many times faster than the speed of sound may sound like science fiction today, but will soon become "deadly reality," he added.

Concrete details about the German initiative remain unknown.

China slips through the 'holes'

Maas' announcement came six weeks after US President Donald Trump announced he would be taking the US out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia. Signed in 1987 with the then Soviet Union, the arms control treaty outlined the elimination of land-based mid-range missiles and launchers.

  • US President Donald Trump sits next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Merkel's government 'regrets' Trump's decision

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government voiced immediate concern over US President Donald Trump's threats to pull out of the INF nuclear arms treaty with Russia. Berlin said it "regrets" Washington's decision, adding that it urged Russia to "dispel the serious doubts about its adherence to the treaty that had arisen as a result of a new type of Russian missile."

  • German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Foreign Ministry: US move puts Europe at risk

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Trump's move poses "difficult questions for us and for Europe" since the INF treaty is "an important pillar of our European security architecture."

  • German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (Reuters/How Hwee Young)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Defense minister urges NATO involvement

    Maintaining the level of security in Europe was the primary concern of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. "Regardless of whether the treaty has to be saved or renegotiated, it is important that all NATO states be included in the discussion," she told reporters during a trip to China.

  • International campaign to abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) activists protest in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/O. Messinger)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Nobel-winners urge action from Germany

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won a Nobel Peace Prize last year, called on Berlin to intervene in the tug-of-war between the US and Russia. The potential threat to people living in Europe is massive, warned Johannes Mikeska, the head of ICAN's Germany branch. "That's why it is urgent for the German government to now mediate between the US and Russia," he said.

  • Annalena Baerbock, the leader of Germany's Green party (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Greens: Ban all US nukes from Germany

    The Greens described Trump's move as "absolutely fatal." Annalena Baerbock, the co-leader of the Greens, urged Merkel's government to take a stand against Washington by getting rid of the US nuclear weapons still stationed in Germany. "If the German government is serious about its appeals to the US government, it must now say: 'We are ending Germany's nuclear participation,'" she said.

  • FDP party head Christian Lindner (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    FDP leader backs Trump's argument

    Christian Lindner, the leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), said although he thinks Trump's decision is "dangerous," Washington's reasoning was sound. "What's correct is that Putin isn't adhering to the INF!" Lindner wrote on Twitter. The FDP chief also slammed the Greens' proposal to remove US weapons from Germany, saying it would leave Germany "defenseless."

  • FDP parliamentarian Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Germany, Europe 'extremely worried'

    The deputy leader of the FDP, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, told DW that he was deeply concerned about the type of cruise missiles that were prohibited by the treaty. He noted that it "concerns a category of weapons that would reach Europe — not the continental United States." He added that he believes the treaty can be saved "if all sides share the intention of avoiding a really ruinous arms race."

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


In his announcement, Trump complained that Russia had been violating the treaty.

China is not a signatory to the INF treaty, and analysts believed that US desire to counter Chinese missile build-up played a role in Trump's decision.

Maas also pointed out China's absence from existing disarmament initiatives.

"There are holes in some of the current rules," he said, adding that these let China build up its arms without oversight.

Read more: INF Treaty: Would US dropout begin an arms race with China?

Maas also announced that NATO foreign ministers would discuss the status of the INF treaty at an upcoming meeting in Brussels on December 4, with the aim of winning support from European partners for new global arms control measures.

cmb/sms (dpa, AFP)

