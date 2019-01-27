 US: Russia′s INF rhetoric a ′laughable′ fraud | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 28.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

World

US: Russia's INF rhetoric a 'laughable' fraud

In a DW interview, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Andrea L. Thompson explained why Washington plans to suspend the INF treaty if Russia doesn't come back into compliance — and why its stance is no joke.

Soviet SS-20 rockets being dismantled in 1989 in compliance with the INF Treaty (picture-alliance/akg-images/Russian Picture Service)

The United States has warned that unless Russia abides by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) by February 2, Washington will withdraw from the agreement. The INF treaty forbids Russia and the U.S. from possessing any medium-range nuclear weapons. US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Andrea L. Thompson talked to DW's Zhanna Nemtsova about the U.S. position and the possibility of the new arms race.

Zhanna Nemtsova: Madam Under Secretary, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in December that the U.S. will withdraw from the INF treaty unless Russia complies within 60 days. The deadline is approaching: It is set for February 2. What are the odds that the US will withdraw?

Andrea L. Thompson: You may know that we did meet our Russian counterpart, the deputy foreign minister (Sergey Ryabkov), last week in Geneva to discuss this and unfortunately made no new ground. The Russian response is that they continue to violate the treaty. If Russia isn't in compliance by February 2, then our intent is to suspend our obligations under the treaty. I was just in NATO last week, I briefed the NAC (North Atlantic Council — Eds.). We've got great support from the Secretary General (Jens Stoltenberg) and our NATO partners.

Read more: Germany demands Russia verify commitment to INF Treaty

You don't mention withdrawal; you mention suspension. What's the difference?

We will suspend it and then a six-month clock runs, if you will. During that time Russia still can get back into compliance but it frees our obligations under the treaty. So we suspend our obligations with the intent to withdraw. But we have abided by the treaty for the entire time. By suspending our obligations we'll be able to do the research for development of similar systems that Russia now has fully fielded in the field.

What exactly are the missiles in question that Russia allegedly possesses and that are not compliant with the treaty?

SSC-8 is the nomenclature of the US defense and the Russians know which system it is. We've continued to meet with them and show them intelligence and information on why this system is not in compliance. We've continued to show them the tests' dates, locations of when they conducted the tests. (Russia insists that the controversial SSC-8c cruise missiles can only fly 480 kilometers (298 miles), meaning that they fall below the 500-kilometer range limit stipulated by the INF treaty. — Eds.)

Read more: Europe caught in a dangerous nuclear trap

DW's Zhanna Nemtsova (r.) with Andrea Thompson, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control (DW/Nemtsova. Interview)

DW's Zhanna Nemtsova (r.) with Andrea Thompson, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security

But Russia also claims that the US is not compliant with the treaty. The example they always give is that the United States deployed an anti-missile system in Romania and there is a special missile launcher that is not compliant. Are these claims true?

They're not true. Russia is the only country that continues to raise this question. Other parties to the treaty, our NATO partners and allies continue to say America, the United States, is in compliance with the INF treaty. We continue to provide them facts and information why these systems are treaty compliant.

But could Russians verify that these missile launchers are compliant with the treaty or they are not allowed to get into this base in Romania?

INF Treaty caricature by DW cartoonist Sergey Elkin

As part of the treaty we all get to just randomly check other nations' systems. But we have provided them with the intelligence and fact-based data, as have our partners. But they continued with their rhetoric and propaganda. It's laughable. The world sees the fraud as it is and we continue to hold them accountable.

Read more: Russia denies it is violating nuclear arms treaty

You always refer to verifiable results, so the INF treaty provides for a special verification commission. Does it still exist?

It does. We've continued to abide by that, we've continued to meet our obligations with the treaty. We've called meetings and we've met our technical experts as scheduled and as requested. It's not that the door is closed — the door is open, but Russia continues to violate. This isn't a research and development system. This isn't in a lab. This isn't a testing ground. These are fielded battalions. These are in the field today with soldiers manned and equipped to use these systems. They can impact Europe and our partners.

Do you expect a renewed arms race with Russia?

Russia has fielded battalions of these systems. So right now there's a race. The Russians are clearly violating and they started the so-called race.

Andrea L. Thompson has served as US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security since April 2018. Prior to that appointment she served as the Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump, National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence and Director of the McChrystal Group Leadership Institute. For over two decades she was also a career military intelligence specialist with numerous deployments to combat zones around the world.

  • US President Donald Trump sits next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Merkel's government 'regrets' Trump's decision

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government voiced immediate concern over US President Donald Trump's threats to pull out of the INF nuclear arms treaty with Russia. Berlin said it "regrets" Washington's decision, adding that it urged Russia to "dispel the serious doubts about its adherence to the treaty that had arisen as a result of a new type of Russian missile."

  • German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Foreign Ministry: US move puts Europe at risk

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Trump's move poses "difficult questions for us and for Europe" since the INF treaty is "an important pillar of our European security architecture."

  • German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (Reuters/How Hwee Young)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Defense minister urges NATO involvement

    Maintaining the level of security in Europe was the primary concern of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. "Regardless of whether the treaty has to be saved or renegotiated, it is important that all NATO states be included in the discussion," she told reporters during a trip to China.

  • International campaign to abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) activists protest in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/O. Messinger)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Nobel-winners urge action from Germany

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won a Nobel Peace Prize last year, called on Berlin to intervene in the tug-of-war between the US and Russia. The potential threat to people living in Europe is massive, warned Johannes Mikeska, the head of ICAN's Germany branch. "That's why it is urgent for the German government to now mediate between the US and Russia," he said.

  • Annalena Baerbock, the leader of Germany's Green party (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Greens: Ban all US nukes from Germany

    The Greens described Trump's move as "absolutely fatal." Annalena Baerbock, the co-leader of the Greens, urged Merkel's government to take a stand against Washington by getting rid of the US nuclear weapons still stationed in Germany. "If the German government is serious about its appeals to the US government, it must now say: 'We are ending Germany's nuclear participation,'" she said.

  • FDP party head Christian Lindner (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    FDP leader backs Trump's argument

    Christian Lindner, the leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), said although he thinks Trump's decision is "dangerous," Washington's reasoning was sound. "What's correct is that Putin isn't adhering to the INF!" Lindner wrote on Twitter. The FDP chief also slammed the Greens' proposal to remove US weapons from Germany, saying it would leave Germany "defenseless."

  • FDP parliamentarian Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

    Germany, Europe 'extremely worried'

    The deputy leader of the FDP, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, told DW that he was deeply concerned about the type of cruise missiles that were prohibited by the treaty. He noted that it "concerns a category of weapons that would reach Europe — not the continental United States." He added that he believes the treaty can be saved "if all sides share the intention of avoiding a really ruinous arms race."

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


DW recommends

Russia's controversial 9M729 missile system: A not-so-secret secret

NATO and the United States have increased their pressure on Russia over its alleged violation of the INF treaty. What is known about the Russian missile at the center of the allegations? (05.12.2018)  

The strengths and weaknesses of Russia's military

Russian armed forces provide Moscow with clear military superiority in the post-Soviet region, despite Russia's troops not being able to match the whole of NATO. The Kremlin is busy modernizing its army, experts told DW. (07.04.2018)  

Germany demands Russia verify its commitment to INF missile treaty

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the "ball is now in Russia's court" to save the Cold War-era INF treaty. Europe fears an arms race could ensue if the United States leaves the treaty in early February. (24.01.2019)  

Opinion: Europe caught in a dangerous nuclear trap

The treaty banning intermediate- and shorter-range missiles is beyond saving. The Cold War is back with a vengeance, and for Europe it's even colder and more dangerous than 30 years ago, writes Christian F. Trippe. (20.01.2019)  

Russia denies it is violating nuclear arms treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the US quits the treaty and begins building mid-range nuclear missiles, Russia would do the same. The Kremlin dismissed US claims that Russia is violating the INF treaty. (05.12.2018)  

What is the INF nuclear treaty?

As the US is poised to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, DW takes a closer look at the nuclear arms control agreement and its significance. (22.10.2018)  

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia

US President Donald Trump's threat to pull out of the INF treaty with Russia drew concerned reactions from across the political spectrum in Germany. Russia also faced criticism for testing the treaty's terms. (22.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: NATO-Russian tensions  

INF: Major arms treaty under threat  

The US and its NATO allies have accused Russia of violating the 1987 INF treaty  

NATO's Stoltenberg urges Russia to comply with INF treaty  

Related content

USA Außenminister Maas beim Arria-Treffen in New York

Germany pledges hands-on role at UN Security Council 25.01.2019

The INF treaty, Venezuela and climate change: These are just some of the areas Germany wants to tackle in its two-year stint on the international body. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told DW what Berlin was planning to do.

USA Außenminister Heiko Maas und Mike Richard Pompeo in Washington

Germany demands Russia verify its commitment to INF missile treaty 24.01.2019

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the "ball is now in Russia's court" to save the Cold War-era INF treaty. Europe fears an arms race could ensue if the United States leaves the treaty in early February.

Karikatur von Sergey Elkin - Diskussion über INF-Vretrag.

Opinion: Europe caught in a dangerous nuclear trap 20.01.2019

The treaty banning intermediate- and shorter-range missiles is beyond saving. The Cold War is back with a vengeance, and for Europe it's even colder and more dangerous than 30 years ago, writes Christian F. Trippe.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 