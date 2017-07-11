US announces sanctions on Nord Stream 2

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Biden administration has announced plans to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company building a controversial gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.
The United States will impose sanctions on the company in charge of building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.
"Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
The US earlier welcomed Germany's decision on Tuesday to halt the certification of the pipeline in response to Russia's recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed “People's Republics” of Luhansk and Donetsk. The White House said it would follow up with measures of its own.
