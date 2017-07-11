 Ukraine crisis: Germany halts Nord Stream 2 approval | News | DW | 22.02.2022

News

Ukraine crisis: Germany halts Nord Stream 2 approval

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said the gas pipeline project cannot go ahead now in these crisis circumstances. He said the approval process has been halted.

DW News Breaking

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

He told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Construction of the pipeline project has been completed, but the project still needed regulatory certification from German authorities before the gas could be delivered.
 

This is a breaking news article and will be updated...

