Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy expected to speak at the Hague

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands ahead of a planned appearance at The Hague. Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported a drone attack on an oil refinery. DW has the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Netherlands late on Wednesday for a previously-unannounced visit.

Local media reported that Zelenskyy landed at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on a Dutch government plane.

Dutch lawmakers confirmed that he would deliver a speech at The Hague on Thursday entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine."

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other politicians, local media reported.

The Hague is home to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which in March issued an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes relating to the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Russia denies the charges and says the ICC has no jurisdiction.

The trip comes off the back of Zelenskyy's visit to Finland on Wednesday where he met with leaders from Nordic countries.

"I believe that this year will be decisive for us, for Europe, for Ukraine, decisive for victory," he told reporters in Helsinki.

Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, May 4:

Drone attack hits Russian oil refinery

Russian emergency responders have extinguished a fire at an oil refinery on Thursday.

The fire reportedly broke out in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk after a drone attack, setting alight tanks that contained oil products.

"A second turbulent night for our emergency services," Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram. He added that there were no casualties.

The incident comes not long after Russia reported a drone attack on the Kremlin, and days after an attack on a Russian oil depot in Crimea. Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks in Russia or Crimea.

Explosions heard in Kyiv

Loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Air defenses are working in the Kyiv region," the regional military administration said on Telegram.

Local media also reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.

