Ukraine updates: Kyiv reports Russian drone attacks

Russia has targeted the Ukrainian capital with Iranian Shahed drones for the first time in almost a month, officials in Kyiv said. Germany says it's too early to discuss Ukraine's entry into NATO. DW has the latest.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defense contact group at the US military Ramstein air base in Germany, he said the main focus, however, was ensuring the country could defend itself against Russia.
Germany to discuss Patriot deployments in Poland, Slovakia
Germany wants to discuss with its allies on Friday the deployment of Patriot air defense units in Slovakia and Poland, according to a spokesperson for the German Defense Ministry.
A report by Funke media group had earlier said that Germany intended to move its Patriot air defense units out of the two countries later this year, as the Bundeswehr seeks to optimize its limited military resources.
The report said the deployment of Patriot missile defense systems in Poland would end by June, while the one in Slovakia will be phased out by the end of the year.
In January, Germany deployed the Patriot missile defense systems to Poland after a missile attack on Polish soil in November, in an effort to help secure its airspace.
Germany deployed the Patriot system to Slovakia in March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. Germany now plans to provide Slovakia with two Mantis air defense systems by October to bolster NATO's eastern flank defense.
NATO's Stoltenberg first Ukraine visit since invasion
Russian warplane accidentally fires on border city Belgorod
A Russian warplane accidentally fired on the city of Belgorod, according to Moscow and regional authorities.
The city is located in western Russia, near the country's border with Ukraine.
Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the incident caused an explosion that left a large crater in the center of the city and damaged buildings.
Two women were injured in the incident.
Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said residents of damaged buildings would be temporarily moved to hotels.
Russia's Defense Ministry said a Su-34 fighter jet was flying over the city when an "unplanned launch of ammunition occurred."