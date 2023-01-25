  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires during NATO enhanced
Army M1A1 Abrams tank fires during NATO enhancedImage: INTS KALNINS/REUTERS
ConflictsUkraine

US to deliver M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine

48 minutes ago

US President Joe Biden said Washington would send Ukraine 31 of the powerful battle tanks. The announcement, marking a policy U-turn, followed a similar move by Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MhBZ

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Washington would provide Ukraine with 31 Abrams battle tanks , but said the delivery could be a lengthy process. 

"Delivering these tanks to the field is going to take time. Time that we'll see and we'll use to make sure the Ukrainians are fully prepared," he said. Senior US officials earlier said it would take months, not weeks.

Announcing the decision in remarks at the White House, Biden said the move was not "an offensive threat to Russia."

He said the Abrams tanks were needed to help Ukrainian forces "improve their ability to maneuver in open terrain."

Anatoly Antonov, Moscow's ambassador to Washington, earlier warned that a US approval for Abrams deliveries would be "another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation."

Biden addresses US support for Ukraine

Coordinated move

The announcement came hours after Germany agreed to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine

The US was not initially keen on sending some of its most powerful battle tanks to Ukraine, arguing that the Abrams were too difficult to operate and maintain. 

But senior officials said Washington had to reverse course to persuade Berlin to send its more easily used Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"Germany has really stepped up," Biden said, adding that US and European allies were united in their efforts to support Ukraine. 

"The expectation on the part of Russia is we're going to break up," he said. "But we are fully, totally and thoroughly united."

Separately, the German chancellery said Olaf Scholz spoke on the phone with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday afternoon.

The leaders agreed to continue military support to Ukraine in close Euro-Atlantic coordination, Scholz's office said. 

What makes the Abrams tank so effective?

Ukraine hails 'historic day'

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, called it a "historic day" that would help determine the outcome of the war.

"The main thing is that this is only the beginning. We need hundreds of tanks," he said in a post on Telegram. 

Why the Leopard 2 is the tank of choice

More to follow...

fb/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An ambulance, two police vehicles, and several emergency service workers gathered around a rail crossing in Brokstedt, northern Germany. They were responding to a knife attack on a train as it approached the small settlement's train station.

Germany: 2 killed, several injured in train knife attack

Crime2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Svenja Schulze and Monique Nsanzabaganw, two women seated in armchairs, a small table between them

How good is Germany's new development strategy for Africa?

How good is Germany's new development strategy for Africa?

Politics51 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A small diamond with a man's face in the background

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

Business5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz speaking in the Bundestag on January 25, 2023

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture showing the start of production in a new car body plant of the Slovak division of Volkswagen in Bratislava

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Business7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Health9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

FilmJanuary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

Business22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage