Europe

Ukraine to ditch Russian friendship treaty amid tensions

The Russian-Ukrainian Friendship Treaty has been highly controversial on both sides in the past. Now, Kyiv has apparently had its patience tested for too long. The agreement, which expires in 2019, will not be extended.

Anti-war rally in Moscow, 2014 (Reuters)

Demonstrators at an anti-war rally in Moscow in 2014 slammed Russia's actions in Crimea

Since February 27, 2014, when the Russian annexation of Crimea first became visible with the occupation of the regional parliament in Simferopol by pro-Russian armed men, the question arose as to whether Ukraine should withdraw from the important friendship treaty with Russia.

In Article 2 of the treaty, which came into force in 1999, both sides agreed to respect their respective territorial integrity and existing borders. From Kyiv's point of view, Russia grossly violated the treaty with the annexation of Crimea and the covert war in the eastern Ukrainian coal-mining region of Donbass.

Read more: Ukrainian port city struggles to weather clash with Russia

What many Ukrainians consider long overdue is finally coming to pass: Last he parliament in Kyiv voted in favor of President Petro Poroshenko's bill not to automatically renew the treaty for another ten years as originally planned. It will, therefore, expire on April 1, 2019.

In previous months, Ukraine informed both Russia and the UN of its intention not to renew the treaty. The Ukranian government mainly used legal arguments to explain why Kyiv only now decided to do discontinue the treaty four years after the annexation of Crimea.

The treaty has been referred to during various lawsuits against Russia before international courts. Moreover, there were fears that the withdrawal from the treaty would "unleash" Russia, according to Ukrainian experts. Apparently, Ukraine no longer holds such concerns. The decision was, however, against a formal withdrawal, but in favor of a non-renewal. From Ukraine's point of view, this way is simpler under international law.

Read more: Ukraine denies entry to 100 Russians as tension with Moscow escalates

Russian Navy ship Nikolai Filchenkov (picture-alliance/dpa)

In more peaceful times, Ukraine allowed Russia to station its Black Sea Fleet on Crimea

A cornerstone of relations

The Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnershipdubbed the "Great Treaty" because it laid the foundations for relations between former Soviet sister republics and put an end to years of tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. In short, Russia finally recognized Ukraine as an independent nation, including Crimea.

On May 31, 1997, the treaty was signed in Kyiv by the then-presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Boris Yeltsin and Leonid Kuchma, but it only came into force after both parliaments ratified it in April 1999.

The fact that such an agreement was not reached until six years after the collapse of the Soviet Union was mainly due to the dispute over the Black Sea Fleet. Just three days before the signing of the treaty, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on the status and distribution of the Black Sea Fleet, in which Russia received the lion's share of the ships. Ukraine allowed the fleet to be stationed in Crimea until 2017. Only then was the treaty able to be concluded.
Read more: Moscow-Kyiv spat signals storm warning on the Black Sea

A fragile friendship

Despite its importance the treaty largely only contains general statements, such as a commitment to a "strategic partnership." Critics complain that it does not contain any mechanisms for conflict resolution. In the years that followed, Russian-Ukrainian friendship was repeatedly tested.

The already seriously crumbling relations were further strained in late 2003. There was a dispute over the Ukrainian island of Tusla in the Kerch Strait when Russia tried to connect it to its mainland by building a dam. Then came the gas dispute in 2006, when Moscow turned off the supplies to Ukraine for the first time, although the treaty expressly forbids economic pressure. On both occasions, Kyiv protested loudly against the Russian measures but still kept to the treaty.

Read more: Ukraine asks Germany, NATO to send ships to Sea of Azov

A gas delivery pipeline in Russia (picture-alliance/dpa)

Gas delivery has long been a flashpoint in Russia's affairs with its neighbors

In the summer of 2008, the treaty was on the brink of collapse from the Russian side. The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, suggested to then-President Dmitry Medvedev that he consider withdrawing from the treaty if Ukraine were to make a bid for NATO membership.

At that time, the NATO summit in Bucharest sidelined the prospect of Ukraine's accession to the distant future. But a Membership Action Plan (MAP), a kind of pre-accession programme that Kyiv was striving for, was rejected. Yuri Luzhkov, the then-mayor of Moscow, proposed to let the treaty with Kyiv expire in order to question Ukraine's ownership of Crimea. At the time, the Kremlin decided against allowing an expiration.

No consequences for border issues?

The consequences of ending the treaty in 2019 remain unclear. From Kyiv's point of view, the border issue is unaffected due to a separate treaty on the border between Russia and Ukraine from 2003 that will remain in force.

Read more: Germany offers to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Caught in the crossfire

    Every evening, the shelling begins around sunset. The front lines near Donetsk see nightly mortar and machine gun fire as the conflict between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists’ rages on. Caught in the crossfire are many elderly civilians who are too impoverished to go elsewhere. Ivan Polansky, above, surveys the damage on his home in Zhovanka.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    ‘Waiting for a shell’

    Residents of Zhovanka in the so-called ‘gray zone,’ a thin strip of land separating warring militaries, line up to see a visiting doctor. Medics hold pop-up clinics in the town once a week. "Each day, you are waiting for the shell to land on your house and you never know when it’s going to come," said local resident Ludmila Studerikove.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Without electricity and heating

    Zhovanka was once home to 1,000 people, but the number has dwindled to about 200 since the war began in mid-2014. It has been three months since residents have had electricity and gas. "Sometimes I’m so scared that I lay in bed at night and just shake,” Studerikove said. “My husband stays by my side and holds my hand."

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Nowhere else to go

    Olexander Voroshkov, program coordinator for the regional charity SOS Kramatorsk, said residents continue to live in half-destroyed homes with leaky roofs, even through the winters, because rent in nearby Ukrainian cities has skyrocketed since the beginning of the conflict. "Rents in Kramatorsk are now similar to those in Kiev, but the salaries are much lower than in Kiev," Voroshkov said.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Reliance on humanitarian aid

    Women line up to receive medicine and multivitamins in Zhovanka. Food and humanitarian supplies are delivered to the town by charity organizations, as crossing checkpoints sometimes requires people to wait more than a day in line. "We had everything; we had fresh air, nature. It was very nice here. Now we just have the cold," said local resident Vera Sharovarova.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Adapting to DNR frontlines

    Vera Anoshyna, left, speaks with neighbors in Spartak, a town in what is now the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR). Anoshyna said she has done her best to adapt to the conflict. "If you don’t have water, you find it," she said. "If you don’t have electricity, you find a solution. But you never know where the next bomb will land."

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Six broken ribs

    Svetlana Zavadenko stands before her home in Spartak. She was injured when the walls collapsed after several mortars exploded in her yard. Neighbors had to dig Zavadenko out of the rubble and she was sent to the hospital with six broken ribs and a ruptured liver. She smokes “Minsk” brand cigarettes and laughs when asked what she thinks about the war.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    'We lost hope'

    Zavadenko recovered from her injuries and lives alone with several pets. Spartak has not had electricity, gas, or water services since 2014, so she uses a grill to cook her food. For firewood, she goes to an abandoned furniture factory nearby and collects plywood. "Last winter we thought [the war] would finish, but now, honestly, we lost hope," she said.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Possibility of a drawdown

    Damage from shelling on the outskirts of Donetsk. Despite past failures in deescalating the war, a new ceasefire may be in sight after an October peace summit in Berlin, where Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he was ready to end hostilities in eastern Ukraine and would withdraw troops from the region.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    'We lost too many soldiers to stop now'

    Even if both sides agree on a ceasefire, they will face opposition from their militaries, who claim their sacrifices were too heavy to simply put down their weapons. "We lost too many soldiers to stop now," said Vladimir Parkhamovich, colonel of the 81st Airmobile Brigade in the Ukrainian military. "If they give us an order [to stop] we’ll consider them traitors."

    Author: Diego Cupolo


