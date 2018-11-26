 Ukraine president asks Germany, NATO to send ships to Sea of Azov | News | DW | 29.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Ukraine president asks Germany, NATO to send ships to Sea of Azov

NATO members including Germany have been asked to send naval vessels to the Sea of Azov to back Ukraine against Russia. "Germany is one of our closest allies," President Petro Poroshenko said.

A soldier on a boat in Mariupol's port (Getty Images/AFP/S. Volskii)

Ukraine's president has sought to gain support from NATO states in his stand-off with Russia after the clash in the Sea of Azov off the Crimean coast.

"Germany is one of our closest allies, and we hope that states within NATO are now ready to relocate naval ships to the Sea of Azov in order to assist Ukraine and provide security," President Petro Poroshenko told Germany's Bild daily, suggesting Russia "wants nothing less than to occupy the sea."

Naming German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a great friend of Ukraine, Poroshenko said: "In 2015, she already saved our country with her negotiations in Minsk, and we hope she will once again support us so strongly, together with our other allies."

Chancellor Merkel with President Poroshenko at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev

Chancellor Merkel with President Poroshenko at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv

Poroshenko suggested that Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, had major plans.

"Putin wants to bring back the old Russian Empire. Crimea, Donbas, he wants the whole country," Poroshenko suggested. "As a Russian emperor, as he sees himself, his empire cannot function without Ukraine, he sees us as a colony."

For his part, Putin accused Poroshenko on Wednesday of orchestrating a "provocation" to boost his flagging popularity ratings before an election next year. The latest opinion polls in Ukraine show only 9 or 10 percent support for the Ukrainian president.

Putin defended his forces' actions in seizing three Ukrainian ships last weekend in the Sea of Azov: "They were fulfilling their military duty," he said. "They were fulfilling their lawful functions in protecting Russia's borders."

Poroshenko has imposed martial law in parts of Ukraine for 30 days.

Ukrainian boats on the Sea of Azov

Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov

EU makes a statement

The EU's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, on Wednesday night issued a statement expressing: "utmost concern about the dangerous increase of tensions" and dismay at the "unacceptable" use of force by Russia. It called on Russia to release the Ukrainian vessels and sailors it seized and ensure unrestricted sea access.

There was no mention of sanctions in the statement. The bloc is divided on imposing further measures against Moscow. Countries such as Italy, Greece, Belgium and Cyprus have been calling for a softer approach to Russia, as Germany and France have focussed on measures to ease tensions. Only the three former Soviet states on the Baltic Sea — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — backed by Poland and the UK called for tougher language against Moscow.

Watch video 01:52
Now live
01:52 mins.

Ukraine: Ratcheting up the tension

jm/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Naval standoff: Vladimir Putin blames Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko

The Russian president has called the incident a calculated provocation designed to help Poroshenko win re-election. US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker told DW he doesn't see how it can be regarded as such. (28.11.2018)  

Crimean court orders detention of Ukrainian sailors

A Crimean court has ordered that several Ukrainian sailors be detained for two months pending trial after a flare-up with Russia’s coastguard. They face charges that could eventually carry a 6-year jail sentence. (27.11.2018)  

Germany offers to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said Germany could mediate between Ukraine and Russia in the ongoing crisis in the Sea of Azov. But some critics in Germany are calling on Berlin to help Kyiv militarily. (27.11.2018)  

What you need to know about the conflict in the Sea of Azov

Moscow and Kyiv are locked in dispute over an incident in the Kerch Strait off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula. What is it all about? (26.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ukraine: Ratcheting up the tension  

Related content

Russland Krim | Russische Kampofjets an der Straße von Kertsch

Naval standoff: Vladimir Putin blames Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko 28.11.2018

The Russian president has called the incident a calculated provocation designed to help Poroshenko win re-election. US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker told DW he doesn't see how it can be regarded as such.

Ukraine Marineschiffe

What you need to know about the conflict in the Sea of Azov 26.11.2018

Moscow and Kyiv are locked in dispute over an incident in the Kerch Strait off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula. What is it all about?

Russland Konflikt Krim Ukraine | inhaftierter ukrainischer Soldat in Simferopol

Crimean court orders detention of Ukrainian sailors 27.11.2018

A Crimean court has ordered that several Ukrainian sailors be detained for two months pending trial after a flare-up with Russia’s coastguard. They face charges that could eventually carry a 6-year jail sentence.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 