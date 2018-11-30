Ukraine denies entry to 100 Russians as tension with Moscow escalates

On Saturday, the Ukrainian government denied 100 Russian citizens entry into the country under terms of its 30-day martial law approved last Monday.

President Petro Poroshenko announced Friday his government was restricting entry into Ukraine and barring male Russian nationals between the ages of 16 and 60. Poroshenko said the move was intended to prevent undercover Russian military personnel from entering the country after Russia stopped several Ukrainian ships and detained its sailors.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian border patrol told Ukrainian media on Saturday that some of those denied entry were carrying Russian identity documents instead of proper passports.

Andrei Demchenko for Ukraine's border guards said that "the vast majority of (them) couldn't confirm the purpose of their trip to Ukraine."

"Some of them didn't have the necessary documents to enter Ukraine and others had exceeded the period of stay in our country," he added.

For its part, Moscow blocked 40 Ukrainians from entering Russia.

Russian academic working in Berlin 'denied entry'

Kiev's entry ban also extends to Russians with residency in other countries.

Sergey Medvedev, a Russian academic who works at Berlin's Freie Univeristy and heads German NGO Dekabristen e.V. which works for civic cooperation with eastern Europe, wrote on Facebook that he was blocked from going to the Ukrainian capital for a conference.

In an interview with DW's Russian department, Medvedev said that Ukrainian officials asked for the purpose of his visit and other details, but only ten minutes later told him he could not enter.

The ban was not restricted to Russian men as Medvedev said he also saw two young Russian women being sent back.

Ukrainian officials justified the action by saying the purpose of Medvedev's visit to the country "was not transparent," although the academic said he provided several documents and an invitation stating the purpose of his trip.

Medvedev, a political scientist, claimed that he had been deported on the basis of flimsy reasons, and that no reference to martial law was made. "From a legal point of view, the border officials gave a wrong reason to refuse my entry — saying the purpose of the visit was unestablished."

He said that he understands that the measures are intended to protect national security in Ukraine, but blocking Russian citizens from entering the country "will affect civic dialogue and exchange between the civil societies of the two countries."

"Russian and Ukrainian politicians won't talk to each other until there is an international mediation. In this situation, we, the civil society representatives, can be important for [improving] bilateral relations. But now we [Russian and Ukrainian academics and civil society actors] find themselves cut off from each other and can only meet in Berlin, Warsaw or in some other neutral place," Medvedev told DW.

