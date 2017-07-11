Ukraine: Russia has turned Mariupol to 'dust' — live updates

Airstrikes continue against several Ukrainian cities

Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs has described the humanitarian situation in Mariupol as "catastrophic"

Ukraine and Russia to have sit-down talks in Turkey on Monday

This story was last updated at 0230 GMT/UTC.

Ukraine: Russia has turned Mariupol to 'dust'

The ministry of foreign affairs in Ukraine tweeted on Monday that Russian forces have turned the besieged city of Mariupol "into dust."

“While Mariupol besieged and bombed, people fight to survive. The humanitarian situation in the city is catastrophic. Russian Armed Forces is turning the city into dust," the ministry tweeted.

Oscars: Solidarity gestures with Ukraine

The Oscars, Hollywood's premier red carpet award show event, held a minute of silence for Ukraine.

Among those showing gestures of support for Ukraine were Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, nominated songwriter Diane Warren, composer Nicholas Britell and the actress Jamie Lee Curtis. They wore blue ribbons that read #WithRefugees to show support for those who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

Actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, was among the presenters.

Biden: US not seeking regime change in Russia

When asked whether he is seeking regime change in Russia, US President Joe Biden told reporters: "No."

His rejection of the notion comes after a speech in Warsaw where he said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

Airstrikes hit several Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian media has reported that Russia targeted the cities of Kyiv, Luzk, Rivne and Kharkiv with air strikes on Sunday. Among the targets was a fuel depot in Luzk in the northwest.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens rang in all regions of Ukraine.

Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said the port city Mariupol was being carpet bombed.

Ukraine reports successful counterattacks near Kharkiv

Ukrainian military commander Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had launched successful counterattacks around the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Synegubov said Russian troops had been repelled in several locations.

He said: "We are driving the occupiers back in the direction of the Russian border."

Russian air strikes hit civilian residences in the village of Oskil in the Izium region. A family of four was killed, Synegubov wrote.

Summary of Sunday's events in Ukraine-Russia crisis

Russia targeted military structures in the western city of Lviv using high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Long-range missiles were used to hit a fuel depot used by Ukrainian forces, and cruise missiles targeted a plant being used to repair anti-aircraft systems, radar stations and sights for tanks in Lviv.

Significant destruction in Chernihiv means residents of the northern Ukrainian city are without water, heating or electricity, according to the regional administration. Chernihiv is currently surrounded by Russian troops and has been "completely devastated," Mayor Vladyslav Atrozhenko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his government was "carefully" considering the option of adopting a neutral status to broker a peace deal with Russia. Zelenskyy's comments came in a video interview with Russian journalists that the country's media watchdog Roskomnadzor said could not be aired within Russia.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Erdogan called for an immediate cease-fire and a peace agreement between the two sides.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told public broadcaster ARD that he believes more than 10,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war.

According to the United Nations, more than 3.7 million have fled Ukraine. Most have gone to neighboring Poland.

ar/jsi (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)