Ukraine: Roman Abramovich was poisoned at peace talks — reports

At least two members of Ukraine's negotiating team and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms of poisoning following talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in early March, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The report, which was confirmed by investigative journalistic group Bellingcat, said that the symptoms included skin and eye irritation. However, these all appeared to subside within a day.

The condition of those who reported suffering the effects of supposed poisoning have all improved and are no longer in danger, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Suspected chemical poisoning

The alleged poisoning took place during talks held in Ukraine on March 3. According to Bellingcat, the Ukrainian negotiators first felt the symptoms that night after returning to Kyiv.

These included "eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in the eyes," the group wrote on Twitter.

The negotiators reached out to Bellingcat who connected them with a chemical weapons specialist for examination.

"The experts concluded that the symptoms were most likely the result of international poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon," the investigative group wrote.

Experts also told them that the small dosage was probably not enough to be life-threatening and was likely meant to intimidate.

Abramovich the mediator

Abramovich was involved in early talks, the Kremlin confirmed, but later rounds had been taken over by Russian negotiators.

The billionaire and current owner of Chelsea Football Club had been traveling between Moscow and Lviv in an attempt to mediate between the two sides.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the oligarch had wanted to "do something" to "help somehow" with the aim of de-escalation. Abramovich also holds longstanding ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich was also the subject of personal sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has said that he will sell Chelsea.

While it is not clear who was behind the suspected poisoning, it has been frequent tactic used against opponents of the Kremlin.

Opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Soviet-era agent Novichok while on a domestic flight and had to be taken to Berlin for treatment.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures Sailing Yacht A This 143-meter (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, also referred to as "SY A," is valued at around €530 million ($578 million). Italian authorities seized it after identifying the owner as Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko. He owns major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK. Both companies announced recently that Melnichenko had resigned as a board member.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures The Lena Italian authorities also seized this 52-meter (170.6 foot) boat with an estimated value of €50 million as it was moored in San Remo, northwestern Italy. It is owned by Gennady Timchenko, chairman of the Russian national hockey league with stakes in oil and gas companies. The 69-year-old oligarch has been sanctioned by the US and the EU.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures The Dilbar in Hamburg The Dilbar has two helipads and a 25-meter swimming pool. Speculation has surrounded this 150-meter ship. Some German media reported that it was seized by authorities in Hamburg, where it is docked for repairs. Some officials declined to comment and others denied the reports, saying that they had been unable to confirm its ownership.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures Ownership transfer The Dilbar superyacht ship is reportedly associated with oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who is on the EU sanctions lists. A spokesman for Usmanov told Der Spiegel that the yacht's ownership had been transferred "a long time ago" to a foundation for Usmanov's relatives.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures Fleeing to Turkey Eclipse is the second superyacht linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, owner of the English football club Chelsea, to have docked in a Turkish resort in apparent avoidance of EU waters. The 162.5-meter superyacht — one of the world's biggest — is reported to have two helipads, nine decks, a swimming pool and built-in missile defenses.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures The Scheherazade: Is this Putin's superyacht? The 140-meter-long ship, worth around €700 million, is currently the most infamous yacht in Italy. A New York Times report said US intelligence agencies have found initial indications that it is linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But other reports said Putin was not the documented owner. Italy is investigating its ownership. It has been reportedly parked for maintenance in Tuscany. Author: Farah Bahgat



ab/rt (EFE, Reuters, AFP)