Ukraine: Radio Free Europe journalist killed in Kyiv shelling — live updates

Radio Free Europe journalist found dead after Kyiv shellling

Zelenskyy says Russia sought to humiliate the UN by bombing the city during UN chief's visit

Ukraine and Bulgaria have agreed on close military and economic cooperation

Russia captures two British aid workers

This article was last updated at 13:10 GMT/UTC

Lithuania says it will supply Poland with gas from its LNG terminal

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said his country would supply Poland with gas from its LNG terminal.

"Our response to Kremlin's energy blackmail — even greater unity & cooperation. Lithuania is glad to supply Poland with natural gas from our LNG terminal starting from May," he wrote on Twitter.

Nauseda also said that there was "no place for bloody Russian gas and oil in EU."

On Wednesday, Russia cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, two EU and NATO members backing Ukraine.

However, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said Poland and Bulgaria were now receiving gas from their EU neighbors.

Russian shelling kills Radio Free Europe reporter

With Russian forces continuing missile attacks across Ukraine, US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said one of their reporters, Vira Hyrych, was killed in Kyiv.

Hyrych lost her life when a Russian missile hit her home in downtown Kyiv, according to the broadcaster. The Prague-based news outlet also said that the missiles damaged the first and the second floor of the 25-story residential building, causing a fire.

The shelling took place during the visit of UN Secretary General on Thursday, with the reporter's body discovered on Friday morning.

"She was going to bed when a Russian ballistic missile hit her apartment in central Kyiv. Russia's barbarism is incomprehensible," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said. "We call on media organizations to condemn the murder of Vira and all other innocent Ukrainians."

Several reporters have lost their lives since the war in Ukraine started, including Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and his fixer, Ukrainian journalist Olexandra Kuvshynova, as well Brent Renaud, a US documentary filmmaker that had previously worked for the New York Times.

Russian journalist Oksana Baulina, who worked for Latvian-based, independent Russian-language outlet The Insider, was also killed in a so-called Kamikaze drone strike on Kyiv last month.

German government slams 'contemptuous' shelling of Kyiv

Berlin condemned Russia's shelling of Kyiv "in the strongest possible terms" after two blasts shook the city during the visit of UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres.

"The move from the Russian side is contemptuous to human dignity," a government spokesperson said.

The shelling shows that "Putin and his regime have no respect whatsoever for international law."

Russia has confirmed firing at the city, saying that its forces targeted a "rocket and space industry enterprise" in Kyiv with long-range, high-precision missiles.

Watch video 03:29 'The timing of it is rather symbolic': Rebecca Ritters reports from Kyiv

UK sends war crimes experts to help Ukraine investigate atrocities

Britain said it was sending experts to help Ukraine with gathering evidence and prosecuting war crimes committed by Russian troops. A team is due to arrive in Poland in early May.

"Russia has brought barbarity to Ukraine and committed vile atrocities, including against women. British expertise will help uncover the truth and hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's regime to account for its actions," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

The announcement comes as Truss travels to The Hague to meet with International Criminal Court President, Judge Piotr Hofmanski, and her Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra.

"The specialist team will assist the Ukrainian government as they gather evidence and prosecute war crimes and will include experts in conflict-related sexual violence," said a foreign office statement.

On Thursday, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told DW that thousands of possible war crimes are being investigated in Ukraine.

"We have now over 8,000 cases, it's actually 8,600 cases only about war crimes, and more than 4,000 cases that are connected with war crimes," Venediktova said.

Two British aid workers captured by Russia in southern Ukraine

Two British volunteers providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine have been captured by the Russian military, the BBC reports, citing an NGO.

The non-profit Presidium Network said the men were detained on Monday at a Russian checkpoint near the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine.

They are said to have been trying to rescue a family from a village south of Zaporizhzhia at the time of their capture.

The two aid workers who were reportedly captured are believed to have been working independently, but were in touch with the Presidium Network.

The Foreign Office is said to be urgently seeking more information.

On Thursday, the British government confirmed that one Briton had been killed in Ukraine and another was missing.

Watch video 00:14 Zelenskyy: Russian leadership wants 'to humiliate the UN'

Poland has already sent more than 200 T-72 tanks to Ukraine

Poland has provided Ukraine with more than 200 T-72 tanks, as well as several dozen infantry fighting vehicles, according to reports from state-run Radio Poland.

Ukraine also received Poland self-propelled howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, as well as air-to-air missiles for MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft.

In addition to heavy military equipment, Poland is also supplying Ukraine with drones, portable anti-aircraft missile systems, and a large amount of ammunition.

According to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Warsaw has handed over 1.5 billion euros worth of military equipment to Ukraine.

In early April, it was reported that the Czech Republic had sent an undisclosed number of T-72s and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Prominent German figures warn Scholz over heavy weapons to Ukraine

A number of well-known German public figures have written an open letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that delivering heavy weaponry to Ukraine could push the world into World War III or a nuclear conflict.

The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has violated international law by attacking Ukraine did not justify "accepting the risk of this war escalating into a nuclear conflict," it said.

It said responsibility for such a conflict lay not only with the “original aggressor” but also "with those who, with their eyes open, provide him with a motive to act in a possibly criminal manner."

The letter has so far been signed by 28 German celebrities, including Emma's editor-in-chief, the well-known feminist Alice Schwarzer, author Martin Walser and science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar.

Schwarzer said the letter could now be signed by members of the public.

Scholz has been hesitant about delivering heavy weaponry to Ukraine, citing the same reasons mentioned in the letter. Its signatories said they supported this stance by the chancellor, in contrast with the many critics who have accused Scholz of over-caution.

'Gepard' anti-aircraft tanks will be among the heavy armaments sent by Germany

390,000 Ukrainian refugees registered in Germany

According to the German federal police, 389,389 refugees from Ukraine were registered in Germany by Friday. However, the actual number of arrivals is likely to be significantly higher, since not all of them have been recorded.

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, more and more refugees are returning to the country. Around 20,000 Ukrainians are currently returning from Poland to their home country every day, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) told the RTL and ntv channels.

According to Faeser, among them are refugees who had previously stayed in Germany. Currently, only around 2,000 newcomers from the Ukraine are registered in Germany each day. In March it was 15,000.

Russia confirms missile strike on Kyiv during UN visit

Russia said on Friday that its forces had destroyed the production facilities of a space-rocket plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with high precision long-range missiles.

"High-precision long-range air-based weapons destroyed the production facilities of the Artem rocket and space industry enterprise in the city of Kyiv," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, Russian missiles struck the center of Kyiv. One of the missiles hit an apartment building. As a result, according to Kyiv authorities, at least one person was killed.

The explosions occurred shortly after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the city.

Evacuation planned from Azovstal steelworks: Kyiv

Ukraine's presidency has said in a statement that an operation is planned on Friday to evacuate civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol.

The announcement comes a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world body was "doing everything" to enable civilians to be rescued from the port city.

The steel plant has been under constant shelling by Russian forces, who are trying to dislodge the last fighters defending the city, which has been devastated in the war. Numerous civilians are reported to be holed up at the facility along with the fighters.

The Mariupol city council has said about 100,000 city residents are in danger of their lives from the Russian shelling and because of unsanitary conditions and shortages of water and food.

On Tuesday, at talks with Guterres, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed "in principle" to the involvement of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross in evacuating the Azovstal plant.

The Asovstal facility is the last bastion of Ukrainian fighters defending Mariupol

IAEA probing report of missile overflight above nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said it is looking into a report by the Ukrainian government that a missile had flown directly over the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday the agency had been told by Kyiv that the missile had flown over the facility near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, some 350 km (220 miles) south of Kyiv, on April 16.

"Had such a missile gone astray, it could have had a severe impact on the physical integrity of the plant, potentially leading to a nuclear accident," he said in a statement.

Grossi did not say who had fired the missile. Kyiv had previously accused Russian forces of sending missiles directly over nuclear power plants.

Watch video 02:46 Securing Chernobyl after the Russian occupation

Strong Ukrainian resistance limiting Russian advances in Donbas: UK military intelligence

Russia continues to focus on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine with the aim of gaining control over the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the UK Defence Ministry has said in an intelligence update.

However, it said Russian forces had made only limited territorial gains and incurred significant losses in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance.

The military intelligence report said there had been heavy fighting around the towns of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk and that Russian forces have tried to advance south from Izium toward Slovyansk.

Zelenskyy says Russia sought to humiliate UN

In his daily video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian strikes on Thursday were an attempt to "humiliate" the global organization.

The missiles hit a residential neighborhood in Kyiv less than an hour after he and UN chief Antonio Guterres held a joint press conference some 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) away.

"Today, immediately after the end of our talks in Kyiv, Russian missiles flew into the city. Five missiles," Zelensky said. "This says a lot... about the Russian leadership's efforts to humiliate the UN and everything that the organization represents."

Zelenskyy added that it required "a correspondingly powerful reaction."

At least three people were wounded in the attack, with reports of one fatality. It was the first such attack since mid-April.

Two days earlier, Guterres held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said he remained hopeful that negotiations could end the conflict.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior Zelensky aide, tweeted his consternation.

"Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of @antonioguterres. The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head," he wrote.

Sofia agrees to closer cooperation with Kyiv

Ukraine and Bulgaria have agreed on closer military and economic ties after talks between the countries' leaders in Kyiv.

Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov discussed greater cooperation at the EU level and the sanctions placed on Russia.

A key part of the deal is an agreement that Bulgaria will help fix Ukrainian military gear.

"A very important agreement is on the repair of our military equipment at the Bulgarian production facilities," Zelenskyy said.

Watch video 02:39 Russia suspends gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria

He added that there was an agreement on electricity and gas pipelines. Russian state-owned company Gazprom on Wednesday said it had suspended gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. The two countries had both failed to make payments for gas in rubles. The requirement has been made by the Kremlin in response to sanctions.

Zelenskyy and Petkov also agreed that Ukraine could use the Bulgarian port of Varna for the export of agricultural products. Russia either controls or blocks all Ukrainian ports.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who is considered Moscow-friendly, opposed the visit by Petkov.

Summary of Thursday's events in the war in Ukraine

Two explosions have rocked the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, after missiles hit a central district during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

One of the rockets was reported to have hit a residential building, injuring at least three people.

Watch video 02:31 UN's Guterres condemns Ukraine war as 'evil'

The blasts were soon Guterres concluded talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They highlighted concerns that Kyiv still remains vulnerable to Russian heavy weaponry.

In their talks, Guterres and Zelensky discussed ongoing attempts to evacuate the Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol. Ukrainian fighters and civilians are currently trapped in the plant amid a Russian blockade.

Guterres also conceded that the UN Security Council had failed in its efforts to prevent the Russian invasion.

US President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve $33 billion (€31.3 billion) in funds for Ukraine.

Most of the amount will be used for weapons and military aid, but there will also be direct economic aid for Ukraine's government, as well as humanitarian and food security needs.

Watch video 00:43 Biden calls for $33 billion in new Ukraine aid

The UK's Defense Ministry said the Russian navy was still able to strike coastal targets in Ukraine, even after the losses of two warships. The ministry said some 20 Russian vessels were still operating in the Black Sea.

Ukraine's military command said Russia was increasing the pace of the eastern offensive in the Donbas region, "exerting intense fire in almost all directions."

A presidential aide in Kyiv said that, although Ukraine had suffered serious losses in the war so far, Moscow's forces have lost many more soldiers.

Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, voted by a large majority in favor of delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine. Lawmakers urged Chancellor Olaf Scholz to expand the delivery of equipment.

A study released on Thursday showed that only 25% of Germans feel that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has shown strong leadership in the face of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

You can revisit our live updates from April 28 here.

rc/ss,kb (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)