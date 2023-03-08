  1. Skip to content
A man standing in front of gas pipelines
The Nord Stream pipelines carried natural gas from Russia to GermanyImage: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS
Politics

Ukraine denies role in Nord Stream blasts

15 minutes ago

Separate media reports in Germany and the US have cited investigations that point to Ukraine's involvement in the Nord Stream blasts. But Germany's defense minister has warned against coming to any hasty conclusions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ONbm

Ukrainian officials denied media reports claiming Kyiv's involvement in September's blasts in the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Dismissing the reports, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak on Twitter said Ukraine had "nothing to do with the incident in the Baltic Sea and has no information about 'pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups.'"

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius warned against premature accusations of responsibility for the attacks.

"It may just as well have been a false flag operation staged to blame Ukraine, an option brought up in the media reports as well," Pistorius told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

Speaking in Stockholm, where EU defense ministers are meeting, he added, "The likelihood for one or the other is equally high."

The comments came following reports on Tuesday in The New York Times that US intelligence officials received information indicating the involvement of a "pro-Ukrainian group" in the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that carried natural gas from Russia to Germany.

The report did not reveal the source of intelligence, however, the US officials said they have no evidence indicating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's involvement in the blasts.

The intelligence suggests that attackers were "opponents of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia," according to the US newspaper's report.

The attack is seen to have benefitted Ukraine by damaging Russia's ability to sell natural gas to Western Europe. At the same time, it added to the pressure of high energy prices on Ukrainian allies, particularly Germany which had long been dependent on Russian gas though it is weaning itself since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. 

US reports new findings on Nord Stream 2 explosions

German media reports suggest Ukraine's involvement

Separate investigations by German media also indicate Ukraine's involvement in the explosions.

Joint reporting by German public broadcasters ARD and SWR and Die Zeit newspaper also provided more information on the preparation of the attack.

According to the reports, a yacht that was rented from a company based in Poland was identified and investigators found that it "apparently belongs to two Ukrainians."

German authorities investigating the blasts believe that the unidentified group consisted of five men and one woman who were using fake passports, the reports said.

According to Die Zeit, authorities in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States were investigating the case.

Russia denies role in explosions

The United States and NATO called the September 26 attacks "an act of sabotage." Russia placed the blame for the explosions on the West and called for an independent probe. Neither has provided evidence to back their claims. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the media reports on the attacks were an effort to divert attention.

"Obviously, the authors of the attack want to divert attention," he said on Wednesday, according to the state RIA news agency, "Obviously, this is a coordinated stuffing in the media." 

Peskov also said that Nord Stream shareholder countries should insist on an urgent, transparent investigation.

mf/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

