  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
View taken from a Danish F-16 interceptor of the Nord Stream 2 gas leak just south of Dueodde, Denmark, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
The pipelines have been extensively damagedImage: Danish Defence/UPI/Newscom/picture alliance
PoliticsSweden

Nord Stream operator to investigate pipeline damage

50 minutes ago

A chartered vessel bearing the Russian flag, as the pipeline operator is majority owned by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom, arrived at the site of blasts in Sweden's exclusive economic zone.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IltP

Nord Stream AG, or the operator of Nord Stream 1 pipeline, sent a specially equipped vessel on Thursday to investigate damage to the pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream AG, whose majority shareholder is Russia's state energy giant Gazprom, said the chartered vessel arrived at the location of damage in Sweden's exclusive economic zone. 

The vessel, bearing the Russian flag, would have specialists aboard to assess the damage within a dayand investigation would take three to five days, the company said.

Nord Stream AG said it didn't have relevant permits to conduct an investigation until now.

Sweden, Denmark and Germany also investigate cause of leaks

The investigation comes in addition to an inquiry launched by Sweden's Armed Forces on Wednesday, which is separate from the federal investigation launched by Sweden.

Sweden, Denmark, Germany and now Nord Stream are all conducting their individual investigations to ascertain the cause of damages to the natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

Sweden and Denmark are looking into what happened last month because what they have called explosions on September 26 were in waters within their so-called exclusive economic zones.

Germany, where the pipelines terminate, also opened an investigation earlier this month, saying that a violent attack on energy supplies could impact the security of Germany.

Putin calls allegations of Russia blowing up pipeline 'crazy'

Relatedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech Thursday that allegations of Russia damaging the pipelines deliberately were "crazy."

Putin said in a speech one of the two pipelines of Nord Stream 2 under the sea was still working and contended that "Europe does not want to use it."

Russia cut off supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 at the end of August, while Nord Stream 2 never entered service because Germany halted the certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Germany: Nord Stream 2 not likely to be intact

The German government said earlier Thursday it was unlikely that one of the two gas pipelines of Nord Stream 2 was intact.

"It's very likely that the act of sabotage with strong explosions had a negative impact on both pipeline routes and that the basic technical accessibility is therefore no longer guaranteed," the government said in response to a parliamentary inquiry by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Extensive damage to the pipeline, cause not known

Swedish and Danish investigators have said little besides saying ruptures last month were caused by explosives and initial assessment by authorities indicated that leaks were not accidental.

Danish officials once again confirmed last week there had been "extensive damage" to the pipelines and the cause of the damage was "powerful explosions."

rm/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman raises her arms while standing on the roof of a car that is part of a long line of protesting people and their vehicles

Iran's women protesters vow long fight for personal freedoms

Human Rights4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunesien Zarzis | Ertrunkene Flüchtlinge aus Zarzis im Friedhof für Fremde begraben.

Outrage, mourning in Tunisia after tragic migration attempt

Outrage, mourning in Tunisia after tragic migration attempt

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

DW-Video | India slips to 107th rank in Global Hunger Index

India slips to 107th rank in Global Hunger Index

India slips to 107th rank in Global Hunger Index

Food SecurityOctober 26, 202202:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

Sadio Mane scores a goal past Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Bayern Munich hand Barcelona Champions League lesson

Bayern Munich hand Barcelona Champions League lesson

Soccer22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four Erdogan supporters are holding a stage background during a pro-government demonstration in Istanbul in 2016.

5 reasons why the West needs Turkey

5 reasons why the West needs Turkey

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Neshat | iranische Künstlerin | Land of Dreams

Shirin Neshat on the protests in Iran

Shirin Neshat on the protests in Iran

Arts3 hours ago02:58 min
More from Middle East

North America

A Russian one-ruble coin lying on a one-US-dollare note

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Business3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Towels showing Luiz Inacio da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil election: What you need to know

Brazil election: What you need to know

Politics13 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage