A large leak in the sea can be observed off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 following a series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia
The Nord Stream leaks, thought to be deliberate, released massive amounts of gas into the Baltic SeaImage: Danish Defence Command/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsSweden

Swedish military takes another look at Nord Stream blasts

24 minutes ago

The new inspection was initiated at the behest of the Swedish navy and was independent of the ongoing Swedish criminal investigation into the leaks. The navy would not say what it was looking for.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ij0A

Sweden's Armed Forces said on Wednesday it had begun new inspections in the Baltic Sea at the sites of suspected explosions that ruptured the  Nord Stream pipelines last month.

"The Swedish Armed Forces are this week carrying out complementary seabed surveys at the gas leaks with minesweepers," the armed forces said on Twitter. "The investigation is done at our own initiative and is not part of the police investigation."

Military officials did not want to be drawn into what sparked the new probe. "I can't comment on what we are looking for, why we are there; but we had the need to come back to do an additional search," a spokesperson for the military said.

Swedish prosecutors and police earlier this month wrapped up a crime scene investigation with the help of the navy and coast guard.

Nord Stream 'explosions' caused damage

Both Sweden and Denmark have concluded that "powerful explosions" had caused "extensive damage" to pipelines bringing gas from Russia to Europe.

The four leaks detected at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines have caused major environmental concerns as well as compounded issues for Europe's increasingly tight energy supply.

Infografik - Nord Stream 2 safety zone around the island of Bornholm - EN

The Nord Stream pipelines were already at the center of political tensions prior to the leaks. Moscow cut natural gas supplies to Europe in a suspected retaliation for sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

European leaders believe the leaks are the result of sabotage and have said Moscow is to blame.

The Kremlin has, in turn, blamed Washington, saying the US was trying to ensure EU reliance on the US as an energy partner instead of Russia. The administration of US President Joe Biden has categorically denied this claim.

lo/sms (AFP, Reuters)

