Ukraine calls for air defense help, NATO vows not to waiver

NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Bucharest to discuss more aid for Ukraine over the winter. Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would not back down in its support for Kyiv.

Ukraine on Tuesday urged its Western partners to boost its air defense system capabilities and supply transformers to fend off Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

"We need air defense, IRIS, Hawks, Patriots, and we need transformers," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Bucharest.

"If we have transformers and generators, we can restore our energy needs. If we have air defense systems, we can protect from the next Russian missile strikes. In a nutshell: Patriots and transformers is what Ukraine needs the most."

Russia 'attacking civilian targets' after military setbacks

Meanwhile, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance expects more missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine in response to Moscow's military setbacks.

Russia is "now attacking civilian targets, cities, because they're not able to win territory and to avoid Ukraine solely liberating more and more territory," Stoltenberg said as NATO foreign ministers gathered in the Romanian capital to discuss future support for Ukraine and the strengthening of the eastern flank of the alliance.

'We will not back down,' says Stoltenberg

Stoltenberg also said NATO must not waiver in its commitment to Ukraine and "continue to stand for Ukraine as long as it takes. We will not back down."

"The main focus is supporting Ukraine and ensuring President [Vladimir Putin] doesn't win," he said, adding that Ukraine could only gain acceptable terms if it were to advance on the battlefield.

Speaking later to journalists, Stoltenberg said the meeting would be "very substantive," covering NATO's resilience on its eastern frontiers as well as support for Ukraine.

Ministers are expected to discuss a particularly urgent need for help with power provision after more Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure. NATO allies had already delivered generators and spare parts to help Ukraine rebuild damaged facilities, Stoltenberg said, with more help on its way.

"The message from all of us will be that we need to do more," said Stoltenberg. "Russia is actually failing on the battlefield. In response to that they are now attacking civilian targets, cities because they're not able to win territory," he added.

Ahead of the meeting, the NATO chief also said he was hoping to see members "to further step" up the provision of more air defense equipment, ammunition, and spare parts training to Ukraine. Stoltenberg also said he expected pledges from member nations to provide more training and non-lethal supplies such as warm clothing, medicines, and drone-jamming systems.

Patriot missiles for Ukraine? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Venue with past significance

Romania is hosting the two-day event at the capital city of Bucharest's Palace of the Parliament. It is at that same venue where, in April 2008, then-US President George W. Bush persuaded his allies to open NATO's door to Ukraine and Georgia, despite strong objections from Moscow.

It is expected that members will reaffirm that commitment in their latest meeting.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier warned Ukrainians of a long, hard winter, saying that the Russians would attack "as long as they have missiles."

A working dinner between the NATO chief, alliance foreign ministers, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was planned for Tuesday evening.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is to lead a meeting of the seven major industrialized nations (G7) with up to 20 partner countries on the sidelines of the NATO meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The focus is on the reconstruction of the Ukrainian power grid. Poland has recently called on Germany to supply the Patriot air defense system offered to Kyiv to help protect Ukraine from further Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

rc/dj (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)