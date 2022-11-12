Ukraine updates: Kyiv hails West after Kherson liberated

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has hailed its "joint victory" with the West following the Russian retreat from Kherson. The military is carrying out "stabilization measures" near the city.

"There were very few who believed that Ukraine would survive," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit in Cambodia.

"This is coming, and our victory will be our joint victory — a victory of all peace-loving nations across the world."

Blinken hailed the "remarkable courage" of Ukraine's military and people, vowing that US support "will continue for as long as it takes" to defeat Russia.

Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24 and the UK has responded to Moscow's retreat as "another strategic failure" for the Kremlin.

In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Saturday in a statement.

"Now with that also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves: 'What was it all for?"

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Friday, November 11:

Ukraine carries out 'stabilization measures' in Kherson

The Ukrainian military is in the midst of installing "stabilization measures" near Kherson in the wake of the eight-month occupation by Russian troops, who have withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River, the only regional capital captured by Moscow during the ongoing invasion.

In a social media update on Saturday, the General Staff of Kyiv's armed forces said Russian troops were fortifying their battle lines on the river's eastern bank. Around 70% of the Kherson region is still under Russian control.

Kyiv, though, is remaining cautious. On Friday, Ukraine's intelligence agency said it thought some Russian soldiers stayed behind, dispensing with their uniforms for civilian clothes to avoid detection.

Meanwhile, Russian state news agencies reported Saturday that Moscow forces have moved their regional administrative center to the town of Henichesk, which lies in the very south-east of Kherson on the Sea of Azov, just a few dozen kilometers from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Russian state news agencies reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman for the Kherson occupation administration.

Banksy showcases new mural in war-scarred Ukrainian town

Renowned street artist Banksy has unveiled a his latest graffiti work — a mural of a girl gymnast performing a handstand on a small pile of concrete rubble in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka. The town one hour north of Kyiv was occupied by Russian forces until April and heavily damaged during the early days of Moscow's invasion.

After some speculation, Banksy posted a photo of the work on Instagram. The mural was painted onto the wall of a building destroyed by shelling.

Banksy confirmed via Instagram that the the graffiti was his work Image: Ed Ram/Getty Images

